Scouting Report: Saints' Top Game Wreckers | Week 17 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are riding a four-game win streak heading into their New Year's Eve rematch with the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. A victory on Sunday for the Bucs would give them their third-straight division title. This high-stakes matchup could decide who clinches a playoff berth and sits atop the NFC South.

The Buccaneers dismantled the Jaguars in a 30-12 victory in Week 16, carving out a 30-0 lead in the third quarter off multiple defensive takeaways and ensuing touchdowns by Mike Evans. That contest improved the Bucs' record to 8-7, maintaining their place in the driver's seat of the South and one game up on the Saints and Atlanta Falcons. New Orleans will strive to bounce back from a Thursday Night Football loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The last time the two teams met in Week Four, the Bucs' defense held the Saints' offense to just 197 yards and 3.2 yards per play. The unit did not allow a single touchdown and put the clamps on Alvin Kamara. In the 26-9 final, Baker Mayfield threw three touchdowns in a balanced attack. Kickoff on Sunday is slated for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 31. The Saints have a star-studded cast and here are four who could help swing the game in favor of New Orleans on Sunday afternoon:

LB Demario Davis

Demario Davis, one of the league's best at his position, leads the Saints in tackles with 108 in 2023. He sets the tone in the middle of New Orleans' defense and has accumulated 11 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and four passes defensed this year. He sets the standard of excellence in the NFL at the linebacker position, achieving both longevity and consistency against the run and pass. Davis has eclipsed the 100-tackle mark for the seventh-straight season in 2023 and possesses an elite football IQ. With short-area burst, Davis is adept at chasing down ball carriers outside of the tackles and knifing through gaps to meet them in the hole. He can contain from sideline-to-sideline and plays with a fiery disposition. Davis ism well-rounded and has a knack for getting to the football. He takes effective angles and can collapse the pocket, as well as cover tight ends/running backs with precision. Davis has the potential to wreck a game and the Bucs' offense will know where he is lined up on every play.

RB Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara leads the Saints in both rushing yards (649) and rushing touchdowns (five). The five-time Pro Bowl player is an integral piece in New Orleans' offense. He is electric with the ball in his hands and is proficient at running with the football and catching out of the backfield. Kamara is one of the few backs in the league that produces the same level of production as a receiver when lined up, whether screens, angle or wheel routes. Kamara runs with balance and vision, creating yardage that was not blocked for him. He can quickly accelerate to top speed and absorbs contact. He possesses wiggle in the open field and has burst out of his breaks when lined up in the slot. Kamara will be on the Bucs' radar come Sunday.

WR/RS Rashid Shaheed

Rashid Shaheed began his career in New Orleans primarily on special teams, handling return duties after the Saints parted ways with Deonte Harty last season. However, when Shaheed posted a 44-yard rushing touchdown on an end-around against the Cincinnati Bengals, his role on offense increased. His next touch resulted in a 53-yard touchdown reception against the Arizona Cardinals a week later. He concluded the 2022 season with 28 receptions for 488 yards (17.4 per reception), two receiving touchdowns, and an impressive 1,058 all-purpose yards between offense and special teams. In 2023, Shaheed has logged 640 receiving yards on 41 receptions and four touchdowns, for a 15.6 average per reception. Shaheed is an intriguing asset to the Saints' offense and poses a problem for opponents with his explosiveness on screens, sweeps and motions. Whether a role underneath or generating yards-after-catch with blazing speed, Shaheed presents the capability of carving out a Deebo Samuel-esque role for the Saints.

WR Chris Olave