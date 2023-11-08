Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Scouting Report: Titans' Top Game Wreckers | Week 10 

A look at the Titans’ top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday’s matchup

Nov 08, 2023 at 04:31 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

option2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the AFC Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 12 in Week 10. The 3-5 Buccaneers will vie to snap a four-game losing streak after a 39-37 loss to the Texans at NRG Stadium. The Titans, who have lost three of their previous four matchups, will be coming off a mini-bye week after their defeat against Pittsburgh. Head Coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that Will Levis, the club's 33rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will be the starter moving forward. He will command a Titans' offense ranked 23rd in the NFL (302.0) that boasts power rusher Derrick Henry and catch aficionado DeAndre Hopkins. With a downhill ground attack, Houston ranks 12th (114.5) in the league in rush offense as Henry carves up opposing defenses with brute strength and stunning speed in the open field. Hopkins has elevated the offense and has made his presence felt between the hash marks. Tennessee's defense is led by defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and defensive end Denico Autry up front, with linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair patrolling the middle. Simmons, an imposing competitor, is among the league's top in quarterback pressures and Al-Shaair leads the Titans with 83 tackles. The Titans have outstanding playmakers on both sides of the football and here are five who could help swing the game in favor of Tennessee on Sunday afternoon: 

DT Jeffery Simmons

The stutter-step bull rush move has become in vogue in the NFL, and few have crafted it better than Titans' defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. The menace has established himself as one of the best in the game with a rare blend of power and movement ability. Simmons possesses the strength to split double teams and the agility to slide laterally in pursuit of ball carriers. In 2023, Simmons has amassed 4.5 sacks, 31 tackles, six tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits. He sets the tone on the Titans' defensive line with a fiery competitive streak. Simmons totaled 21 pressures through the first five weeks of the 2023 season, only trailing Aaron Donald (23) and Jalen Carter (23). The Titans' Pro Bowl defender consistently wreaks havoc from the interior, and he will be on the Bucs' radar come Sunday.

 RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry is a nightmare for defensive coordinators around the NFL. The bulldozer led the NFL with nine 100-yard games in 2022 and has eclipsed the 75-yard marker in five games this season en route to 601 total rushing yards (fifth in the NFL). Opposing teams cannot let up on any play against Henry. He is a freight train that runs with immense power behind his pads. A highlight-reel could be made of just Henry's nasty stiff-arms but he also possesses straight-line speed that often catches defenders off guard. As one of the top-five backs in the league, Henry thrives getting downhill with physicality and one-cut ability. With a forward lean, Henry plows through tacklers to punish the second/third level. He wears defenses down, changes the complexion of the Titans' offense and will be the top priority for Todd Bowles' crew on Sunday.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Azeez Al-Shaair currently leads the Titans with 83 tackles (sixth in the NFL) and spearheads the second level of Houston's defense. The Titans added to their linebacker corps. by signing former 49ers' defender, Al-Shaair, during the free agency frenzy. The move has paid dividends for Houston with Al Shaair's noticeable burst and change-of-direction skills. He has the ability to slip past blocks and clog run lanes, meeting rushers in the hole. Al Shaair finds ways to navigate through traffic and is an aggressive striker when tackling. With redirection in space, he has elevated the Titans' defense in the middle.

WR DeAndre Hopkins

In July, the Titans signed 10-year veteran, DeAndre Hopkins. Upon arriving in Tennessee, Hopkins had been named to five All-Pro teams while also hauling in 853 receptions for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns during his tenure with Houston and Arizona. With the Titans, Hopkins has continued the stellar trend in 2023, leading the club in receptions (35) and receiving yards (564). Hopkins possesses elite ball skills with glue-like hands. He has a knack for setting up his routes by adjusting the tempo to keep defenders off balance and then he attacks the ball in the air. Hopkins can extend his arm at the last second to generate separation and has sensational body control. Touted as one of the league's finest, Hopkins makes contested catches look effortless with acute concentration. He has a refined technique in-and-out of cuts, selling routes with body language. Like a magnet to the ball, Hopkins is an unusual breed. He can exploit defenses at all three levels and defenses have to gameplan around his prowess on the field.

DE Denico Autry

Denico Autry creates a formidable tandem with Simmons. During his first two seasons (2021-22) in Tennessee, Autry led the team with 17 sacks and ranked second on the squad with 89 quarterback pressures. He is currently the team's top sack-artist in 2023 with 5.0 and creates havoc along the line, switching from an edge role to the interior on certain downs when the Titans bring in an additional rusher. Autry quickly shoots gaps and disrupts the pocket, while also getting his hands up to bat passes out of the air. He is lethal when penetrating downhill through the A-gap and is a dangerous chess piece up-and-down the line. Autry has made 24 tackles overall, has deflected two passes and forced a fumble this season.

Related Content

news

Scouting Report: Texans' Top Game Wreckers | Week 9

A look at the Texans' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup
news

Scouting Report: Falcons' Top Game Wreckers | Week 7 

A look at the Falcons' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup
news

Scouting Report: Lions' Top Game Wreckers | Week 6

A look at the Lions' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup
news

Scouting Report: Saints' Top Game Wreckers | Week 4

A look at the Saints' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup
news

Scouting Report: Eagles' Top Game Wreckers | Week 3

A look at Philadelphia's top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Monday night's matchup
news

Scouting Report: Bears' Top Game Wreckers | Week 2

A look at Chicago's top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup
news

Scouting Report: Vikings' Top Game-Wreckers | Week 1

A look at Minnesota's top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup
news

NFC South Rivalry to Conclude Regular Season Slate | Scouting Report 

Scouting Report: The Buccaneers have clinched a playoff berth with the NFC South crown locked up and will strive to build momentum heading into the postseason against the Falcons, a team with a powerful run game and an attack-styled defense 
news

Bengals On the Rise | Scouting Report 

Scouting Report: After a sound defeat by the 49ers, the Buccaneers will look to catapult themselves forward against the surging Bengals, a team with a young cast of offensive playmakers featuring Joe Burrow at the helm, a revamped offensive line and an athletic defense…Key players and strengths and weaknesses for the Bucs' Week 15 opponent 
news

49ers Vie to Remain Atop NFC Hierarchy | Scouting Report 

Scouting Report: The San Francisco 49ers boast the NFL's No. 1 defense and an offense loaded with blue-chip talent, looking to add another building block to their five-game win streak…Key players and strengths and weaknesses for the Bucs' Week 14 opponent.
news

The Saints Will Strive for Reinvigoration in the NFC South Race | Scouting Report 

Scouting Report: The NFC South is up for grabs, and although the Buccaneers will look for a season sweep of the Saints, New Orleans will seek for revitalization on a national stage…Key players and strengths and weaknesses for the Bucs' Week 13 opponent 
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Titans-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 10

The Buccaneers will be facing another highly-touted rookie quarterback when the Tennessee Titans come to town on Sunday, with both teams looking to get back to their winning ways from the first month of the season

Scouting Report: Titans' Top Game Wreckers | Week 10 

A look at the Titans' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup

Buccaneers-Titans Injury Report Nov. 8: Dean, Davis Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 10 matchup 

Baker Mayfield on What Cade Otton Brings to The Team, 'He's a Stud' | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 10 practice. QB Mayfield discussed the team being 'locked in' during practice, RB Rachaad White's ability to get open and how he has seen the offense grow throughout the season.

Todd Bowles Discusses Bucs' Mentality Entering Week 10 vs. Titans | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 10 practice. HC Bowles discussed moving on from last week's game, how they can build off an impressive offensive showing in Houston and needing to make plays in the pass rush & pass coverage.

The Bucs Offense Caught Fire, How to Stay Ablaze vs. Tennessee | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott reluctantly comb through the details of the Houston game, discuss the growth on offense and hit on such topics as Spain, hectometers and phonetic spellings

Photos from Bucs Practice - November 8

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 11/8/2023.

Chris Godwin: 'I'll Do Whatever I Can to Contribute', How to Play as Unit | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 10 practice. WR Godwin discussed the upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans, what the offense is continuing to work on and how to reset to keep confidence high.

Rachaad White Looking to Build Off 2-TD Performance, Improve Every Week | Press Conference

Running Back Rachaad White spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 10 practice. RB White discussed trying to stay 'above the sticks', continuing to limit penalties as a unit and how WR Mike Evans & WR Chris Godwin open up the running game.

Cade Otton on Offense 'Putting it Together', Continuing to Gel | Press Conference

Tight End Cade Otton spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 10 practice. TE Otton discussed bringing energy against the Titans, the offense's communication continuing to improve and sticking together as a team.

Carlton Davis Using Adversity to 'Fuel the Fire', Not Losing Confidence | Press Conference

Cornerback Carlton Davis spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 10 practice. CB Davis discussed his determination to rebound, not 'staying stuck in a moment' and managing the ups & downs throughout the game of football.

Everything You Need to Know About Titans vs. Bucs

Here's everything you need to know when the Tennessee Titans play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.

Rondé Barber's Assessment of Bucs vs. Texans | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber gives his thoughts on some key plays during the Bucs' Week 9 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Updates: Bucs Bring CB Don Gardner Back to Practice Squad

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

Photos: Rookie Class Visits Metropolitan Ministries

The Buccaneers 2023 rookie class visited Metropolitan Ministries, a non-profit organization offering community programs that care for families in our Tampa community.

Bucs' Release Week 10 Depth Chart: Dee Delaney Adds Rotational Role

Versatile DB Dee Delaney took on a large role in the Bucs' secondary in Houston, and tight end Cade Otton pulled a rare feat for his position by playing every offensive snap

Baker Mayfield Continues to Thrive Under Pressure | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Texans

The only starting NFL quarterback with a positive EPA when under pressure, the Bucs' Baker Mayfield had another strong outing throwing under difficult circumstances in Houston

Todd Bowles Breaks Down Game vs. Texans, Cade Otton Being the 'Unsung Hero' | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips is joined by Head Coach Todd Bowles and Wide Receivers Coach Brad Idzik on the weekly radio show.

Photos: Bucs Youth Flag Football Practice

View photos of Bucs Youth Flag Football practice at AdventHealth Training Center Indoor Facility on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Texans | Week 9 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 39-37 loss to the Texans in Week Nine on the road
Advertising