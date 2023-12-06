Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Scouting Report: Falcons' Top Game Wreckers | Week 14 

A look at the Falcons’ top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday’s matchup

Dec 06, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

scoutingreport-wk1423

In a tight NFC South race, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hit the road in Week 14 to take on the Atlanta Falcons. After a 21-18 home victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the 5-7 Buccaneers are one game behind the 6-6 Falcons in the division standings. Atlanta beat Tampa Bay back in Week Seven and the Bucs will seek redemption on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bucs will face a rushing attack that ranks sixth in the NFL (135.2) led by powerful and elusive back Bijan Robinson, and a defense that is ranked 10th in the league (315.9). The Falcons are riding a two-game win streak heading into Week 14 and the Bucs will vie to stack two wins back-to-back in the quest for another division title. Here are four players who could help swing the game in favor of Atlanta on Sunday: 

Bijan Robinson

With a video-game quality blend of power, elusiveness and pass-catching talent, Bijan Robinson jumps off the tape. The former Doak Walker Award winner became the most coveted running back prospect since Saquon Barkley in the 2023 NFL Draft buzz. He plays with a low center of gravity and quick feet. Robinson currently leads the Falcons in rushing yards with 756 – eighth in the NFL. He can alter the pace of his runs and stack cuts, which makes him a nightmare for defenses with the level of unpredictability that he possesses with the ball in his hands. The Falcons selected Robinson with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, adding to the team's offensive arsenal. He was selected to become the focal point of the offense and he has met those lofty expectations. Head Coach Arthur Smith utilizes multiple personnel groupings and pre-snap movement to generate mismatches. His brand of football is centered around pounding the rock, featuring movement, play-action passing, rollouts and versatile skill players to create in space. Robinson can easily maneuver through leg tackles with rare contact balance and finishes runs by falling forward. He can quickly accelerate off jump cuts and has top-flight speed to go the distance.

Drake London

Drake London, the Falcons' No. 8 overall pick, set a franchise record for receptions as a rookie last season. He currently leads the Falcons in receptions (46) and receiving yards (573) in 2023. When opposing teams allocate resources to the run game by stacking the box to try and mitigate Robinson's effectiveness, it opens favorable matchups for the receivers, especially Desmond Ridder's go-to target, London. At 6-foot-5, 200-plus pounds, London is another big-bodied weapon for Arthur Smith. His natural high-point ability gives London an advantage in 50-50 situations. London consistently gains leverage on in-breaking routes and commands the catch space. With an impressive catch radius, ball-tracking ability and fluidity on cuts, he elevates the Falcons' offense.

David Onyemata

The Falcons signed David Onyemata during free agency in March to bolster the defensive interior. Onyemata was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The defensive lineman from Nigeria had seen action in over 100 games (68 starts) while playing alongside Cam Jordan. Over the course of his seven campaigns in New Orleans, Onyemata accumulated 23 sacks, 244 total tackles (28 for a loss) and 63 quarterback hits. Between 2017 to 2020, Onyemata played a crucial role in shaping one of the NFL's best run defenses in NOLA with 21 tackles for loss during that span. With the Falcons, Onyemata has accumulated three passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, 3.5 sacks, 45 combined tackles, five tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits. Onyemata is proficient as a one-gap player, invading the backfield with penetration, or as a two-gap player, taking on a center and guard. He is a dominant force with tremendous size and strength. Like a freight train coming out of his stance, Onyemata rocks offensive linemen back with burst off the line of scrimmage and violent hands. The Bucs will certainly key in on where Onyemata is at all times.

Jessie Bates III

As one of the top safeties in the NFL, Jessie Bates III has a knack for getting his hands on the football. In Week 12 against the Saints, Bates III was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. He recorded a 92-yard pick-six off Derek Carr and came up with a clutch peanut punch in the third quarter as the Saints were driving down the field. Bates has recorded five interceptions (career-high) in 2023 – tied for third in the NFL. In addition to the picks, Bates has amassed seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles, 92 combined tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit. Bates has the versatility to excel in man coverage and the instincts/range to make plays on the ball from zone coverage. He possesses elite read-and-reaction skills, with a quick trigger to the ball. Bates has the pattern recognition to blanket receivers in-and-out of breaks and he will be one to keep an eye on come Sunday. He sets the tone in the Falcons' secondary and in a high-stakes game, Bates will look to pat his resumé.

Related Content

news

Scouting Report: Panthers' Top Game Wreckers | Week 13

A look at the Panthers' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup
news

Scouting Report: Colts' Top Game Wreckers | Week 12

A look at the Colts' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup
news

Scouting Report: 49ers' Top Game Wreckers | Week 11

A look at the 49ers' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sundays' matchup
news

Scouting Report: Titans' Top Game Wreckers | Week 10 

A look at the Titans' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup
news

Scouting Report: Texans' Top Game Wreckers | Week 9

A look at the Texans' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup
news

Scouting Report: Falcons' Top Game Wreckers | Week 7 

A look at the Falcons' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup
news

Scouting Report: Lions' Top Game Wreckers | Week 6

A look at the Lions' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup
news

Scouting Report: Saints' Top Game Wreckers | Week 4

A look at the Saints' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup
news

Scouting Report: Eagles' Top Game Wreckers | Week 3

A look at Philadelphia's top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Monday night's matchup
news

Scouting Report: Bears' Top Game Wreckers | Week 2

A look at Chicago's top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup
news

Scouting Report: Vikings' Top Game-Wreckers | Week 1

A look at Minnesota's top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Antoine Winfield Jr. Snags NFC Defensive Player of the Week Award

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. won his first NFL weekly award for his all-around performance in the Bucs' win over Carolina in Week 13, which included a game-sealing interception and multiple drive stops

Baker Mayfield on Upcoming Divisional Matchup vs. Falcons, 'Got to Find a Way' | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 14 practice. QB Mayfield discussed being smart when moving through the field, the growth of the Bucs' offense since the last time they faced the Falcons and his excitement to become a 'girl dad'.

Todd Bowles on Preparation for Atlanta, 'Every Game is a Playoff Game' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 14 practice. HC Bowles discussed the importance of every game moving forward, the improved run game and how 'unselfish play' has led to multiple defenders getting to the quarterback.

Buccaneers-Falcons: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 14

The Bucs head to Atlanta for a rematch with the Falcons that could have a big impact on their efforts to win the NFC South, and will have to take on a tough red zone defense and a powerful rushing attack

RB Rachaad White Advocates for SMA in Annual My Cause My Cleats Campaign | Brianna's Blitz

In the annual My Cause My Cleats campaign, running back Rachaad White represents Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) to raise awareness 

Scouting Report: Falcons' Top Game Wreckers | Week 14 

A look at the Falcons' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup

Rondé Barber Reviews Mike Evans' Record-Breaking Performance vs. Panthers

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber breaks down the Bucs' best plays from Week 13's win vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Photos: Women of Red Tailgate 

View photos from the Women of Red tailgate on Sunday December 3, 2023.

Bucs Look to Carry Big Performances to Atlanta | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott rehash the big games for Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield Jr. against Carolina, discuss the importance of the upcoming game in Atlanta and answer fans' emails.

Updates: DL C.J. Brewer Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023

Bucs Feast on Man Coverage | A Next Gen Look at Panthers-Bucs

Baker Mayfield didn't see much man-to-man coverage from Carolina's defense on Sunday, but when he did he took advantage of it, primarily by throwing to Mike Evans

Bucs' Release Week 14 Depth Chart: J.J. Russell Steps Up

LB J.J. Russell filled in for injured LB Lavonte David against Carolina and played all but one defensive snap while recording his first career sack

Antoine Winfield Jr. Named Buccaneers' Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII

2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneer Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has been nominated to be the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Todd Bowles Talks Win vs. Carolina, Previews NFC South Battle in Atlanta | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips is joined by Head Coach Todd Bowles and Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin on the weekly radio show.

Photos of Youth Leadership Program & Habitat for Humanity: Session #2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership Program partners with Habitat for Humanity on building homes in the Tampa community.

Photos from Bucs' Youth Leadership Program: Session #3

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers launched the fourth year of our player-led Youth Leadership Program, collaborating with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, Safe & Sound Hillsborough, and Habitat for Humanity.

Bucs Brief: December 5, 2023

Listen to Tampa Bay Buccaneers latest news brief presented by Team Reporter Casey Phillips.

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 13 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 21-18 victory over the Panthers in Week 13

A Cascade of Mike Evans Milestones

Data Crunch: Reaching 1,000 yards for an NFL record 10th straight season and moving into a tie for 13th all-time in touchdown catches was only the start of WR Mike Evans' big day in Sunday's win over Carolina
Advertising