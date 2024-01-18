Scouting Report: Lions' Top Game Wreckers | Divisional Round

After defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 in the Wild Card Round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Motown to take on the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round. The game is slated for a 3:00 p.m.ET kickoff on Sunday, January 21 at Ford Field. The Lions are coming off a nail-biting 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams and will vie to continue the momentum on their home field against Tampa Bay. Sunday's matchup will mark a rematch of the Week Six battle between the two clubs as the Lions emerged with a 20-6 victory. In that matchup, the Lions won the battle in the trenches on both sides of the football and Amon-Ra St. Brown exploited the middle of the field and took advantage of soft zones in coverage. This time, the Buccaneers will strive to secure their place in the NFC Championship game. Here are six players who could impact the outcome of Sunday's contest in favor of the Lions:

Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson finished with 9.5 sacks during his rookie campaign last season and finished second in voting for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He followed suit with another sensational year in 2023, accumulating 11.5 sacks, garnering Pro Bowl recognition. Hutchinson is an instinctive rusher, harassing the pocket with a myriad of moves. He is lethal off inside counter moves and possesses rare physical traits. He charges into contact and has the footwork to slip by blockers. Hutchinson can shed blocks quickly with a powerful core and will be on the Bucs' radar come Sunday. He is the Lions' prized possession and sets the tone up front for Detroit, galvanizing their unit. Hutchinson is also adept at disrupting the run with lateral explosion and play recognition.

Penei Sewell

Right tackle Penei Sewell was named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press for his contributions on the field in 2023. He allowed a 7.5% pressure rate this season, the sixth-lowest pressure rate among right tackles (minimum of 300 pass blocking attempts). Sewell has established himself as a top-tier tackle in the NFL since his seventh overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is dangerous in space with quick footwork and solidifies the run game by allowing cutback lanes to develop with backside blocks. In pass protection, Sewell is quick off the line and into his angles/sets before defensive linemen catch up. He is adept at finding positive positioning as a move blocker and has rare change-of-direction skills. Sewell keeps his hands active and is a menace at the line of scrimmage, bolstering the Lions' front.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown led the Lions in 2023 and finished third in the NFL with 1,515 yards on a career-high 119 catches (second in the NFL) with 10 touchdowns this season. He is Jared Goff's go-to target and adds another dimension to the Lions' offensive attack. The Lions' offense is geared at generating space and exploiting voids through condensed, tight-bunch formations and a dynamic rushing attack. Ben Johnson attacks matchups and utilizes trick plays/quick snaps to put pass catchers in prime position to make plays. St. Brown, the team's run after catch machine, has shiftiness in the open field and is smooth at changing tempo at the stem of his routes. With a variety of releases in his arsenal and balance through contact, St. Brown adds another dimension to Detroit's offense.

Sam LaPorta

Sam LaPorta, the Lions' second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is in the conversation for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. LaPorta accumulated 86 catches for 889 yards (10.3 per reception) and 10 TDs during his rookie campaign. He built instant chemistry with veteran signal-caller Jared Goff and exploits zone coverage. The former Iowa star varies his route tempo to generate separation and creates leverage out of breaks. He is challenging for defenders to bring down in the open field once he gets a full head of steam and is a stout blocker with strength at the point of attack. LaPorta is a reliable weapon underneath and fights for yardage to move the chains. He presents matchup problems for defenses and the Bucs' will have to key in on his whereabouts come Sunday.

Brian Branch

Many were shocked when former Alabama defensive back Brian Branch fell to the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has proven his ability as a do-it-all playmaker in the Lions' secondary. In 2023, Branch posted 13 passes defensed, one sack, 74 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. Branch has showcased both his range and instincts this season, making plays from sideline-to-sideline. He plays with fluid footwork and is able to mirror pass-catching tight ends and receivers in coverage. Branch utilizes his explosion and effective pursuit angles to disrupt throwing lanes and undercut passes. He diagnoses the run well with effective leverage and is consistently around the football. Branch sets the tone on the back end for the Lions and will be a player circled this week during preparation.

Jahmyr Gibbs