Buccaneers-Packers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 15

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Packers G Elgton Jenkins vs. Buccaneers DL Calijah Kancey

With Bakhtiari out, Jenkins is the Packers best and most seasoned blocker. He has proved capable of dominating at any spot on the line but has currently settled in at left guard, so he should see plenty of Kancey on Sunday. Heading into last week's game, Jenkins had allowed a 5.0% pressure rate this season, third lowest among all left guards in the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-5, 311-pound blocker has not allowed a sack this season. He has been to two of the last three Pro Bowls, interrupted by an injury-plagued campaign in 2021. Jenkins is explosive out of his stance on run plays and is hard to beat one-on-one in the pass rush. Kancey, the Bucs' first-round pick in this year's draft, collected his fourth sack of the season last Sunday in Atlanta and leads all NFL rookies with nine tackles for loss. Kancey is very quick of the ball and good at shooting through gaps into the backfield, but he has also showed that he can hold up against the run this season despite being a somewhat smaller interior lineman.

2. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin vs. Packers CB Carrington Valentine

The Falcons based their defensive gameplan in Week 14 on stopping Mike Evans at all costs, so the Bucs had to find their yards and points elsewhere. One key contributor was Godwin, who led the team with five catches for 53 yards and was targeted 11 times. Baker Mayfield trusts Godwin in key situations, such as third down, and looked his way in one of the most critical moments in the Atlanta game, hitting him for 32 yards on third-and-10 on the game-winning drive. Godwin is very good at making catches in traffic, maintaining possession through hard hits and picking up yards after the catch. With the Packers trading Rasul Douglas at the deadline and frequently being without Jaire Alexander due to multiple injuries, the alliterative duo of Carrington Valentine and Corey Ballentine have had to step up on Green Bay's defense. Ballentine had 40 games of NFL experience before this season but Valentine was a seventh-round draft pick just this past May. The 6-0, 189-pound Valentine has impressed since he took over for Douglas, playing fast and with the type of confident swagger a cornerback needs. His tight coverage has forced opposing quarterbacks to throw into tight windows on 35.9% of the times he's been the targeted defender, the fourth highest among all NFL cornerbacks.

3. Packers TE Tucker Kraft vs. Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Packers selected two tight ends in the first three rounds of the draft in April, but it was second-rounder Luke Musgrave who got the most action early in the season. Though he went on injured reserve in Week 12, Musgrave is still the team's third-leading receiver, with 33 catches for 341 yards. With Musgrave out, however, the Packers have turned to Kraft, a third-round pick, to carry the load. In fact, Kraft played every single offensive snap in Green Bay's loss to the Giants and ended up with a season-high four catches for 64 yards. Kraft is big (6-5, 254) but has deceptive speed and is athletic enough to make tough grabs on imperfect throws. Winfield has countless duties in the Bucs' offensive, and he's been performing them at an All-Pro level, and occasionally that includes providing coverage on a tight end. As much as the Bucs like to get Winfield around the line of scrimmage due to his sure tackling and blitzing ability, he is just as valuable in coverage. He is tied for the team lead with two interceptions (a potential third in Atlanta was erased on a penalty away from the ball), and is first in passes defensed with 11. Winfield may have some battles with Kraft both in coverage and when his blitzing off the edge.

4. Buccaneers G Cody Mauch vs. Packers DL Kenny Clark