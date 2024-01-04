2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Panthers, Week 18

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into Week 17 of the 2023 season with two opportunities to clinch a third straight NFC South title. They missed the first one when they came out flat against a highly-motivated New Orleans Saints team and limped to a 23-13 loss. That was the last bit of leeway left in the Buccaneers efforts to make the playoffs, so with just one more chance left, the team can't afford to perform the way it did against the Saints. How do the Bucs flip the script? With juice.

That was the message that Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales had for his players, who scored on six of their first seven drives in a Week 16 blowout of the Jaguars but didn't get on the scoreboard until their 10th possession last Sunday.

"We need energy, we need juice, and Coach Canales said earlier that one play or one drive does not define the outcome of a game," said running back Rachaad White. "You have to keep going, keep fighting, keep playing. But, regardless of what's going on, we need to have juice and energy."

The opposition is the 2-14 Panthers, who recently took another 8-8 team with playoff aspirations, the Green Bay Packers, down to the wire in a 33-30 loss. The Panthers also stretched things out to the end in a Week 13 game in Tampa, which the Buccaneers won, 21-18, after a late game-sealing interception by safety Antoine Winfield Jr. With that in mind, and with so much at stake, the Buccaneers know not to take anything for granted based on the team's records.

"One hundred percent," said Winfield. "They're a team that [has] nothing to lose. It's going to be one of those games. I know they're coming in and they're going to have a lot of energy because they have an opportunity to knock us out of the playoffs. I feel like, being on the opposite side of it, I'd be like, 'Oh yeah, we've got to get these guys out of the playoffs.' So, I feel like they're coming with that energy – we have to make sure that we match it."

Tampa Bay's quarterback, former Panther Baker Mayfield, is dealing with a ribs injury that he sustained late in last week's loss and he's going to have to battle to be ready to go by 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Mayfield, who was waived by Carolina last December after being acquired during the summer in a trade, has had a resurgent season in Tampa and is closing in on 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns. After cycling through a number of different passers in 2022, the Panthers went in the other direction and traded up to get the first pick in the draft in order to land Alabama star Bryce Young. Young's first season won't in the end playoffs but he could finish it on a high note with a performance like the one he had against the Packers. With one game left, he has 2,783 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Carolina's defense has also quietly put together a fine season in many regards. It has allowed the third fewest net yards overall and the third fewest passing yards and rank seventh in yards allowed per play. Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns picked up his seventh sack of the season last Sunday in Jacksonville and the Jaguars have star-caliber players at every level on defense with defensive tackle Derrick Brown, linebacker Frankie Luvu and cornerback Jaycee Horn.

"We don't take anybody lightly," said Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles. "We were underdogs most of the year – we can't afford to. Division games, especially, regardless of who we're playing. It was a tough game that went down to the end the last time we played them – we expect it to be a tough one this time.

"You've got to earn everything. Like I told them, nobody is going to give you anything. You earn everything you get in this league. Whether you're the best of teams or the worst of teams, you're going to earn everything you get every week."

GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) at Carolina Panthers (2-14)

Sunday, January 7, 1:00 p.m. ET

Raymond James Stadium (capacity: 65,844)

Tampa, Florida

Television: FOX (Local WTVT Channel 13)

TV Broadcast Team: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (reporter)

Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station

Radio Broadcast Team: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline)

Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente

Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramática (analyst)

ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES

The Panthers lead the all-time series with the Buccaneers, 25-21, but the Buccaneers have won six of the last seven meetings and eight of the last 10. That includes consecutive season sweeps in 2020 and 2021, the first time the Bucs had managed that against Carolina since the NFC South was formed in 2002. The Buccaneers and Panthers also met three times before realignment put them in the same division, including a contest in Death Valley that the Bucs won, 20-13, in the Panthers' 1995 inaugural season.

The Buccaneers will try to get another season sweep on Sunday after winning the first meeting in Week 13, 21-18. On a rainy afternoon and early evening in Tampa, the Bucs outlasted a game Panthers squad thanks to wide receiver Chris Godwin's 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter on an end-around. That gave the home team an 11-point lead, which the Panthers shaved to three on Chuba Hubbard's one-yard touchdown run with five minutes to go. Carolina got the ball back with 3:31 to play but safety Antoine Winfield Jr. saved the Bucs with an interception near midfield.

Since the two teams started playing each other twice a year, the head-to-head battle has traditionally been one-sided, though that side often flips back and forth. From 2002-17, 13 of the 16 season series between these two teams ended in a sweep, including every one from 2009 through 2017. It went Carolina's way in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017. The Bucs got the sweep in 2002, 2010, 2012 and 2016. Interestingly, the three splits came in years the Buccaneers either made the playoffs (2005, 2007) or really should have (2008…which ended in a four-game losing streak after a 9-3 start).

The 2022 head-to-head, however, was a split, with each team winning at home. Carolina handed the Bucs perhaps their most humbling loss of the season in Week Seven, a 21-3 drubbing at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Panthers came into the game with a 1-5 record and had recently fired Head Coach Matt Rhule and traded superstar running back Christian McCaffrey. Third-string quarterback P.J. Walker completed 16 of his 22 passes and tossed two touchdowns against no interceptions and running backs D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard combined for 181 rushing yards.

The rematch in Week 17 proved to be one of the Buccaneers' most important wins in recent years as it clinched the team's second straight NFC South title and made a potential divisional free-for-all in Week 18 moot. It didn't come easily, as the Panthers rushed out to a quick 14-0 lead on two Sam Darnold touchdown passes, but Tom Brady solved the problem by repeatedly throwing moon shots to Mike Evans. Evans caught touchdown passes of 63, 57 and 30 yards and finished the game with 207 yards on 10 grabs. His last one put the Bucs in the lead for the first time in the fourth quarter, and a Brady touchdown run provided the final winning margin in a 30-24 squeaker.

The Bucs and Panthers met twice in the final three weeks of the 2021 season, with Tampa Bay taking both contests by a combined score of 73-23. In the regular season finale, the Buccaneers got 137 receiving yards from Rob Gronkowski and two touchdown receptions from Evans before wideout Scotty Miller capped the scoring by taking an end-around 33 yards for a touchdown. Two weeks earlier, the Buccaneers had prevailed at Bank of America Stadium when the defense sacked quarterbacks Darnold and Cam Newton a total of seven times and allowing just two field goals. Safety Jordan Whitehead had a key interception and three pass break-ups. Ke'Shawn Vaughn's 55-yard touchdown jaunt, the Bucs' longest run of the year, started the scoring and emerging wideout Cyril Grayson accounted for 95 yards of offense, including a 62-yard reception.

In 2020, the Bucs' September win at home against Carolina was the first of 15 they would stack up on their way to a Super Bowl championship, and the first win as a Buccaneer for Tom Brady. Leonard Fournette paced the offense with 116 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns and Carlton Davis and Whitehead each had interceptions off Teddy Bridgewater in a 31-17 decision. The rematch in Charlotte in November was a high-scoring affair that included the longest run in Buccaneers' history, Ronald Jones' 98-yard touchdown dash. Incredibly, the Buccaneers scored on 10 straight possessions to pull away from the Panthers for a 46-23 win.

In 2019, the Buccaneers secured a tight win in Charlotte on a Thursday night in Week Two when Vernon Hargreaves knocked Christian McCaffrey out of bounds two yards shy of the sticks on an all-or-nothing fourth-down run off a direct snap. That 20-14 Bucs win was balanced four weeks later by a 37-26 win for Carolina in a game played in London.