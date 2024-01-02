Bucs' Release Week 18 Depth Chart: Cam Gill Fills Two-Way Role

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.
Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.
OFFENSE
WR: Mike Evans, Trey Palmer *, David Moore
WR: Chris Godwin, Deven Thompkins
LT: Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule
LG: Aaron Stinnie, Matt Feiler
C: Robert Hainsey
RG: Cody Mauch *, Nick Leverett
RT: Luke Goedeke, Brandon Walton
TE: Ko Kieft
TE: Cade Otton, Payne Durham *
QB: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, John Wolford
RB: Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds, Sean Tucker *
With the Buccaneers falling into a 20-0 deficit by early in the third quarter and eventually only running the ball 15 times, rookie wide receiver Trey Palmer saw a slight uptick in his playing time. Already the established third receiver in the Bucs' offense, Palmer has played 66% of the team's offensive snaps overall this season. Against the Saints, he was on the field for 41 of 56 plays, or 73.2%, and he was heavily involved in the passing attack, getting five targets and turning them into four catches for a season-high 84 yards and his third touchdown.
Running back Chase Edmonds has also been a bit busier in the last two games. After playing 24 of 74 snaps (32.4%) in Green Bay, he logged 15 of a possible 56 snaps (26.8%) against the Saints. Edmonds was a focal point when he was on the field, getting either a handoff or a target on nine of those 15 plays. He finished with 56 yards from scrimmage and had a season-high five catches to lead the team.
With tight end Ko Kieft sidelined by a shoulder injury, the Buccaneers elevated David Wells from the practice squad for their Week 17 game, but didn't end up needing Wells on offense very often. He played just four snaps. The Buccaneers stayed in three-receiver sets for most of the game, so even second-string tight end Payne Durham logged just six snaps and did not have a target. As usual, Cade Otton rarely came off the field, playing all but three of the team's 56 offensive snaps.
DEFENSE
DL: Calijah Kancey *, Pat O'Connor
NT: Vita Vea, Greg Gaines, Deadrin Senat
DL: Logan Hall, William Gholston
OLB: Yaya Diaby, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Markees Watts *
ILB: Devin White, K.J. Britt, J.J. Russell
ILB: Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis *
OLB: Shaquil Barrett, Anthony Nelson, Cam Gill
CB: Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum
CB: Carlton Davis, Christian Izien, Josh Hayes *
S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Kaevon Merriweather *
S: Ryan Neal, Dee Delaney
Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett missed a game for the first time this season due to a groin injury but the Bucs still had five edge rushers at their disposal. The player who saw the biggest jump in his playing time on defense with Barrett out wasn't Joe Tryon-Shoyinka or Anthony Nelson but Cam Gill. Gill, who had a total of 40 defensive snaps over the first 15 games, got in for 22 against the Saints and contributed three tackles.
Rookie Markees Watts only saw five snaps on defense but did record the team's only sack when he chased Derek Carr out of bounds for a six-yard loss. Nelson did see a bit more action, playing 32 of 70 defensive snaps, or 45.7%, his second highest time share of the season. Nelson contributed four tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed.
While Antoine Winfield Jr. played all 70 defensive snaps at one of the two safety positions, the Bucs divided the other safety spot between three players. Ryan Neal started and played 26 snaps, while Dee Delaney was on the field for 25 plays and rookie Kaevon Merriweather logged 14. Merriweather had three tackles before leaving the game with a minor injury.
Devin White started at linebacker for the first time since Week 12 and finished with seven tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed. However, the Bucs continued to use K.J. Britt in certain packages, as he was on the field for 20 plays compared to 51 for White.
SPECIALISTS
P: Jake Camarda
PK: Chase McLaughlin
KO: Jake Camarda
H: Jake Camarda
LS: Zach Triner
PR: Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer *
KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White
Rookie cornerback Josh Hayes continued to be the Bucs' busiest player on special teams, as he was on the field for 24 of the team's 26 kick and coverage plays. Despite his expanded role on defense, Gill continued to be a core special teamer, playing 23 snaps. Nelson was next with 22 snaps.