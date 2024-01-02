Bucs' Release Week 18 Depth Chart: Cam Gill Fills Two-Way Role

Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett missed a game for the first time this season due to a groin injury but the Bucs still had five edge rushers at their disposal. The player who saw the biggest jump in his playing time on defense with Barrett out wasn't Joe Tryon-Shoyinka or Anthony Nelson but Cam Gill. Gill, who had a total of 40 defensive snaps over the first 15 games, got in for 22 against the Saints and contributed three tackles.

Rookie Markees Watts only saw five snaps on defense but did record the team's only sack when he chased Derek Carr out of bounds for a six-yard loss. Nelson did see a bit more action, playing 32 of 70 defensive snaps, or 45.7%, his second highest time share of the season. Nelson contributed four tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed.

While Antoine Winfield Jr. played all 70 defensive snaps at one of the two safety positions, the Bucs divided the other safety spot between three players. Ryan Neal started and played 26 snaps, while Dee Delaney was on the field for 25 plays and rookie Kaevon Merriweather logged 14. Merriweather had three tackles before leaving the game with a minor injury.

Devin White started at linebacker for the first time since Week 12 and finished with seven tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed. However, the Bucs continued to use K.J. Britt in certain packages, as he was on the field for 20 plays compared to 51 for White.

SPECIALISTS

P: Jake Camarda

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Jake Camarda

H: Jake Camarda

LS: Zach Triner

PR: Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer *

KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White