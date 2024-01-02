Playoff Push 2023: Bucs Need Week 18 Win to Clinch Division

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first opportunity to win the 2023 NFC South crown came and went in Week 17. The New Orleans Saints kept their own playoff hopes alive with a 23-13 win in Tampa and set up what could be an intense final weekend in the division, with three teams still in the running for the title and the final outcome for all four teams contained in just two games being played at the same time.

Meanwhile, the top seed in the conference has been locked up and two of the four divisions have been decided. There are six teams still vying for two remaining playoff spots and a whopping eight games that could factor into which teams make it and in what order they are seeded.

Here's how the NFC playoff race stands after 17 weeks:

San Francisco (12-4), NFC West Champion

The 49ers got everything they needed in Week 17, winning their own game in Washington with little trouble and watching as the Lions lost a thriller in Dallas and the Eagles were upset at the end by Arizona. That combination of outcomes clinched the top seed in the NFC and gave San Francisco the only first-round bye. They probably could have done without the calf injury that knocked running back Christian McCaffrey out of the game, but it is apparently minor and now they have three weeks before he really needs to play again.

Dallas (11-5), NFC East Leader

Dallas and Philadelphia have been handing the top spot in their division back and forth over the last couple weeks, but this time the Cowboys have wound up in a very enviable position. They are in the driver's seat thanks to a fourth-level tiebreaker. Dallas and Philadelphia split their head-to-head series and each team is currently 4-1 in division play and 7-4 against common opponents. After passing all of those tiebreakers, the Cowboys take it on better record against NFC foes, 8-3 to the Eagles' 7-4. That means Dallas just needs to win at Washington on Sunday to take the division crown. If they do, they will continue a remarkable trend: No team has won that division two years in a row since Philly did it four straight from 2001-04. Dallas can also lose to the Commanders and still get in if the Eagles lose their road game against the Giants.

Detroit (11-5), NFC North Champion

Dallas was the beneficiary of a crazy ending in its 20-19 win over Detroit on Sunday, but for the Lions it meant the path to the number-two seed in the conference is pretty narrow. The Lions need to win their own regular season finale against Minnesota and have both the Cowboys and Eagles lose. Otherwise, they will be locked into the three seed because they clinched the NFC North in Week 16 and they can't be caught by the eventual winner of the NFC South. The value of winning the second seed over the third seed is it guarantees you a second home game in the playoffs if you win the first one.

Tampa Bay (8-8), NFC South Leader