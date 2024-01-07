Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Panthers Inactives | Baker Mayfield Ready to Go

Despite dealing with sore ribs, QB Baker Mayfield will start on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium as the Buccaneers try to capture a third straight division title

Jan 07, 2024 at 11:30 AM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Baker Mayfield has started every game through his first 17 weeks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nothing is changing in Week 18 as the Buccaneers try to win at Carolina to secure a third straight NFC South title.

Despite suffering a painful ribs injury a week ago against the New Orleans Saints, Mayfield is active for his team's regular season finale at Carolina and will start as the Buccaneers try to secure their third straight NFC South division title.

Rookie wide receiver Trey Palmer, who was questionable on the injury report due to a hip ailment and limited all week in practice, has also been cleared to play. The team has put rookie wideout Rakim Jarrett on the inactive list instead. Jarrett was just promoted from the practice squad on Friday.

Tampa Bay promoted John Wolford from the practice squad in Week Nine, meaning the team is now carrying three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. As such, the Bucs are taking advantage of the NFL's new "inactive third quarterback" rule again on Sunday. Wolford is on the inactive list for the game but would be allowed to play if both Mayfield and Kyle Trask exited the game due to injury or ejection.

The Buccaneers and Panthers submitted their list of inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 18 game at Bank of America Stadium. Tampa Bay did not elevate any players from the practice squad and thus had to name five players inactive. The Panthers elevated guard Deonte Brown and kicker Matthew Wright, meaning they had to declare seven players inactive.

The Panthers' inactive information will be added shortly.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • LB K.J. Britt
  • WR Rakim Jarrett
  • T Brandon Walton
  • OLB Markees Watts
  • QB John Wolford

Britt is out due to injury.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

  • CB Shaquill Griffin
  • OLB Marquis Haynes
  • T Ricky Lee
  • G Ilm Manning
  • G Cade Mayes
  • K Eddy Pineiro
  • WR Mike Strachan

Haynes, Mayes and Pineiro are out due to injury.

