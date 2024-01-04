How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers in the regular season finale on Sunday in Week 18. The Bucs fell to the New Orleans Saints 23-13 this past Sunday and the club has one more shot to clinch their third-straight division crown. Throughout the week, Bucs' players and coaches echoed that a lack of physicality and self-inflicted wounds led to the loss in Week 17. This week, Tampa Bay will look for redemption with everything on the line against the 2-14 Panthers. The Bucs won the last matchup between the two teams at Raymond James Stadium by a 21-18 decision as Antoine Winfield Jr. nabbed a game-sealing interception. Here is how to view the action on Sunday:
Matchup
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) at Carolina Panthers (2-14)
Watch
- Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Bank of America Stadium
- Network: FOX
- Broadcast Crew: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (reporter)
Listen Live
- TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)
- SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora
Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)
*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)
Satellite Radio
- Sirius/XM Channel (away) 383 or (home) 228 - click here for more information.
International
- In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg, the game will be streamed on NFL Game Pass.