How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers in the regular season finale on Sunday in Week 18. The Bucs fell to the New Orleans Saints 23-13 this past Sunday and the club has one more shot to clinch their third-straight division crown. Throughout the week, Bucs' players and coaches echoed that a lack of physicality and self-inflicted wounds led to the loss in Week 17. This week, Tampa Bay will look for redemption with everything on the line against the 2-14 Panthers. The Bucs won the last matchup between the two teams at Raymond James Stadium by a 21-18 decision as Antoine Winfield Jr. nabbed a game-sealing interception. Here is how to view the action on Sunday: