Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Sunday in a win-or-go-home battle. Find out how to view the action

Jan 04, 2024 at 11:45 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Week 18 HTW

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers in the regular season finale on Sunday in Week 18. The Bucs fell to the New Orleans Saints 23-13 this past Sunday and the club has one more shot to clinch their third-straight division crown. Throughout the week, Bucs' players and coaches echoed that a lack of physicality and self-inflicted wounds led to the loss in Week 17. This week, Tampa Bay will look for redemption with everything on the line against the 2-14 Panthers. The Bucs won the last matchup between the two teams at Raymond James Stadium by a 21-18 decision as Antoine Winfield Jr. nabbed a game-sealing interception. Here is how to view the action on Sunday:

Matchup

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) at Carolina Panthers (2-14)

Watch

  • Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium
  • Network: FOX
  • Broadcast Crew: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (reporter)

Listen Live

  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

  • SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

  • BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
  • FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
  • GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
  • MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
  • ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

Satellite Radio

Download the App

  • Personalize your experience by turning on notifications for breaking Bucs news, gameday alerts, and promotions tailored to your needs! Click here to download or review your settings!
  • Bucs App Exclusive Giveaway - Download the app, turn on push alerts, click the giveaway alert each game and you can win prizes!

Social Media Accounts

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos.

NFL +

Tickets

International

  • In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg, the game will be streamed on NFL Game Pass.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Saints on New Year's Eve for a chance to clinch the NFC South crown. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will face the Jaguars on Christmas Eve at Raymond James Stadium. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers

The Buccaneers will face the Packers on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 

The Buccaneers will face the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts 

The Buccaneers will face the Colts on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers 

The Buccaneers will face the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans 

The Buccaneers will face the Texans on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills 

The Buccaneers will face the Bills in a Thursday Night Football showdown. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Falcons on Sunday in a divisional battle. Find out how to view the action
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Panthers, Week 18

The Bucs finish the regular season with a game in Charlotte Sunday that will determine whether or not they are still playing next weekend, against a Panthers team that took them down to the wire in Week 13

Shaquil Barrett Selected as Buccaneers Ed Block Courage Award Recipient 

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett was selected by his teammates as the club's 2023 Ed Block Courage Award recipient

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Sunday in a win-or-go-home battle. Find out how to view the action

Bucs Looking to Punch Playoff Ticket vs. Panthers, Pro Bowl Preview | Bucs Insider 

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discusses the 2024 Pro Bowl roster, major milestone and look ahead to Bucs vs. Panthers.

NFC South at Stake, 'Win or Go Home' | Path to the Playoffs 2023

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips break down the current state of the NFC and playoff matchups if the season ended today.

Bucs Cheerleaders Field Rehearsal | Saints vs. Bucs 2023

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders field rehearsal for Saints vs. Bucs.

Mike Evans Named to Pro Bowl for Fifth Time

WR Mike Evans, who leads the NFL in touchdown receptions, is headed back to the Pro Bowl Games after earning his fifth all-star selection…Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tristan Wirfs are among the Bucs who were named alternates

Baker Mayfield: One Week Left, Have to Make It Count

The outcome of the Bucs' final regular season game will determine if their 2023 season will extend beyond Sunday, and QB Baker Mayfield wants to enjoy every bit of what's left in a resurgent season

Buccaneers-Panthers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 18

As the Bucs seek a division-clinching win in Charlotte they'll get a second crack at rookie QB Bryce Young and will have to deal with a highly-ranked pass defense anchored by DT Derrick Brown

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Jan. 3: Mayfield, Wirfs, Kieft Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 18 matchup 

Baker Mayfield on Enormous Opportunity vs. Panthers, Doing Everything Possible | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 18 practice. QB Baker Mayfield discussed his health, WR Mike Evans' excellence and the team stepping up throughout the playoff push.

Todd Bowles on Controlling the Narrative, 'It's Up to Us' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 18 practice. HC Bowles discussed the opportunity to win the division against the Panthers, an update on QB Baker Mayfield's health and not taking anything lightly.

Scouting Report: Panthers' Top Game Wreckers | Week 18 

A look at the Panthers' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's pivotal division matchup

Baker Mayfield "Pretty Sore," Would Not Have Practiced Wednesday | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024

Bucs Possible Playoff Scenarios with One Week Remaining | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott relive the Saints game, discuss playoff scenarios and the upcoming Panthers game and digress into the likes of good puns, bad referee signals and New Year's resolutions

Bucs Cheerleaders Photos from Saints vs. Bucs Game 

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders from the Saints vs. Bucs game.

Rondé Barber Reviews the Best Routes from Week 17 | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber breaks down the Bucs' best offensive plays from their Week 17 game vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Rachaad White on the Keys to Victory vs. Carolina, 'Effort' | Press Conference 

Running Back Rachaad White spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 18 practice. RB White discussed knowing the task at hand and being 'up & ready to play'.

Antoine Winfield Jr. on Upcoming Game vs. Panthers, 'Win or Go Home' | Press Conference

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 18 practice. S Winfield Jr. discussed playing their best ball Sunday and the fight of the team going up against Carolina.

Yaya Diaby on Hunting the Quarterback, Disrupting the Pocket | Press Conference

Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 18 practice. OLB Yaya Diaby discussed being able to clinch the division and wanting to do his best for the team that believed in him.
Advertising