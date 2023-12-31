Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs-Panthers Game Set for Early Sunday in Week 18

The Buccaneers will finish up their 2023 regular season slate on Sunday in Charlotte, playing a 1:00 p.m. game against the Panthers on January 7 as they try to clinch a third straight division title.

Dec 31, 2023 at 05:59 PM
After their 23-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night in Week 17, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some clarity on their traveling plans for next weekend.

The NFL announced the dates and times for all 16 games on its Week 18 slate, including the Buccaneers road game at the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs and Panthers will meet on Sunday, January 7, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The game will be broadcast by FOX.

Tampa Bay will be going for a season sweep after defeating the Panthers, 21-18, at Raymond James Stadium in Week 13. More importantly, if they win the game the Buccaneers will be NFC South champs for the third year in a row and will have a home game to start the playoffs.

The NFL revealed its full 2023 schedule in May but, for the second year in a row, left all dates and times unspecified in Week 18 in order to end up with the most compelling schedule for the final week of the regular season. The schedule will include two games on Saturday, likely with at least some playoff implications. The other 14 contests will be on Sunday, with the league commonly putting two games that affect each other in the playoff races in the same time slot.

