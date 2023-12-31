Bucs-Panthers Game Set for Early Sunday in Week 18

After their 23-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night in Week 17, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some clarity on their traveling plans for next weekend.

The NFL announced the dates and times for all 16 games on its Week 18 slate, including the Buccaneers road game at the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs and Panthers will meet on Sunday, January 7, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The game will be broadcast by FOX.

Tampa Bay will be going for a season sweep after defeating the Panthers, 21-18, at Raymond James Stadium in Week 13. More importantly, if they win the game the Buccaneers will be NFC South champs for the third year in a row and will have a home game to start the playoffs.