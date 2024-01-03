Buccaneers-Panthers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 18

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Panthers T Ikem Ekwonu vs. Buccaneers OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

As noted above, the Panthers have had some problems protecting the quarterback, allowing 62 sacks overall (59 on Young, three on Andy Dalton), tied for the third most in the league. The Panthers used the sixth-overall pick on Ikem Ekwonu with the thought that he would step right in as a franchise left tackle to pair with solid right tackle Taylor Moton. Ekwonu is a powerful run blocker with an aggressive approach, long arms and versatility. He has struggled some in his sophomore campaign, leading to some outside speculation that he might be moved inside to guard at some point in his career. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Ekwonu had given up 10.5 sacks this season heading into last week's game in Jacksonville. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who earlier this season got flipped on the depth chart with Yaya Diaby at one of the starting OLB spots, was back in the game-opening lineup in Week 16 as he stepped in for an injured Shaq Barrett. Barrett was sidelined by a groin injury and there's no guarantee he'll be ready to play by Sunday in Charlotte, so the Bucs may need more from their third-year edge rusher in the season finale. So far this season, Shoyinka has 40 tackles, 4.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery. His most recent sack came in Week 12 against the Colts. NGS credits Tryon-Shoyinka with 25 QB pressures this season, two of which have led to turnovers, and have him clocked at a strong average get-off at the snap of 0.86 seconds.

2. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin vs. Panthers CB Jaycee Horn

The last time the Buccaneers and Panthers met, in Week 13, Chris Godwin finished the game with zero catches for the first time since 2018. Godwin did score a critical fourth-quarter touchdown on a 19-yard end-around, but some concerns were voiced about his lack of targets. There has been no such concern since, as Godwin has been targeted 38 times over the last four games and has produced 24 catches for 367 yards and a touchdown. He has become a go-to target on third downs and frequently succeeds in moving the chains. Godwin had 55 first downs on 98 catches in 2021 and 53 first downs on 104 catches in 2022. This year, his reception total is "only" at 77, but 51 of those have produced a new set of downs. As noted above, the Panthers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense in 2023, and it's certainly better when Jaycee Horn has been in the lineup. When he's on the field, Horn has often played to the expectations of being the eighth-overall pick in the 2021 draft, but he's had very poor injury luck early in his career. This season, he missed 10 games due to a hamstring injury but returned just in time for the first Bucs-Panthers game and had five tackles and a pass defensed. Horn is currently dealing with a toe injury and he did not play in Week 17 but he was active. Assuming he's all the way back by Sunday, Horn will be a tough challenge for Godwin due to his size, length and willingness to get physical.

3. Panthers QB Bryce Young vs. Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Buccaneers gave Young one of his 10 interceptions this season in Week 13, and the culprit was none other than do-it-all safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Winfield's outsized impact on the Bucs' defense is well represented by a stat line that is stuffed in a combination of ways rarely seen in the NFL: 117 tackles, five tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, seven QB hits, three interceptions, 12 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Winfield plays with great anticipation, has outstanding closing speed on deep passes and blitzes into the backfield and has a nose for the ball, particularly when it hits the ground. That's the kind of player who can be a nightmare for rookie quarterbacks who are still trying to acclimate to the speed and talent level of the NFL. Of course, Young isn't just any rookie but an extremely talented and athletic quarterback whose traits were tantalizing enough to make him the first overall pick despite his outlier size (5-10, 204). If the Panthers can give him a clean pocket and good sightlines on Sunday, he may be able to take advantage of his poise, field-reading ability and accuracy to put together a strong final game in his rookie season.

4. Buccaneers G Cody Mauch vs. Panthers DT Derrick Brown