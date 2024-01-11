2023 Game Preview: Eagles-Buccaneers, Wild Card Week

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at the urging of quarterback Baker Mayfield, adopted a playoff mindset in Week 13 of the 2023 season, after a 1-6 stretch dropped them to 4-7 and nearly out of postseason contention. It worked, as Tampa Bay won five of its last six and a third straight NFC South title. Now the intensity goes up another notch, as the Buccaneers aren't in "playoff mode," they're in the playoffs, where every game could be the last.
"Everything's advanced or heightened like I said before," said safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who played a huge role in the Bucs' division-clinching win in Week 18. "You know, everybody is a little bit on edge because like I said, it's win or go home, and you [are] playing for all of the marbles. We [have] to bring it, and it doesn't start during the game, it starts early in the week, like today just going out and practicing. Just getting it flowing, letting everybody know that it's time to lock in and make this run."
Standing in the way of advancement to the Divisional Round is the Philadelphia Eagles, yet again, as the two teams will do battle on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers have played Philadelphia more times in the postseason than any other opponent – soon to be twice as many times as the next team on the list – and currently hold a 3-2 edge in the very memorable series. But the circumstances have been different every time, and this time around it's the battle in the trenches that will likely prove decisive.
"They're a physical team," said linebacker Lavonte David. "They are dominant up front on the offensive line. I feel like their team runs through the offensive line. They go as far as their offensive line goes. For a front seven, we've definitely got to come with our A game. I believe the first time we played them, they probably ran for almost 200 yards on us, or did run for 200 yards on us. We know that's something we've got to take advantage of because we hang our hat on the run game. They still do that really well, so we've just got to come focused and prepared."
Indeed, the Eagles piled up 201 rushing yards in a 25-11 victory in Tampa in Week Three, and also held the Bucs' offense to a season-low 174 yards. Philadelphia's offensive line boasts three Pro Bowlers, while the defensive front has one in Haason Reddick plus a rising star in rookie Jalen Carter. Running back D'Andre Swift had 130 rushing yards in that September meeting and the Eagles defense sacked Baker Mayfield twice and intercepted him once.
"What I learned, first and foremost, we [have] to stop the run," said Winfield. "They gashed us during that first game, so that's one thing I learned from that we [have] to do a better job this time around."
The Eagles finished the game with a 298-yard advantage in total offense, which underscores how thoroughly the visitors dominated that Monday Night Football showdown. However, the Bucs believe they are a much different team four months later, particularly on offense. Over the course of the season, Tampa Bay's offense has gradually come together under first-year coordinator Dave Canales, Mayfield in his first year with the team and an offensive line that was significantly reworked after 2022.
"We were really trying to find ourselves at that point in the season – trying to figure out who we were going to be, especially offensively," said Mayfield, who recorded career highs in both yards (4,044) and touchdown passes (28) along the way. "I think we've kind of realized what we're good at, the bread-and-butter for us. Also, they've changed on defense. They've had some injuries, a different play-caller now for them, as well – Matt Patricia is calling it. A little bit of different variabilities, but we've got to handle it, got to prepare. Luckily we've had four games where he's been calling the games. We've got to key into that and [figure out] what's his go to. We're just different in the sense that we've been more foundationally better within the run game, knowing what we're good at scheme-wise. We've just got to get the pass game back going again."
The Bucs' offensive surge in December was followed by a final two games in which the Bucs scored a total of 22 points. There were a variety of reasons for that, including several injuries incurred by Mayfield, but the Bucs still have confidence that their improvements down the stretch are real and repeatable. They will probably need that to be true to keep up with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the NFL's seventh-ranked scoring offense.
"Knowing the pieces we have, knowing that you don't have to do anything special – do your job at the highest level you can," said Mayfield. "You don't have to be Superman. The rest will take care of itself. Luckily, we got bailed out by the defense and special teams, but it's time for us to carry our weight and improve. What better time than now in the playoffs?"
GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS
- Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)
- Monday, January 15, 8:15 p.m. ET
- Raymond James Stadium (capacity: 65,844)
- Tampa, Florida
- Television: ESPN
- TV Broadcast Team: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Laura Rutledge and Lisa Salters (reporters)
- Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station
- Radio Broadcast Team: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline)
- Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente
- Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramática (analyst)
ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES
The Eagles occupy a prominent spot in Buccaneers franchise history. Tampa Bay has met Philadelphia five times in the postseason, their most against any opponent, and that includes the first playoff game in Bucs history and the first conference championship game in team annals, as well.
The most recent such encounter was similar to this weekend's matchup, as it was a visit from the Eagles to Raymond James Stadium in the first round of the playoffs in 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Eagles, 31-15, actually building a 31-0 lead in that game on the strength of Tom Brady touchdown passes to Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski. The Bucs' defense held quarterback Jalen Hurts to 38 rushing yards and one touchdown pass while intercepting him twice.
That victory broke an all-time tie, at least temporarily, between the two teams, as they had previously split 16 regular-season meetings and four playoff contests straight down the middle. The Bucs actually tied up the regular-season series earlier that season with a 28-22 win at Philadelphia in Week Six, as Leonard Fournette ran for two touchdowns in that game at Lincoln Financial Field, balancing out the two times Hurts ran it in. The Bucs built a 28-7 and then hung on for the victory. However, Philadelphia has since gone back in front in the regular season series with a 25-11 win in Tampa in Week Three of the 2023 regular season. Running back D'Andrew Swift had 130 of the Eagles 201 rushing yards and Hurts threw one touchdown pass and ran for another. Philadelphia out-gained the Buccaneers, 472 yards to 174.
Two weeks into the 2018 season, the Eagles came to Raymond James Stadium after beating Tom Brady's Patriots, 41-33, in a thrilling Super Bowl LII shootout the previous February. The Buccaneers had finished that same 2017 season with a 5-11 record, though they had looked impressive in a 2018 opening-week, 48-40 win in New Orleans. The Buccaneers beat the Eagles, 27-21, with Ryan Fitzpatrick throwing four touchdown passes, including a 75-yarder to former Eagle DeSean Jackson on the first play of the game. It would be the Eagles that went back to the playoffs that season, though, earning a Wild Card berth while the Bucs slumped to 5-11 and initiated a coaching change.
Many of Tampa Bay's best moments in their head-to-head history with the Eagles have occurred in Philadelphia. There's the 2002 NFC Championship Game, of course, but the 2003 Monday Night Football season opener was a particularly satisfying win, as well. The Buccaneers were there in Philadelphia in 1999 when Donovan McNabb made his NFL debut, and they didn't exactly treat him well. Tampa Bay started its 1995 campaign by sacking Randall Cunningham five times and winning handily at Philadelphia; that was Warren Sapp's NFL debut and he had one of those five sacks. Even the Bucs' most recent trip to Philly, in 2015, was notable: At the time, the Bucs' 45-17 win over the Eagles was their highest-scoring road game ever.
The Bucs' biggest highlight in their series with the Eagles is unquestionably that aforementioned 2002 NFCC Game. The Buccaneers had seen their playoff dreams die at Veterans Stadium each of the previous two winters and had even lost in their personal house of horrors earlier in that '02 campaign. But the Bucs showed up ready to battle and overcome a long game-opening kickoff and a Philly touchdown just a minute into the game. Joe Jurevicius's unforgettable 71-yard catch-and-run began the turnaround, and the Bucs stymied McNabb for most of the night with two sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception off the prolific quarterback. Down 20-10, the Eagles mounted a late rally behind McNabb's improvisational big plays and were closing in on the end zone with five minutes left. That's when Ronde Barber made perhaps the single greatest play in team annals, intercepting a short pass and returning it 92 yards for the game-sealing touchdown.
Four seasons later, Barber terrorized McNabb again with a pair of pick-sixes in a 23-21 win at Raymond James Stadium in 2006, the game that famously ended on Matt Bryant's 62-yard field goal. Until Mike Edwards pulled off the feat in Week Two of this season against Atlanta, Barber had been the only player in team history to have two interception-return touchdowns in the same game.
Tampa Bay's very first playoff game also featured the Eagles. After winning the NFC Central in 1979, just the franchise's fourth season of existence, the Bucs got a home game to start the playoffs and beat Philadelphia, 24-17. Ricky Bell set still-standing team records for carries (38) and rushing yards (142) in a playoff game.
NOTABLE CONNECTIONS
- Tampa Bay General Manager Jason Licht had a five-year run in the Eagles' personnel department from 2003-07. He started out as the team's assistant director of player personnel but was promoted to vice president of player personnel for his final two seasons with the team.
- Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles had a short stint as the defensive coordinator in Philadelphia. After finishing the 2011 season as the Miami Dolphins' interim head coach following the in-season dismissal of Tony Sparano, Bowles joined the Eagles' staff in 2012 as the team's secondary coach. Another dismissal, this time of Defensive Coordinator Juan Castillo in October, once again bumped Bowles' title up as he took over that job for the remainder of the season.
- Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum and Eagles practice squad safety Tristin McCollum are twin brothers. They both played their college ball at Sam Houston State. The Buccaneers drafted McCollum in the fifth round of the 2022 draft, while Tristin signed with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent. Tristin spent his rookie season on Houston's practice squad before signing with the Eagles in January.
- Alex Tanney, the Eagles' quarterbacks coach saw time with eight different NFL teams as a quarterback. One of his stops was in Tampa, where he signed with the Bucs in May of 2014 but was released later that August.
- Thaddeus Lewis, who is in his first year as the Buccaneers' quarterbacks coach spent parts of eight seasons in the NFL as a quarterback with eight different teams, appearing in seven games with six starts. One of his stops was in Philadelphia, where he spent the entire 2015 season without appearing in a game.
- Eagles safety Justin Evans, who is currently on injured reserve, began his NFL career in Tampa as a second-round draft pick in 2017. He appeared in 24 games with 21 starts for the Buccaneers during the 2017-18 seasons, recording four interceptions, but was then sidelined for multiple seasons by a foot injury. Evans made his return to the field last season with the Saints and then signed with Philadelphia during the offseason.
- Philadelphia offensive tackle Fred Johnson spent half of last season with the Buccaneers. He signed in Tampa in April of 2022 and saw action in five games as a reserve before being waived at the beginning of November.
SENIOR COACHING STAFFS
Tampa Bay:
- Head Coach Todd Bowles
- Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin
- Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales
- Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers
- Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote
- Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong
Philadelphia:
- Head Coach Nick Sirianni
- Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson
- Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai
- Special Teams Coordinator Michael Clay
2023 ROSTER ADDITIONS
Buccaneers:
- LB SirVocea Dennis (fifth-round draft pick)
- OLB Yaya Diaby (third-round draft pick)
- TE Payne Durham (fifth-round draft pick)
- RB Chase Edmonds (FA)
- G Matt Feiler (FA)
- DL Greg Gaines (UFA)
- CB Josh Hayes (sixth-round draft pick)
- CB Keenan Isaac (UDFA)
- S Christian Izien (UDFA)
- DL Calijah Kancey (first-round draft pick)
- G Cody Mauch (second-round draft pick)
- QB Baker Mayfield (UFA)
- K Chase McLaughlin (UFA)
- S Ryan Neal (FA)
- WR Trey Palmer (sixth-round draft pick)
- RB Sean Tucker (UDFA)
Eagles:
- S Sydney Brown (third-round draft pick)
- S Kevin Byard (T-TEN)
- DT Jalen Carter (first-round draft pick)
- LB Zach Cunningham (FA)
- S Justin Evans (UFA)
- WR Julio Jones (FA)
- LB Shaquille Leonard (FA)
- QB Marcus Mariota (FA)
- QB Tanner McKee (sixth-round draft pick)
- LB Nicholas Morrow (FA)
- TE Albert Okwuegbunam (T-DEN…currently on injured reserve)
- RB Rashaad Penny (UFA)
- CB Kelee Ringo (fourth-round draft pick)
- LB Nolan Smith (first-round draft pick)
- T Tyler Steen (third-round draft pick)
- RB D'Andre Swift (Trade – Detroit)
- WR Olamide Zaccheaus (UFA)
ADDITIONAL 2023 CHANGES/DEVELOPMENTS OF NOTE
Buccaneers:
- Todd Bowles enters his second season as the Bucs' head coach with a new offensive coordinator on his staff. Former Seahawks Quarterbacks Coach Dave Canales takes over for Byron Leftwich, who spent four seasons in that role, the first three under Head Coach Bruce Arians. Canales helped quarterback Geno Smith go from journeyman to the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 and has roots in the Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay systems.
- The Buccaneers made a number of other changes to Bowles' staff after the 2022 season, bringing in George Edwards (a former Vikings defensive coordinator) to coach outside linebackers, Brad Idzik to tutor wide receivers, and Skip Peete to take over the running backs room. David Raih and Jordan Somerville also joined the team as senior offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach, respectively. With the arrival of Edwards, defensive Pass Game Coordinator Larry Foote switched from the outside linebacker room to the inside linebacker group. Thaddeus Lewis, who spent the previous two seasons as an assistant wide receivers coach, was promoted to quarterbacks coach.
- After winning a Super Bowl and two division titles over the past three years, the Buccaneers saw an era come to an end when quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement in late January. To move on at the game's most critical position, the Buccaneers brought in former number-one overall draft pick Baker Mayfield to compete with 2021 second-round selection Kyle Trask. Former Ram John Wolford was also added for experienced depth in the quarterback room. Mayfield was named the opening-day starter by Bowles between the second and third preseason games in August.
- After largely "keeping the band together" for the 2021-22 seasons after their Super Bowl LV victory, the Buccaneers parted ways with a number of prominent players in 2023. Donovan Smith, who occupied the Bucs' starting left tackle spot for eight seasons, was released in March, as were tight end Cameron Brate, running back Leonard Fournette and kicker Ryan Succop. Safety Mike Edwards, quarterback Blaine Gabbert, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, safety Keanu Neal, defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches, wide receiver Breshad Perriman and tackle Josh Wells all found new homes in free agency while defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, wide receiver Julio Jones, outside linebacker Carl Nassib, tight end Kyle Rudolph and safety Logan Ryan were not immediately re-signed. Jones has since signed with the Eagles.
Eagles:
- As is often the case with a deeply talented Super Bowl roster, the Eagles took some hits in free agency in the offseason. The most notable loss was from their loaded defensive front, as star defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who had 11.0 sacks in 2022, landed a deal from San Francisco at the very top of the market. The Eagles also saw both of their starting off-ball linebackers depart, as T.J. Edwards signed with the Bears and Kyzir White left for the Cardinals. There were a pair of losses in the secondary, as well, with slot corner Gardner-Johnson left for Detroit after just one season in Philly and safety Marcus Epps, an every-game starter in 2022, moved to Las Vegas to join the Raiders.
- On offense, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew followed Shane Steichen to Indianapolis, guard Isaac Seumalo moved across the state to Pittsburgh and reserve tackle Andre Dillard got a starting gig in Tennessee. Running back Miles Sanders got a multi-year deal with the Panthers.
- As noted, Steichen left for the Colts, getting a promotion from offensive coordinator to head coach. Steichen wasn't the only Eagles coordinator to land a corner office in the offseason, as Jonathan Gannon was hired by the Cardinals as their new head coach. Brian Johnson, formerly the quarterbacks coach, got a promotion to take over Steichen's former job. They went outside the building for a new defensive coordinator, hiring Sean Desai, who most recently had been an associate head coach and defensive assistant under Pete Carroll in Seattle.
- The Eagles were one of a handful of teams to get their young star quarterbacks locked in with a contract extension before the start of the season. In late April, Hurts and the team agreed on a five-year extension that is worth up to $255 million and runs through the 2028 season.
- Since the Buccaneers and Eagles first met in the third week of the season, Philadelphia has made a handful of veteran roster additions. In mid-October, they signed former Bucs wide receiver Julio Jones, who went on to play in 11 games and catch 11 passes for 74 yards and three touchdowns. A week later, the Eagles traded for former Tennessee safety Kevin Byard, sending safety Terrell Edmunds and 2024 fifth and sixth-round draft picks to the Titans. Byard stepped immediately into the Eagles' starting lineup, playing 11 games and recording 75 tackles, one interception and three passes defensed. After Indianapolis released former Pro Bowl linebacker Shaquille Leonard, the Eagles scooped him up on December 4. He has played in five games with three starts and has contributed 23 tackles, 1.0 sack, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.
- Cornerback Avonte Maddox landed on injured reserve just days before the Bucs-Eagles game in September due to a torn pectoral but he was activated on December 30 and he played in Philadelphia's last two games. The Eagles also got wide receiver Quez Watkins back in late November after a six-game stint on injured reserve.
INJURY REPORT
Key:
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation in practice
NL: Not listed
Buccaneers:
- LB K.J. Britt (calf) – WEDS: DNP
- DL Mike Greene* (calf) – WEDS: FP
- CB Josh Hayes (quad/knee) – WEDS: LP
- QB Baker Mayfield (ribs) – WEDS: DNP
- T Tristan Wirfs (illness) – WEDS: DNP
* Mike Greene is on injured reserve but has been designated to return and is currently in his 21-day practice window.
Eagles:
- S Reed Blankenship (groin) – WEDS: DNP
- WR A.J. Brown (knee) – WEDS: DNP
- S Sydney Brown (knee) – WEDS: DNP
- WR Britain Covey (groin) – WEDS: LP
- Jalen Hurts (right finger) – WEDS: LP
- CB Darius Slay (knee) – WEDS: FP
- WR DeVonta Smith (ankle) – WEDS: FP
- RB D'Andre Swift (illness) – WEDS: FP
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Buccaneers-
Points Scored: K Chase McLauglin, 120
Touchdowns: WR Mike Evans, 13
Passing Yards: QB Baker Mayfield, 4,044
Passer Rating: QB Baker Mayfield, 94.6
Rushing Yards: RB Rachaad White, 990
Receptions: WR Chris Godwin, 83
Receiving Yards: WR Mike Evans, 1,255
Interceptions: S Antoine Winfield Jr., 3
Sacks: OLB Yaya Diaby, 7.5
Tackles: LB Lavonte David, 133
Eagles-
Points Scored: K Jake Elliott, 135
Touchdowns: QB Jalen Hurts, 15
Passing Yards: QB Jalen Hurts, 3,858
Passer Rating: QB Jalen Hurts, 89.1
Rushing Yards: RB D'Andre Swift, 1,049
Receptions: WR A.J. Brown, 106
Receiving Yards: WR A.J. Brown, 1,456
Interceptions: S Reed Blankenship, 3
Sacks: OLB Haason Reddick, 11.0
Tackles: S Reed Blankenship, 108
TEAM STAT RANKINGS
Buccaneers-
Scoring Offense: 20th (20.5 ppg)
Total Offense: 23rd (313.0 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 32nd (88.8 ypg)
Passing Offense: 17th (224.2 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: 25th (17.6)
Third-Down Pct.: 10th (41.5%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 14th (7.04%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 30th (45.8%)
Scoring Defense: 6th (19.1 ppg)
Total Defense: 23rd (344.2 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 5th (95.3 ypg)
Passing Defense: 29th (248.9 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: 21st (19.8)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 23rd (40.9%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 17th (7.86%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 3rd (42.6%)
Turnover Margin: 9th (+8)
Eagles-
Scoring Offense: 7th (25.5 ppg)
Total Offense: 8th (354.4 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 8th (128.8 ypg)
Passing Offense: 16th (225.5 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: 4th (22.2)
Third-Down Pct.: 3rd (38.0%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 13th (6.93%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 9th (60.0%)
Scoring Defense: 30th (25.2 ppg)
Total Defense: 26th (356.1 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 10th (103.4 ypg)
Passing Defense: 31st (252.7 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-29th (21.4)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 31st (46.4%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 24th (6.60%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 30th (66.1%)
Turnover Margin: 27th (-10)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
- Wide receiver Mike Evans has 515 yards from scrimmage in his postseason career, all receiving. He needs 59 more to surpass running back Leonard Fournette (572) for the most yards from scrimmage in the postseason in franchise history.
- Evans could also tie Fournette on the Bucs' all-time playoff touchdown list with two, to get to six, and could tie Mike Alstott for the top spot with three more.
- Linebacker Lavonte David has 53 tackles in his postseason career. Three more would put him past Shelton Quarles (55), who is currently third on the Bucs' all-time list, and four more would put him past Devin White and into second place behind Derrick Brooks (93).
- Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett has 4.0 sacks in the playoffs as a Buccaneer. Two more would move him past Warren Sapp (5.5) into second place in team postseason annals, and three more would tie the record currently held by Simeon Rice (7.0).
NOTABLY QUOTABLE
- Head Coach Todd Bowles on getting the rookies to understand that playoff games are different from regular season games: " think it helps them because they don't know, and they haven't been there. I think it's exciting for them. You can only get there by getting experience, and everybody that's been there has to have been a rookie, second-, or third-year guy at some point. Some guys go through eight [or] nine years and don't get there. I know it took Lavonte [David] a while to get there, but these guys don't have to change anything they're doing. They matured at the right time, they're playing fast, they're playing hard, and they should it should be exciting for them, and I want them to enjoy it."
- Quarterback Baker Mayfield on when he felt that the Bucs were a playoff-caliber team: "From the first time I got here. Just seeing the pieces that we had, if we could put it all together…You're looking at it and saying, 'Alright, we have the pieces that we need. If we can put it together and string a few games together, we'll see where it goes.' We started fast, had that midseason lull. Backs against the wall, we got back to the same form we were in in preseason – everybody counting us out, and leaning on each other and counting on each other. That's where we've been so far at the end of the year. Right now is no time to change your mindset. We've been in this one-game-at-a-time mentality for a while now. Now, it's real. It's win or go home."
- Mayfield on the up-and-down level of offensive play over the last few weeks: "A lot of it starts with me, I'll be honest. Taking the easy completions, taking the things that are there to put us in position where Dave [Canales] can call the plays that he wants to. Just, overall execution when it comes to little fundamental things that we were doing really well for a couple of weeks in a row – getting back to that and making sure we're doing those right, helping our defense out and letting them get a little bit more break on the sideline and go from there."
- Linebacker Lavonte David on what he has told the rookies about the gravity of the playoffs: "All I do is just tell them my story. I tell them my story, hopefully that scares them. [You] don't want to be in the position I was in my first eight years. When you get these opportunities, you want to take advantage of it. They're very, very hard to come by. I always say you've got to be grateful to be in this position. Don't take it for granted. A lot of people would love to be in our shoes right now today. Just come out, stay focused, stay the course and whenever you get a chance to do it, you've got to make the most of it."
- Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. on proving those who doubted the 2023 Buccaneers wrong: "I never really thought that way, so first and foremost…but I don't listen to what's going on the outside like I said before, we can only control what we do on the field, everybody else has opinions and that's not really important to us. We don't really use it as fuel, you just come in here, we know what we have. Just go out here and try to be the best that we can be."