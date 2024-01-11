2023 Game Preview: Eagles-Buccaneers, Wild Card Week

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at the urging of quarterback Baker Mayfield, adopted a playoff mindset in Week 13 of the 2023 season, after a 1-6 stretch dropped them to 4-7 and nearly out of postseason contention. It worked, as Tampa Bay won five of its last six and a third straight NFC South title. Now the intensity goes up another notch, as the Buccaneers aren't in "playoff mode," they're in the playoffs, where every game could be the last.

"Everything's advanced or heightened like I said before," said safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who played a huge role in the Bucs' division-clinching win in Week 18. "You know, everybody is a little bit on edge because like I said, it's win or go home, and you [are] playing for all of the marbles. We [have] to bring it, and it doesn't start during the game, it starts early in the week, like today just going out and practicing. Just getting it flowing, letting everybody know that it's time to lock in and make this run."

Standing in the way of advancement to the Divisional Round is the Philadelphia Eagles, yet again, as the two teams will do battle on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers have played Philadelphia more times in the postseason than any other opponent – soon to be twice as many times as the next team on the list – and currently hold a 3-2 edge in the very memorable series. But the circumstances have been different every time, and this time around it's the battle in the trenches that will likely prove decisive.

"They're a physical team," said linebacker Lavonte David. "They are dominant up front on the offensive line. I feel like their team runs through the offensive line. They go as far as their offensive line goes. For a front seven, we've definitely got to come with our A game. I believe the first time we played them, they probably ran for almost 200 yards on us, or did run for 200 yards on us. We know that's something we've got to take advantage of because we hang our hat on the run game. They still do that really well, so we've just got to come focused and prepared."

Indeed, the Eagles piled up 201 rushing yards in a 25-11 victory in Tampa in Week Three, and also held the Bucs' offense to a season-low 174 yards. Philadelphia's offensive line boasts three Pro Bowlers, while the defensive front has one in Haason Reddick plus a rising star in rookie Jalen Carter. Running back D'Andre Swift had 130 rushing yards in that September meeting and the Eagles defense sacked Baker Mayfield twice and intercepted him once.

"What I learned, first and foremost, we [have] to stop the run," said Winfield. "They gashed us during that first game, so that's one thing I learned from that we [have] to do a better job this time around."

The Eagles finished the game with a 298-yard advantage in total offense, which underscores how thoroughly the visitors dominated that Monday Night Football showdown. However, the Bucs believe they are a much different team four months later, particularly on offense. Over the course of the season, Tampa Bay's offense has gradually come together under first-year coordinator Dave Canales, Mayfield in his first year with the team and an offensive line that was significantly reworked after 2022.

"We were really trying to find ourselves at that point in the season – trying to figure out who we were going to be, especially offensively," said Mayfield, who recorded career highs in both yards (4,044) and touchdown passes (28) along the way. "I think we've kind of realized what we're good at, the bread-and-butter for us. Also, they've changed on defense. They've had some injuries, a different play-caller now for them, as well – Matt Patricia is calling it. A little bit of different variabilities, but we've got to handle it, got to prepare. Luckily we've had four games where he's been calling the games. We've got to key into that and [figure out] what's his go to. We're just different in the sense that we've been more foundationally better within the run game, knowing what we're good at scheme-wise. We've just got to get the pass game back going again."

The Bucs' offensive surge in December was followed by a final two games in which the Bucs scored a total of 22 points. There were a variety of reasons for that, including several injuries incurred by Mayfield, but the Bucs still have confidence that their improvements down the stretch are real and repeatable. They will probably need that to be true to keep up with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the NFL's seventh-ranked scoring offense.

"Knowing the pieces we have, knowing that you don't have to do anything special – do your job at the highest level you can," said Mayfield. "You don't have to be Superman. The rest will take care of itself. Luckily, we got bailed out by the defense and special teams, but it's time for us to carry our weight and improve. What better time than now in the playoffs?"

GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS

Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)

Monday, January 15, 8:15 p.m. ET

Raymond James Stadium (capacity: 65,844)

Tampa, Florida

Television: ESPN

TV Broadcast Team: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Laura Rutledge and Lisa Salters (reporters)

Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station

Radio Broadcast Team: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline)

Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente

Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramática (analyst)

TICKETING INFORMATION

There are a limited number of tickets on sale for this week's playoff game. Click here to buy now!

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Coming to the game or enjoying pregame festivities? Check out our Buccaneers Gameday Page for everything you need to know about getting ready for the game, Tailgate Packages, Bucs Beach and more!

ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES

The Eagles occupy a prominent spot in Buccaneers franchise history. Tampa Bay has met Philadelphia five times in the postseason, their most against any opponent, and that includes the first playoff game in Bucs history and the first conference championship game in team annals, as well.

The most recent such encounter was similar to this weekend's matchup, as it was a visit from the Eagles to Raymond James Stadium in the first round of the playoffs in 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Eagles, 31-15, actually building a 31-0 lead in that game on the strength of Tom Brady touchdown passes to Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski. The Bucs' defense held quarterback Jalen Hurts to 38 rushing yards and one touchdown pass while intercepting him twice.

That victory broke an all-time tie, at least temporarily, between the two teams, as they had previously split 16 regular-season meetings and four playoff contests straight down the middle. The Bucs actually tied up the regular-season series earlier that season with a 28-22 win at Philadelphia in Week Six, as Leonard Fournette ran for two touchdowns in that game at Lincoln Financial Field, balancing out the two times Hurts ran it in. The Bucs built a 28-7 and then hung on for the victory. However, Philadelphia has since gone back in front in the regular season series with a 25-11 win in Tampa in Week Three of the 2023 regular season. Running back D'Andrew Swift had 130 of the Eagles 201 rushing yards and Hurts threw one touchdown pass and ran for another. Philadelphia out-gained the Buccaneers, 472 yards to 174.

Two weeks into the 2018 season, the Eagles came to Raymond James Stadium after beating Tom Brady's Patriots, 41-33, in a thrilling Super Bowl LII shootout the previous February. The Buccaneers had finished that same 2017 season with a 5-11 record, though they had looked impressive in a 2018 opening-week, 48-40 win in New Orleans. The Buccaneers beat the Eagles, 27-21, with Ryan Fitzpatrick throwing four touchdown passes, including a 75-yarder to former Eagle DeSean Jackson on the first play of the game. It would be the Eagles that went back to the playoffs that season, though, earning a Wild Card berth while the Bucs slumped to 5-11 and initiated a coaching change.

Many of Tampa Bay's best moments in their head-to-head history with the Eagles have occurred in Philadelphia. There's the 2002 NFC Championship Game, of course, but the 2003 Monday Night Football season opener was a particularly satisfying win, as well. The Buccaneers were there in Philadelphia in 1999 when Donovan McNabb made his NFL debut, and they didn't exactly treat him well. Tampa Bay started its 1995 campaign by sacking Randall Cunningham five times and winning handily at Philadelphia; that was Warren Sapp's NFL debut and he had one of those five sacks. Even the Bucs' most recent trip to Philly, in 2015, was notable: At the time, the Bucs' 45-17 win over the Eagles was their highest-scoring road game ever.

The Bucs' biggest highlight in their series with the Eagles is unquestionably that aforementioned 2002 NFCC Game. The Buccaneers had seen their playoff dreams die at Veterans Stadium each of the previous two winters and had even lost in their personal house of horrors earlier in that '02 campaign. But the Bucs showed up ready to battle and overcome a long game-opening kickoff and a Philly touchdown just a minute into the game. Joe Jurevicius's unforgettable 71-yard catch-and-run began the turnaround, and the Bucs stymied McNabb for most of the night with two sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception off the prolific quarterback. Down 20-10, the Eagles mounted a late rally behind McNabb's improvisational big plays and were closing in on the end zone with five minutes left. That's when Ronde Barber made perhaps the single greatest play in team annals, intercepting a short pass and returning it 92 yards for the game-sealing touchdown.

Four seasons later, Barber terrorized McNabb again with a pair of pick-sixes in a 23-21 win at Raymond James Stadium in 2006, the game that famously ended on Matt Bryant's 62-yard field goal. Until Mike Edwards pulled off the feat in Week Two of this season against Atlanta, Barber had been the only player in team history to have two interception-return touchdowns in the same game.