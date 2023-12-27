Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 17

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 17 across Power Rankings?

Dec 27, 2023 at 08:15 AM
power rankings week 17 2023

After 16 weeks of play, where do various media outlets rank Tampa Bay for the upcoming week?

See the full list of power rankings from major networks.

NFL.com - Eric Edholm

  • Rank: 10
  • NFL Top 5: Ravens, 49ers, Dolphins, Eagles, Lions
  • NFC South:  Falcons (20), Saints (23), Panthers (32)

CBSSports.com - Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 11
  • NFL Top 5: Ravens, Dolphins, 49ers, Lions, Eagles
  • NFC South: Falcons (19), Saints (22), Panthers (32)

The Athletic - Josh Kendall

  • Rank: 11
  • NFL Top 5: Ravens, 49ers, Dolphins, Bills, Lions
  • NFC South: Saints (21), Falcons (23), Panthers (32)

USA Today - Nate Davis

  • Rank: 11
  • NFL Top 5: Ravens, 49ers, Eagles, Bills, Lions
  • NFC South:  Falcons (16), Saints (17), Panthers (32)

ESPN

  • Rank: 10
  • NFL Top 5: Ravens, 49ers, Dolphins, Lions, Eagles
  • NFC South:  Falcons (22), Saints (23), Panthers (32)

