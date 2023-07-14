Training Camp Goals: 2023 Buccaneers, Numbers 40-49

In terms of making an impact on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fortunes in any given season, of all the 10-number ranges from 0-99,the 40s are at an automatic disadvantage. Three of the numbers from 40-49 are essentially unavailable; John Lynch's #47 is officially retired and the team clearly is in no mood to put someone else in Mike Alstott's #40 or Ricky Bell's #42.

That said, the recent relaxation of positional jersey number restrictions has brought more of a mix to that number range than in years past, when it was mostly the province of long-snappers, tight ends and the occasional running back or tight end. Heading into this year's training camp, the Buccaneers have filled the seven available 40 jerseys with a couple of intriguing rookie running backs, a tight end who relishes blocking and a trio of potential edge rush options. And right in the middle of the 40s, of course, is one of the team's key defensive starters.

#41 TE Ko Kieft: The Buccaneers spent fourth and sixth-round picks on tight ends in last year's draft and by season's end were pleased with the results of both selections. While fourth-rounder Cade Otton put together a 42-catch rookie campaign that teased a long-term future as a true two-way 'Y' tight end, sixth-rounder Kieft was everything the Bucs hoped he would be as a blocker and more. Kieft was also a pleasant surprise as an ace on special teams, leading the team with 11 kick-coverage stops. On a roster without a true fullback, Kieft was moved around the formation and the backfield to wherever the team needed him to clear a path, and he did so with aplomb. He did catch seven passes for 80 yards and a score, but with the addition of Payne Durham in this year's draft, the Bucs may use an Otton-Durham combination more often in two-TE sets where both players are potential receiving threats. Kieft played in 22% of the team's offensive stats. To maintain or increase that number, Kieft could be looking to show just how valuable his blocking talents are – perhaps even more so in a new offense determined to bring more balance to the run game – while also continuing to show the impact he can make on special teams.

#43 RB Ronnie Brown: The first (alphabetically and numerically) of the two undrafted running backs the team signed in May, Brown had a huge senior season at Division II Shepherd University, rushing for 1,863 yards and catching 56 passes for 589 yards while scoring a total of 24 touchdowns. Brown's relatively slight frame (5-11, 187) likely contributed to his undrafted status, but he has 4.44 speed and quick feet. His best chance to stick around the Bucs in some capacity, and therefore what could be his main areas of emphasis in training camp, are to show he can make things happen as a pass-catcher and perhaps a kick returner. Brown has displayed good hands and had an impressive average of 14.3 yards per catch during his collegiate career. Last season, he also ran back 19 kickoffs at a 28.7-yard clip, including a 100-yard touchdown return.

#44 RB Sean Tucker: Tucker had a very impressive output against ACC competition, racking up 3,182 rushing yards, 64 receptions for 622 yards and 31 total touchdowns over three seasons at Syracuse. He was a coveted prospect after the draft and the Buccaneers landed him with a significant amount of guaranteed money for an undrafted free agent. He is considered a good fit for the type of zone running scheme the Bucs are expected to employ under new Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales, a one-cut runner with a quick burst and explosiveness. However, the Buccaneers have yet to see any of this on their own practice fields because Tucker sat out OTAs and minicamp with an undisclosed injury. Therefore, the very first goal for Tucker is to be ready go when his first NFL training camp begins in less than two weeks. After that, Tucker will set his sights on earning a spot on a Tampa Bay running back depth chart that should feature wide-open competition behind presumed starter Rachaad White.