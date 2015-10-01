Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4 Under-the-Radar Buccaneers Standing Out

Four players who are quietly having excellent seasons.

Oct 01, 2015 at 03:05 AM

Behind-the-Scenes: Buccaneers at Texans

Behind the scenes photos from the Bucs' matchup with the Houston Texans.

1. DT Clinton McDonald
According to Pro Football Focus, McDonald is the Buccaneers' top defender at any position. McDonald, one of the Bucs' defensive captains, is also rated as the league's ninth-best defensive tackle. PFF also has McDonald rated as the league's best pass-rusher at his position through three games. He currently leads all Buccaneer defensive linemen with 18 tackles.

READ: 3 KEYS TO DEFEATING THE PANTHERS

2. RB Charles Sims
Sims' versatility makes him an excellent compliment to Doug Martin, the Bucs' starting running back. Sims scored his first touchdown of 2015 in Week 3, taking a screen pass 32 yards for a score. He has also been sound protecting the quarterback; PFF has Sims in a three-way tie as the league's best running back in pass protection. Whether he's asked to block or run routes, Sims has been productive on third down or in obvious passing situations.

3. WR Vincent Jackson
Jackson quietly leads the Buccaneers in receptions (9) and receiving yards (145). He averages more than 16 yards per reception, with no drops through three games. The Bucs expect him to be more involved as the season moves on, too. On Wednesday, Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter said that Jackson and fellow receiver Mike Evans should be targeted equally after Evans was thrown at 17 times in Week 3. The last time Jackson played a full season and fell short of 1,000 receiving yards was 2007, his third year in the league.

WATCH: WEDNESDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCES

4. DL William Gholston
Gholston can play defensive tackle, defensive end and has been productive player on special teams. He's been one of the Bucs' top defenders against the run so far, as well. Gholston has picked up 11 tackles on defense, two of which were for losses. Jacquies Smith leads the team in TFLs with three.

