4 Under-the-Radar Buccaneers Standing Out

1. DT Clinton McDonald

According to Pro Football Focus, McDonald is the Buccaneers' top defender at any position. McDonald, one of the Bucs' defensive captains, is also rated as the league's ninth-best defensive tackle. PFF also has McDonald rated as the league's best pass-rusher at his position through three games. He currently leads all Buccaneer defensive linemen with 18 tackles.

2. RB Charles Sims

Sims' versatility makes him an excellent compliment to Doug Martin, the Bucs' starting running back. Sims scored his first touchdown of 2015 in Week 3, taking a screen pass 32 yards for a score. He has also been sound protecting the quarterback; PFF has Sims in a three-way tie as the league's best running back in pass protection. Whether he's asked to block or run routes, Sims has been productive on third down or in obvious passing situations.

3. WR Vincent Jackson

Jackson quietly leads the Buccaneers in receptions (9) and receiving yards (145). He averages more than 16 yards per reception, with no drops through three games. The Bucs expect him to be more involved as the season moves on, too. On Wednesday, Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter said that Jackson and fellow receiver Mike Evans should be targeted equally after Evans was thrown at 17 times in Week 3. The last time Jackson played a full season and fell short of 1,000 receiving yards was 2007, his third year in the league.