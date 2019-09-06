Tampa Bay Buccaneers

49ers-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 6: Blaine Gabbert, Justin Evans Ruled Out for Sunday

The Buccaneers will be without third-year safety Justin Evans and backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert when they open the 2019 season at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

Sep 06, 2019 at 07:51 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Friday's injury report also means player statuses for Sunday's game. The Bucs will be without just two players for their season opener at home against the 49ers as of right now. Both backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert and safety Justin Evans have been ruled out. Gabbert suffered a shoulder injury in Tampa Bay's third preseason game and Evans is still working his way back from a plague of injuries to his feet he's been battling all offseason.

Another slight pause and potential cause for concern on Friday's injury report is wide receiver Mike Evans, who missed practice due to an illness on Friday. His status for Sunday is officially listed as 'questionable' but the Bucs and fantasy football owners everywhere will be hoping it's nothing serious.

"Not playing will be Justin Evans and Blaine Gabbert," Head Coach Bruce Arians said following practice on Friday. "Mike Evans missed today with that bug that's been running around. I thought it has been a really good week of preparation. [It was a] good tempo today. [We're] ready for a ball game."

Part of that tempo is both linebacker Lavonte David and defensive lineman Vita Vea, who returned to practice this week and participated fully on Friday. Arians went so far as to say that Vea, who he said came into camp in great shape, maintained it through his injury and won't be on any type of snap count on Sunday.

"Nobody that is playing will be on any kind of snap count," he said, seemingly including David. The Bucs will also have rookie safety Mike Edwards available, who was nursing his own hamstring injury. He should play a major role, especially given Evans' unavailability.

The 49ers are also going into their first contest of 2019 relatively healthy.

See below for the full injury report:

Buccaneers

S Justin Evans (Achilles) – Did Not Participate – OUT

QB Blaine Gabbert (left shoulder) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Mike Evans (illness) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

LB Devin White (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

TE Antony Auclair (calf) – Full Participation

OLB Devante Bond (hamstring) – Full Participation

TE Cameron Brate (calf) – Full Participation

ILB Lavonte David (knee) – Full Participation

S Mike Edwards (hamstring) – Full Participation

OLB Demone Harris (illness) – Full Participation

OLB Anthony Nelson (knee) – Full Participation

NT Vita Vea (knee) – Full Participation

49ers

WR Jalen Hurd (back) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Trent Taylor (foot) – Did Not Participate – OUT

S Jimmie Ward – Did Not Participate – OUT

DE Nick Bosa (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB Jason Verrett (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

C Weston Richburg (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB K'Waun Williams (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DE Dee Ford (knee) – Full Participation

WR Dante Pettis (groin) – Full Participation

T Joe Staley (not injury related) – Full Participation

