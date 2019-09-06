49ers-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 6: Blaine Gabbert, Justin Evans Ruled Out for Sunday

Part of that tempo is both linebacker Lavonte David and defensive lineman Vita Vea, who returned to practice this week and participated fully on Friday. Arians went so far as to say that Vea, who he said came into camp in great shape, maintained it through his injury and won't be on any type of snap count on Sunday.

"Nobody that is playing will be on any kind of snap count," he said, seemingly including David. The Bucs will also have rookie safety Mike Edwards available, who was nursing his own hamstring injury. He should play a major role, especially given Evans' unavailability.

The 49ers are also going into their first contest of 2019 relatively healthy.

See below for the full injury report:

Buccaneers

S Justin Evans (Achilles) – Did Not Participate – OUT

QB Blaine Gabbert (left shoulder) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Mike Evans (illness) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

LB Devin White (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

TE Antony Auclair (calf) – Full Participation

OLB Devante Bond (hamstring) – Full Participation

TE Cameron Brate (calf) – Full Participation

ILB Lavonte David (knee) – Full Participation

S Mike Edwards (hamstring) – Full Participation

OLB Demone Harris (illness) – Full Participation

OLB Anthony Nelson (knee) – Full Participation

NT Vita Vea (knee) – Full Participation

49ers

WR Jalen Hurd (back) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Trent Taylor (foot) – Did Not Participate – OUT

S Jimmie Ward – Did Not Participate – OUT

DE Nick Bosa (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB Jason Verrett (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

C Weston Richburg (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB K'Waun Williams (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DE Dee Ford (knee) – Full Participation

WR Dante Pettis (groin) – Full Participation