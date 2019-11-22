5 Bucs to Watch Against Atlanta

4. CB Jamel Dean

The Bucs had a very specific plan to try and stop the high-powered Saints offense. It included favoring more zone coverage over man for the Tampa Bay secondary. As a result, rookie cornerback Jamel Dean didn't see much of the field on defense. Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles had this to say this past week:

"He could've played last week," Bowles said. "We had some packages. The game didn't dictate those to go, but it's my job to play him more and he will play more with Vernon [Hargreaves] gone and [Mike] Edwards playing some nickel. Dean is not a nickel guy. With Carlton [Davis] and [Sean Murphy-]Bunting outside, we played Edwards more inside, but we definitely will get him some more time."

Because of that more time, he definitely makes the list as players to watch this week. Dean was thrust into action when Carlton Davis suffered a last-minute injury during pregame in Seattle. Dean's performance was pretty up and down that first game but then he bounced back big at home against Arizona, where he had four passes defensed and graded out as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, according to PFF. He'll now be part of the unit tasked with containing the league's third-best passing offense on the hands of guys like Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. We'll see how the Bucs end up working him in on Sunday.

5. K Matt Gay

Kickers rarely ever make this list but there needs to be more attention on the great season that rookie kicker Matt Gay is having. He leads the NFL with 12 field goals made of 40 yards or more. His success rate on such kicks is 85.7%, good for the second-best mark in the league behind only Baltimore's Justin Tucker. His four kicks of over 50 yards are tied for the third-most in the NFL and his 85 total points for Tampa Bay rank fifth. His 87% overall success rate on field goals is also in the top 10.

Oh, and he's only missed two extra points all season and they were both in Week 3. He's been perfect since.