5 Bucs to Watch Against Buffalo

3. ILB Lavonte David

David obviously isn't as familiar with this week's interconference opponent as the prior two players but somehow, he goes off against the Bills. In two games against Buffalo, David has amassed an incredible 23 tackles. He added two interceptions, a forced fumble and fumble recovery to that stat line, as well. The last time he played them, which was in 2017 at their place, David flew around for 14 combined tackles, 12 of which were solo. His forced fumble came in that game, too. That means, yes, he had two interceptions in his first-ever matchup against the Bills. That was the first time he faced them at home and ties the most interceptions he's had in a single game.

What's missing from his stat line? A sack. Now that the Bills have a quarterback that can scramble, you might catch David having to deal with Allen as a result. Of course, the Bills do actually design runs for Allen, in which case he's a runner and not a quarterback, which means a tackle beyond the line of scrimmage wouldn't count as a sack. But either way, we could see David getting to the quarterback one way or the other, which is always a welcomed sight.

4. OLB Shaq Barrett

Speaking of getting to the quarterback, Allen is very easily affected by the blitz. Barrett having a big impact in the pass rush could go a long way in slowing the fourth-year quarterback down. Against the blitz, Allen has a 56.3% completion rate, which ranks 27th in the NFL. He averages just 6.0 yards per attempt against it, which ranks 26th in the league. The Bucs blitz at the third-highest clip – 36.3% of dropbacks – and have the ninth-highest sack rate when blitzing at 9.7%.

Translation? Blitz Josh Allen.

Barrett quietly leads the Bucs with 7.5 sacks so far this year. Last game in Atlanta, it was all about the defensive tackles, with Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh both registering multiple quarterback takedowns. Now, I say it's the outside linebackers' turn. Barrett had 2.0 sacks against Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz, who was among the least-sacked quarterbacks in the league at the time. That rings true for Allen as well, who has only taken 19.0 sacks, which is the fourth-fewest in the NFL. That didn't stop Barrett before so hopefully it doesn't stop him this weekend, either.

5. RB Leonard Fournette

We really need to start talking about Fournette more. Not only does he lead the team in rushing yards with 665, but he already has over 1,000 scrimmage yards on the season, proving that he's as true of a dual-threat back as any of them. In fact, Fournette leads all running backs with 58 receptions this year. He's one of just three players league-wide that has over 600 rshing yards and over 50 receptions this year. The others are Pittsburgh's Najee Harris and Los Angeles' Austin Ekeler. The latter two have a reputation for being pass-catching backs, so why doesn't Fournette? His nine scrimmage touchdowns this season are just one shy of his career high set when he was a rookie in Jacksonville in 2017.