Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

5 Bucs to Watch Against Green Bay in the NFC Championship

The Buccaneers are going up to the Frozen Tundra to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive. Here are five players who could have a major impact on the game.

Jan 23, 2021 at 12:08 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

5-Bucs---GB

In a matchup that means this much, there are no shortage of storylines and rest assured, if you're a football fan, you're tuning in to see yet another quarterback duel for the ages between both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers at historic Lambeau Field.

I mean, is there a better venue for what is sure to be an instant classic? I'd venture to say not. And the winner gets to go to Tampa (or home, as the Buccaneers know it) to play in Super Bowl LV.

We'll get more to the quarterback matchup in a second but there are also a few others that you might want to keep an eye on as you settle in to see yet another Battle of the Bays.

Here are five (ish) Bucs to watch on Sunday at 3:05 ET in Green Bay.

1. NT Vita Vea

He's back! The big guy is back! After suffering an ankle fracture in Week Five against the Chicago Bears, Vea has been activated from injured reserve and the plan is for him to be active on Sunday in Green Bay.

*Squeals*

Now, it would be unrealistic to expect the same sort of workload for him as he comes off such a major injury. Vea is that rare every-down lineman because of his skillset, with the Buccaneers able to use him in a variety of fronts whether they're in their base or nickel package. He had two sacks in four and a half games before his injury earlier in the season, indicating that he had indeed taken a step in his pass rush ability, a goal of his in the 'offseason', and then he's always been stout against the run. He can do everything you would ever need an interior lineman to do – and then some. That will be especially fun to watch against this Packers' offensive line that has undergone some shuffling throughout the season. If the Bucs can get pressure from the interior, they can really disrupt Rodgers and the entire Green Bay offense. But in Vea's first game back from injury, with a supporting cast of interior men that have done an excellent job in his absence, let's not expect too much from Vea. The sight of him out there at all is just something to behold.

2. QB Tom Brady

Ok, so Vea was the big news for Bucs fans this week but the story that's making national headlines is getting to see Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in the same game with so much on the line.

The pair have never met in the postseason before thanks to Brady's two-decade residence in the AFC. Many thought if these two were going to meet in a knockout round, it was going to have to be for the Lombardi itself. But now that Brady is in the NFC, we got to see Brady and Brees last week and now we get Brady and Rodgers as Rodgers is riding what is likely a league MVP season, and Brady not far behind him numbers-wise with a brand-new team.

What Brady does have on Rodgers is playoff experience. Actually, he has that on all of Green Bay's quarterbacks that have been to a Super Bowl. Brady has as many playoff wins as Bart Starr, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers combined. He's got 14 game-winning drives in the playoffs, compared to a total of five from the three. And, yes, the Packers were just in the NFC Championship a year ago, but Brady has been to 13 other conference title games. This will be his 14th, albeit first in the NFC. He's got a 9-4 record in those games, having made nine trips to the Super Bowl in his astounding career. Should he be successful this time around, it would be his 10th, yes, but he would lead his team to play the big game in their home stadium for the first time in NFL history. So yeah, there are still a lot of firsts riding on this game and the Buccaneers seem more motivated than ever behind their decorated captain.

3. RBs Ronald Jones & Leonard Fournette

These two got quite a bit of (equal) work last Sunday against the Saints and it worked out pretty well for the Bucs' offense. They had their most balanced game of the season with 33 passes and 35 runs as Tampa Bay amassed over 120 yards on the ground. It allowed the Bucs' offense to eat up some time on the clock when they needed to, especially after getting the ball back thanks to a Mike Edwards' interception with just over four minutes left in the game. All they needed were a couple first downs and to waste a little bit a time with the Saints out of time outs. They were able to do that and then boom, victory formation – they won the game.

They should be so lucky to have that happen again.

Though this time around, the Bucs may have to run the ball out of necessity with the weather forecast in the Frozen Tundra. It won't be terribly cold – they're predicting around 30, which is honestly great this time of year in Green Bay. But it is supposed to snow. And snow means slippery conditions that you'll have to account for, likely in the form of a beefed up ground game with visibility potentially affected. Not to mention, the slickness of the ball. Luckily, Brady is used to these kind of conditions from his nearly two decades in New England – so he'll likely rely heavily on his running backs to help him navigate. With an offensive line that has had quite a bit of success this season creating holes for them, these two will definitely be players to keep an eye on as this game develops.

4. CB Carlton Davis

As one of the leaders of the 'grave diggers,' Davis has wielded the shovel this entire season for the Bucs' secondary. He led the way last week in shutting down wide receiver Michael Thomas in New Orleans, holding the Saints' number one receiver without a catch the entire evening.

Davis will get another test this Sunday as he and the Bucs' defense will be tasked with containing Davante Adams, Green Bay's leading receiver and the NFL's receiving touchdown leader, catching 18 passes in the end zone in the regular season. He's up to 19 including the playoffs. Rodgers loves this guy, though. Probably because he has a 136.1 passer rating when targeting him. Adams has the most touchdowns including both the regular season and the postseason since 2014 with 69. Sitting right behind him? Wide receiver Mike Evans with 60 – which is made more impressive considering this is Evans' first trip to the playoffs.

But it'll be up to Davis and the secondary to help Evans gain some ground on Adams and how the Bucs' choose to handle that matchup will be interesting to see.

Top Pictures from Bucs Practice, Jan. 21 | NFC Championship Week 

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers NFC Championship Week practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Running Back Kenjon Barner #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Running Back Kenjon Barner #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Tackle Joe Haeg #73 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Tackle Joe Haeg #73 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 76

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 76

TAMPA, FL- JANUARY 21, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

5. ILBs Devin White & Lavonte David

The Packers have acknowledged how tough of a challenge both David and White present as the captains of this Buccaneer defense. Both will be crucial to the Bucs' defensive success up in Green Bay, whether it be stopping the Packers' ground game or getting pressure on Rodgers themselves. White had himself a game last week in New Orleans, totaling 11 tackles, one for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery. What's more, is he called his shot – saying on the sideline he was going to 'put the dagger in them' before snatching an interception off Brees, which helped the Bucs do just that.

It'll start with the run game, making sure Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and Jamaal Williams don't get going for Green Bay. Jones was the league's fourth-leading rusher with 1,104 yards in the regular season. Dillon, though a rookie, is an extremely physical runner who has been productive for them as of late. The linebacking duo will likely also have to make some sort of impact, just like they did in New Orleans, as far as takeaways go. No, Rodgers doesn't really throw interceptions. He threw a league-leading 48 touchdowns against just five interceptions in the regular season. But hey, Brees was supposed to be hard to pick off too and White managed that. David got in the way of a Saints' receiver to help Mike Edwards make the final pick of the game last weekend.

So hey, if the Bucs' secondary are grave diggers, perhaps it will be David or White that deliver the fatal blow in the first place.

Related Content

news

5 Bucs to Watch Against New Orleans

It may be the third matchup between these two teams this season, but there are still plenty of things to watch for come Sunday night when the Buccaneers take on the Saints in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Washington

Rookies and veterans alike will make their postseason debut on Saturday night, but there are some with more experience than anyone at playoff football. Here's who to watch.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Atlanta

As the Bucs get set for their regular season finale at home against the Falcons, keep an eye on these players who could help Tampa Bay get to 11-5.
news

Five Bucs to Watch Against Detroit

Here are the players to watch as the Buccaneers have an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot.
news

Five Bucs to Watch Against Atlanta

The Buccaneers will take on their last NFC South opponent this year as they go into Atlanta this Sunday. Here are a few players to watch as the Bucs look to close out the season strong with three games left.
news

Five Bucs to Watch Against Minnesota

As the Buccaneers return from a week off, here a few players that could have a pretty big impact in a game that has some pretty big implications.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Kansas City

It may not be primetime, but there will be plenty of eyes on the Buccaneers as they take on the most recent Super Bowl champions at their place on Sunday. Here are a few Bucs that could have a big impact in the big-time matchup.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Los Angeles

All eyes will once again be on the Buccaneers as they host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Here are a few players who could have a big impact on the game.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Carolina

Here are five players to keep an eye on as the Bucs set out for a rematch with the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against New Orleans

The game may be a rematch, but there are some different storylines to follow this time around. See who you should be looking out for as the Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints in primetime on Sunday Night Football.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against New York

The Buccaneers are set for another primetime matchup, this time in the Big Apple as they take on the Giants on Monday Night Football.

Advertising