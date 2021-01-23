5 Bucs to Watch Against Green Bay in the NFC Championship

1. NT Vita Vea

He's back! The big guy is back! After suffering an ankle fracture in Week Five against the Chicago Bears, Vea has been activated from injured reserve and the plan is for him to be active on Sunday in Green Bay.

*Squeals*

Now, it would be unrealistic to expect the same sort of workload for him as he comes off such a major injury. Vea is that rare every-down lineman because of his skillset, with the Buccaneers able to use him in a variety of fronts whether they're in their base or nickel package. He had two sacks in four and a half games before his injury earlier in the season, indicating that he had indeed taken a step in his pass rush ability, a goal of his in the 'offseason', and then he's always been stout against the run. He can do everything you would ever need an interior lineman to do – and then some. That will be especially fun to watch against this Packers' offensive line that has undergone some shuffling throughout the season. If the Bucs can get pressure from the interior, they can really disrupt Rodgers and the entire Green Bay offense. But in Vea's first game back from injury, with a supporting cast of interior men that have done an excellent job in his absence, let's not expect too much from Vea. The sight of him out there at all is just something to behold.

2. QB Tom Brady

Ok, so Vea was the big news for Bucs fans this week but the story that's making national headlines is getting to see Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in the same game with so much on the line.

The pair have never met in the postseason before thanks to Brady's two-decade residence in the AFC. Many thought if these two were going to meet in a knockout round, it was going to have to be for the Lombardi itself. But now that Brady is in the NFC, we got to see Brady and Brees last week and now we get Brady and Rodgers as Rodgers is riding what is likely a league MVP season, and Brady not far behind him numbers-wise with a brand-new team.