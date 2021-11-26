5 Bucs to Watch Against Indianapolis

5. ILBs Devin White & Lavonte David

Neither side of the ball has been as efficient on the road as they have at home. Brady himself has a 9-5 touchdown to interception ratio on the road vs. a 20-3 ratio when at home. But the defense has also had its woes on the road, letting up an average of 27.6 points per game while only allowing 16.8 at home. They've had only four takeaways on the road as compared to 14 at home and again, with the Colts as careful with the ball as they are, any forced turnovers will be hard to come by.

They have maintained their stinginess against the run wherever they are, which is the good news. The bad news? The one area that could stand to be improved in their ground defense happens to be what Taylor and the Colts' run game is one of the best at. That's rushes outside the tackles. Taylor averages 7.5 rushing yards per carry outside the tackles, which not only leads the league but is the most of any running back in the Next Gen Stats era. The Bucs are letting up 4.8 yards per carry outside the tackles as compared to 2.6 inside the tackles. They've allowed just one rushing touchdown up the middle as compared to five on outside runs. Five touchdowns is how many Taylor had just last week against Buffalo while managing over 200 yards from scrimmage.