5 Bucs to Watch Against New York

If you're new here or don't usually get to watch the Buccaneers, welcome. Though the Buccaneers have been on national television more this season than they have in the past couple years combined already, you'll get another chance to see the red and pewter under the lights this Monday night in New York. And yes, I do mean red, because these players I'm about to list below will indeed be wearing the red jerseys for the first time against the Giants.

There is plenty of talent on this team and things to watch for as you tune in. Narrowing it down with an offense that ranks third in the league in scoring and a team that ties for the fourth-best turnover margin is a near-impossible task. That's not even mentioning the third-ranked defense that has the second-most sacks in the league while also stopping the run better than anyone else.

That being said, here are a few matchup-specific players that could put on a show under the primetime lights.

1. OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

This one is a given – from JPP himself, for that matter. In case you live under a rock and don't know, Pierre-Paul spent the first eight years of his career in New York after being drafted by the Giants 15th overall in the 2010 draft and won Super Bowl XLVI with the franchise. He came to the Buccaneers in 2018 and has played his former team just once in that span, though Tampa Bay has played the Giants every year since Pierre-Paul was acquired.