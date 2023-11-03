5 Bucs to Watch Against the Texans in Week 9 

Vita Vea

Houston is undergoing a shuffle along the offensive line as injuries have piled up. The Texans drafted Penn State's Juice Scruggs in April and he was expected to battle veteran Scott Quessenberry for the starting center role. Quessenberry suffered a season-ending knee injury early in training camp and subsequently, Scruggs suffered his own hamstring injury four weeks later, landing Scruggs on injured reserve. That move thrust sixth-round pick Jarrett Patterson into action, as he transitioned from guard to center, where he had been practicing in camp. However, as fate would have it, Patterson was placed on injured reserve earlier this week after he suffered an ankle injury against the Carolina Panthers in Week Eight. Now the Panthers are expected to go with Michael Dieter, who started 23 games at guard/center for the Dolphins between 2019-21. On the opposing side, the Bucs are hopeful that menacing nose tackle Vita Vea will be back after he missed last Thursday's game with a groin injury. He was a full participant on Wednesday and if he returns, the Bucs' defensive front will be solidified. Vea has a rare combination of size and quick feet, which often overwhelms centers and guards. He routinely commands double teams and possesses the power to press blockers off his frame. Vea currently leads the Bucs with 3.5 sacks and anchors the unit. With elite pursuit skills, he will be one to keep an eye on come Sunday.

Tristan Wirfs

The Texans often place Jonathan Greenard over the left tackle, meaning Bucs' Tristan Wirfs will see a heavy dose of Houston's sack leader. Greenard logged six tackles and 2.5 sacks during Houston's 15-13 loss to Carolina and is on pace for a career-high in both tackles and sacks in 2023. He is stout at the point of attack and plays with consistent leverage. The savvy pass-rusher thrives in DeMeco Ryans' penetrating, swarm-styled defense. The Bucs' Pro Bowl tackle, Tristan Wirfs - who underwent the transition from right to left tackle during the offseason - has continued his reign of terror manning Baker Mayfield's blindside. Wirfs is quick out of his stance and possesses the lateral agility for move-blocking responsibilities. He is a technician and sets the tone up front for Tampa Bay. This will be a key matchup on Sunday.

Antoine Winfield Jr.

Texans' quarterback C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in April, has lived up to the draft hype. In his sensational rookie campaign, Stroud has commanded the pocket with poise. He has posted nine touchdowns to just one interception and has thrown for 1,800 yards through seven games. Stroud has showcased his ability to manipulate coverage and layer the football to all three levels of the field with ease. The first-year player has a 56.3 completion percentage and a 140.6 passer rating on deep passes (20-plus air yards) in 2023 – both highest in the NFL per Next Gen Stats. Stroud has been strategic on deep overs and posts, delivering the ball with precision. When facing pressure, Stroud has had less success on the gridiron. In those instances, under duress, he has had a 70.0 passer rating and a sack rate of 16.5% (94.9, 5.7% in normal instances). Todd Bowles dials up blitzes and disguises to keep offenses on their heels and although Antoine Winfield Jr. resumed his role at free safety in 2023, the coaching staff is still utilizing him in the box on occasion for blitzes and run support. Winfield, the Bucs' most consistent defender, has posted 46 tackles two tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three quarterback hits, three six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 2023. A voracious student of the game, Winfield plays like his hair is on fire, making plays each week sideline-to-sideline. His play recognition and angles to the ball against both the run and pass will come into play against Houston. Whether he is coming downhill on a blitz or taking cues from the quarterback to locate the ball, Winfield will play a critical role in igniting the defense on Sunday with infectious play.