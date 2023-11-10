Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Titans in Week 10

The Buccaneers will face another AFC opponent in Week 10 as the Titans come to town and here are five players to watch

Nov 10, 2023 at 03:01 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

5bucs-111023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Both clubs sit at a 3-5 record and are coming off heartbreaking losses. Each will strive to revitalize their respective seasons in Week 10. The Bucs will work to snap a four-game losing skid and build off last week's offensive surgency. The Titans, with rookie Will Levis at the helm, will vie to rekindle the momentum from the club's impressive 2-2 start, including victories over the Chargers and Bengals. Here is a breakdown of five Buccaneers to watch on Sunday:

Cade Otton

Second-year tight end Cade Otton has become an integral part of the Bucs' offense in 2023, as more and more defenses allocate resources to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Otton has played every single offensive snap in two games, a rarity in the modern era. He accumulated a career-best 70 yards on six receptions against the Texans and nabbed two touchdowns. Whether down the seam on a go route or underneath, Otton moved the chains for the Bucs last Sunday. Otton is able to adjust to the catch without breaking stride and can exploit coverage at all three levels.

"Cade is our steady-Eddie," Head Coach Todd Bowles said. "I've said all along, he's one of the most underrated players we have. You look up at the end of the day, he does everything. He has outstanding hands; he has a great feel for the game. He may not be the most athletic or the biggest or the strongest, but he's the most complete and the most solid guy. He does a lot of things well for us. You saw that last week."

Otton is an ascending star for Tampa Bay and will face Titans' linebacker Azeem Al-Shaair on Sunday. Tennessee poached Al-Shaair off San Francisco's talent-filled defensive roster during the offseason and made him a cornerstone of its defense. Al-Shaair currently ranks sixth in the NFL with a team-high 83 tackles and has been effective at collapsing the pocket with one sack and four quarterback hits. With burst, redirection skills in space and ability to slip by blocks to disrupt run lanes, Al-Shaair makes his presence felt week-after-week.

Vita Vea

Winning the battle in the trenches on Sunday will be crucial in limiting Derrick Henry and Bucs' nose tackle Vita Vea will play a key role in containing the human embodiment of a freight train. Henry punishes defenders when he breaks to the second and third level. For the Bucs' defense in Week 10, being able to get push, get off blocks to invade the backfield and dropping Henry before he gets a head of steam/ accelerates, will likely be a deciding factor in the outcome. In all three of the Titans' wins this season, Henry has had 20-plus attempts. He fuels their downhill rushing attack with power and one-cut ability. As Todd Bowles alluded to this week – Henry is bigger than the outside linebackers, bigger than the inside linebackers and bigger than the defensive backs. Henry runs with forward lean and punishes defenders. He has surprising straight-line speed despite his larger frame, and often overwhelms opponents. Vita Vea, the Bucs' imposing interior defender, will be tasked with bottling him up at the line. He overpowers guards/centers when isolated and possesses the ability to quickly shed blockers and has the range to narrow running lanes to make tackles.

Cody Mauch

Jeffery Simmons, the Titans' tone setter, lines up all over their line to wreak havoc. He has amassed 21 pressures through the first five weeks of the 2023 season, only trailing Aaron Donald (23) and Jalen Carter (23), and has generated 15 "quick pressures" this season (tied for the third most among NFL defensive tackles) per Next Gen Stats. With a dangerous blend of power and athleticism, Simmons can split double teams and track ball carriers with a lateral prowess. His lethal stutter-step bull rush is a staple of his pass-rush repertoire. Bucs' rookie Cody Mauch has started every game at right guard. He primarily played left tackle at North Dakota State which has prompted an expected learning curve and acclimation period. Mauch has shown tenacity at the line of scrimmage and the ability to accelerate and finish drive blocks.  

Zyon McCollum

With both starting cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis III in question for Sunday's game with respective injuries, second-year corner Zyon McCollum will likely see increased playing time against the Titans. After the Bucs' allowed Texans' C.J. Stroud to amass 470 yards (the most by a rookie quarterback in NFL history) and five touchdowns, the Bucs' crew is entering Week 10 with an 'unfinished business' mentality. McCollum, who has 23 tackles and four passes defensed in 2023, plays with physicality in coverage and phases routes with balance and standout footwork. This weekend, he will face one of the best in the league in DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins, a free agent pickup, has continued his dominance with the Titans, leading the club in receptions (35) and receiving yards (564). He attacks the ball in the air with elite ball skills and body control. Hopkins can extend his arm at the last second to generate separation and makes contested catches look seamless. He has the short-area quickness to generate separation on hitches and comebacks, while displaying the vertical speed to take the top off defenses.

Rachaad White

The Titans rank 19th in rush defense and are giving up an average of 114 yards a game on the ground. Rachaad White took strides forward against the Texans as the Bucs found success with mid zone concepts and combo blocks in the game. White showcased vision, patience and burst, taking advantage of lanes against Tennessee. He finished with 73 rushing yards on 20 totes, spurring the ground attack in Week Nine. With his slash running style, White is adept at making the initial defender miss and getting north-south in space. White is dynamic on the perimeter catching passes out of the flat and his versatility adds another dimension to the Bucs' offense. This game could provide another opportunity to ignite the ground attack, which will open up play-action, bootlegs and stretch plays.

Related Content

news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Texans in Week 9 

The Buccaneers will hit the road to take on the Texans in Week Nine and here are five players to watch
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Bills in Week 8

The Buccaneers will hit the road to take on the Bills in Week Eight and here are five players to watch
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Falcons in Week 7

The Buccaneers will face the Falcons in a high-stakes divisional matchup in Week Seven and here are five players to watch
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Lions in Week 6

The Buccaneers will face a division leader in Week Six and here are five players to watch
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Saints in Week 4

The Buccaneers will face a divisional foe in Week Four and here are five players to watch
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Eagles in Week 3

The Buccaneers will face the Eagles in Week Three and here are five players to watch
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Bears in Week 2

The Buccaneers will face the Bears in their 2023 home opener and here are five players to watch
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Vikings in Week 1

The Buccaneers kick off the 2023 regular season on the road and here are five players to watch
news

5 Bucs to Watch at OTAs

Buccaneer players worth keeping an eye on at Organized Team Activities
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round 

The Buccaneers will face off against the Cowboys, capping off Wild Card Weekend in a rematch of the 2022 regular season opener. On Monday, there are several players to monitor
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18

The Buccaneers will face off against the Falcons in Week 18, looking to build momentum headed into the playoffs. On Sunday, there are several players to monitor
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers-Titans Injury Report Nov. 10: Davis, Dean, Kancey, Listed as Questionable 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 10 matchup 

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Titans in Week 10

The Buccaneers will face another AFC opponent in Week 10 as the Titans come to town and here are five players to watch

Todd Bowles on Bouncing Back Week 10 Against Tennessee | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 10 practice. HC Bowles discussed the health of players heading into Week 10, having a 'short-term memory' in regards to subpar play and his complete confidence in CB Carlton Davis.

Updates: Bucs Starting Corners Question Marks Heading into Weekend

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

How to Watch: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

2023 Game Preview: Titans-Buccaneers, Week 10

As they seek to snap a losing streak and get back in the thick of the NFC South race, the Buccaneers will face another impressive rookie quarterback as the Titans turn to Will Levis to lead the way

What IS Working | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about Mike Evans' place in Bucs history, the silver linings among the team's 3-5 start, a hypothetical 33rd franchise, and more

Week 10 Expert Picks: Titans vs. Buccaneers 

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

Baker Mayfield: Rachaad White Has 'Vital' Role in Offense

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield has increasingly relied on the ability of RB Rachaad White to turn a handful of quick passes into key plays that keep the offense moving

Keys to Victory vs. Titans, What to Expect on Sunday | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into their takeaways from Bucs vs. Texans, OLB Yaya Diaby's journey to the NFL and the key matchups you should be aware of when the Tennessee Titans come to Tampa Week 10.

Top 10 Buccaneers Plays of the First Half of the Season | 2023

Take a look at our picks for the Top 10 Buccaneers plays from the first half of the 2023 NFL Season.

Bucs Cheerleaders Field Rehearsal | Titans vs. Bucs 2023

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders field rehearsal for Titans vs. Bucs.

Bucs Brief: November 10, 2023

Listen to Tampa Bay Buccaneers latest news brief presented by Team Reporter Casey Phillips.

Buccaneers-Titans Injury Report Nov. 9: Kancey, Dean, Goedeke Among Limited Participants 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 10 matchup 

Photos from Bucs Practice - November 9

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 11/9/2023.

Antoine Winfield Jr. Mic'd Up vs. the Texans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. was mic'd up for the Week 9 game against the Houston Texans. Watch as the safety makes plays and leads his team in Houston

Dave Canales Calls Baker Mayfield a 'Fighter', 'He Wants to Knock You Out' | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 10 practice. OC Canales discussed finding more creative ways to utilize the Bucs' weapons, attacking the Tennessee Titans' defense and his admiration of HC Todd Bowles.

Devin White Putting in Work in the Film Room, Striving to be 'Situational Master' | Press Conference

Linebacker Devin White spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 10 practice. LB White discussed staying aggressive on defense and responding against the Tennessee Titans.

Tristan Wirfs Staying Focused Ahead of Game vs. Titans, 'Details Matter' | Press Conference

Tackle Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 10 practice. T Wirfs discussed responding as a team after last week's game and focusing on not putting the team at a disadvantage.

Larry Foote on Responding to Adversity vs. Tennessee, 'Everybody's Got a Role' | Press Conference

Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Larry Foote spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 10 practice. Coordinator Foote discussed re-establishing their defensive identity, the importance of supporting your teammates and getting ready to attack the second-half of the season.
Advertising