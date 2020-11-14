5 Bucs to Watch Against Carolina

4. QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady doesn't like to lose. And as a quarterback with the highest win percentage in the National Football League, he hasn't done it often. He said this week following Sunday night's game against the Saints that he remembers losses. All of them.

"No, I remember pretty much all the losses," he said. "I probably don't remember all the wins, but I definitely remember all the losses. I think they all stick with you because you're competitive and you want to go out there and play your best every week. You're not a movie actor where you get six takes when it doesn't go right like, 'Oh, let me do that one over again. I messed that one up. Let's run that back.' You're a football player and you're making split-second decisions and you always wish, 'Man, I made every split-second decision right,' but that's just not the reality of the sport. You've got to try and improve it as best you can."

Rest assured, he doesn't want to go through another loss this week and historically, he's been able to bounce back well. This season, the Bucs have won in convincing fashion following their previous two losses. Not to mention Brady has only lost back-to-back games three times in the last five seasons. And with Carolina's 20th ranked pass defense, Brady may have an opportunity to make some things happen as the team tries to get back on track.

5. ILB Lavonte David