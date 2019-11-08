5 Bucs to Watch Against Arizona

1. WR Mike Evans

Here's the thing about Evans this week – he is on the cusp of making history in MULTIPLE ways if he has anything close to the games he's had as of late. For instance, if he posts 175 or more receiving yards (as he's done the past two games), he'll be the first player in NFL history to accomplish that feat in three consecutive games. NFL history, guys. Should he get a slightly less 158 yards, he'll surpass 1,000 receiving yards this season. In Week 10, that's impressive enough. Throw in the fact that it would be Evans' sixth-consecutive 1,000-yard season and now he's in the company of just Randy Moss as the only players to start their career with six such seasons. Insane.

Do I think these milestones will happen for Evans, who currently leads the league with seven receiving touchdowns and ranks second in overall yards behind the Saints' Michael Thomas?

Erm.

I want them to happen this week. But Head Coach Bruce Arians said that he fully expects veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson to act as Evans' shadow on Sunday – just as he did with Thomas and Detroit's Golden Tate. To be fair, Peterson wasn't exactly pleased with his performances against those two. Thomas caught all 11 passes thrown his way for 112 yards. Tate had six catches for 80 yards. But neither of those numbers are in the realm of 150+.

Then again, it is Mike Evans, and he's fun to watch either way.

2. WR Chris Godwin

Here's the guy I think could get most of the receiving work this week. With Peterson preoccupied on Evans, it's going to leave Godwin to run free all over the field. He's due for a big game himself. After having three straight triple-digit games between Weeks 4-6, he had 43 yards in Tennessee and 61 in Seattle. He's still on pace for 1,532 yards this season and 108 catches, though. So, don't feel too bad for him.