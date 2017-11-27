5 Key Takeaways from Bucs vs. Falcons

2. Offense still effective at spreading the ball around to multiple receivers. The versatility of the Bucs' passing game hasn't suffered under quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitz connected with eight receivers throughout the game, five of which had three or more catches. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson got involved early and often, catching a team-leading eight passes, good for his most since 2014. Rookie tight end O.J. Howard continued his production, catching three passes for 52 yards, including a 29-yard completion on a drive that resulted in a Buccaneers' touchdown.

*3. The Buccaneers continue their search for success on third-down.

The Buccaneers have struggled with third downs on both sides of the ball all season and Sunday was no exception. On defense, the Bucs allowed the Falcons to convert 11 of 14 third down situations for a 78 percent success rate. Atlanta was able to convert on multiple third-and-long situations to keep drives alive. In the Falcons' first possession of the second half, the Bucs defense got Atlanta in a third-and-9 situation, only to give up a 25-yard reception to receiver Mohamed Sanu in a drive that would result in a Falcons' touchdown. Offensively, the team converted 36 percent of their third down attempts, finding success of four of 11 tries. However, it's worth noting that the Bucs ended up with 27 first downs on the day, besting Atlanta's total of 23. *

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