 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Key Takeaways from Bucs vs. Falcons

The Bucs continue their third down struggles but keep pace with their takeaway success in the game against Atlanta.

Nov 27, 2017 at 05:51 AM

**

Behind-the-Scenes: Bucs vs. Falcons

A behind-the-scenes look at the Buccaneers' Week 12 matchup with the Falcons.

CB Brent Grimes
1 / 62

CB Brent Grimes

Bucs vs Falcons
2 / 62

Bucs vs Falcons

Bucs vs Falcons
3 / 62

Bucs vs Falcons

Bucs vs Falcons
4 / 62

Bucs vs Falcons

Bucs vs Falcons
5 / 62

Bucs vs Falcons

Bucs vs Falcons
6 / 62

Bucs vs Falcons

Bucs vs Falcons
7 / 62

Bucs vs Falcons

Bucs vs Falcons
8 / 62

Bucs vs Falcons

Bucs vs Falcons
9 / 62

Bucs vs Falcons

Bucs vs Falcons
10 / 62

Bucs vs Falcons

Bucs vs Falcons
11 / 62

Bucs vs Falcons

DT Gerald McCoy
12 / 62

DT Gerald McCoy

DT Gerald McCoy
13 / 62

DT Gerald McCoy

Bucs vs Falcons
14 / 62

Bucs vs Falcons

CB Brent Grimes and WR Adam Humphries
15 / 62

CB Brent Grimes and WR Adam Humphries

DT Clinton McDonald
16 / 62

DT Clinton McDonald

LB Lavonte David, S Keith Tandy and WR Mike Evans
17 / 62

LB Lavonte David, S Keith Tandy and WR Mike Evans

LB Devante Bond, LB Lavonte David, S Keith Tandy and WR Mike Evans
18 / 62

LB Devante Bond, LB Lavonte David, S Keith Tandy and WR Mike Evans

LB Lavonte David, DT Clinton McDonald and S Keith Tandy
19 / 62

LB Lavonte David, DT Clinton McDonald and S Keith Tandy

OT Donovan Smith, S T.J. Ward, LB Devante Bond, DE Will Clarke, LB Kwon Alexander, S Keith Tandy and LB Lavonte David
20 / 62

OT Donovan Smith, S T.J. Ward, LB Devante Bond, DE Will Clarke, LB Kwon Alexander, S Keith Tandy and LB Lavonte David

K Patrick Murray and LB Cameron Lynch
21 / 62

K Patrick Murray and LB Cameron Lynch

DE Ryan Russell
22 / 62

DE Ryan Russell

S T.J. Ward
23 / 62

S T.J. Ward

DE William Gholston
24 / 62

DE William Gholston

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
25 / 62

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

C Ali Marpet
26 / 62

C Ali Marpet

WR Freddie Martino
27 / 62

WR Freddie Martino

OT Donovan Smith
28 / 62

OT Donovan Smith

CB Brent Grimes
29 / 62

CB Brent Grimes

WR Mike Evans
30 / 62

WR Mike Evans

RB Peyton Barber
31 / 62

RB Peyton Barber

RB Jacquizz Rodgers
32 / 62

RB Jacquizz Rodgers

HC Dirk Koetter and S Keith Tandy
33 / 62

HC Dirk Koetter and S Keith Tandy

C Ali Marpet and QB Ryan Griffin
34 / 62

C Ali Marpet and QB Ryan Griffin

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and TE Cameron Brate
35 / 62

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and TE Cameron Brate

C Ali Marpet
36 / 62

C Ali Marpet

OT Donovan Smith, C Ali Marpet and QB Ryan Griffin
37 / 62

OT Donovan Smith, C Ali Marpet and QB Ryan Griffin

S T.J. Ward
38 / 62

S T.J. Ward

S T.J. Ward and S Keith Tandy
39 / 62

S T.J. Ward and S Keith Tandy

LB Devante Bond, DE Ryan Russell and LB Kendell Beckwith
40 / 62

LB Devante Bond, DE Ryan Russell and LB Kendell Beckwith

WR Mike Evans
41 / 62

WR Mike Evans

LB Kendell Beckwith, DT Chris Baker, LB Lavonte David and LB Adarius Glanton
42 / 62

LB Kendell Beckwith, DT Chris Baker, LB Lavonte David and LB Adarius Glanton

DT Clinton McDonald
43 / 62

DT Clinton McDonald

OT Donovan Smith, RB Charles Sims, C Joe Hawley, TE Antony Auclair and RB Peyton Barber
44 / 62

OT Donovan Smith, RB Charles Sims, C Joe Hawley, TE Antony Auclair and RB Peyton Barber

WR Mike Evans, QB Jameis Winston, HC Dirk Koetter, DB Ryan Smith, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and CB Robert McClain
45 / 62

WR Mike Evans, QB Jameis Winston, HC Dirk Koetter, DB Ryan Smith, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and CB Robert McClain

DT Gerald McCoy
46 / 62

DT Gerald McCoy

LB Cameron Lynch, S T.J. Ward, S Keith Tandy and LB Adarius Glanton
47 / 62

LB Cameron Lynch, S T.J. Ward, S Keith Tandy and LB Adarius Glanton

C Joe Hawley, RB Jacquizz Rodgers, LB Kwon Alexander and DT Gerald McCoy
48 / 62

C Joe Hawley, RB Jacquizz Rodgers, LB Kwon Alexander and DT Gerald McCoy

OT Donovan Smith, G/T Kevin Pamphile and C Ali Marpet
49 / 62

OT Donovan Smith, G/T Kevin Pamphile and C Ali Marpet

HC Dirk Koetter
50 / 62

HC Dirk Koetter

TE O.J. Howard
51 / 62

TE O.J. Howard

OL Caleb Benenoch, RB Peyton Barber and G J.R. Sweezy
52 / 62

OL Caleb Benenoch, RB Peyton Barber and G J.R. Sweezy

RB Peyton Barber
53 / 62

RB Peyton Barber

RB Peyton Barber
54 / 62

RB Peyton Barber

G/T Kevin Pamphile, RB Peyton Barber and TE O.J. Howard
55 / 62

G/T Kevin Pamphile, RB Peyton Barber and TE O.J. Howard

CB Brent Grimes and DB Ryan Smith
56 / 62

CB Brent Grimes and DB Ryan Smith

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and HC Dirk Koetter
57 / 62

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and HC Dirk Koetter

WR Adam Humphries and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
58 / 62

WR Adam Humphries and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

WR Mike Evans
59 / 62

WR Mike Evans

HC Dirk Koetter
60 / 62

HC Dirk Koetter

Falcons QB Matt Ryan and HC Dirk Koetter
61 / 62

Falcons QB Matt Ryan and HC Dirk Koetter

Falcons QB Matt Ryan and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
62 / 62

Falcons QB Matt Ryan and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. Defense continues their takeaway success.**
    The Buccaneers defense has consistently taken the ball away all season. With the Buccaneers within one score of the Falcons in the fourth quarter following a Tampa Bay touchdown, rookie linebacker Kendell Beckwith forced a fumble from Falcons' running back Terron Ward that was recovered by cornerback Brent Grimes and ran back to the Tampa Bay 42-yard line. It gave the Buccaneers the chance they needed to tie up the game, but the offense couldn't capitalize. Since 2016, Tampa Bay has the most forced fumbles (28) and most fumble recoveries (22) in the league. They also rank second in overall takeaways in that time span with 49. *

2. Offense still effective at spreading the ball around to multiple receivers.
The versatility of the Bucs' passing game hasn't suffered under quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitz connected with eight receivers throughout the game, five of which had three or more catches. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson got involved early and often, catching a team-leading eight passes, good for his most since 2014. Rookie tight end O.J. Howard continued his production, catching three passes for 52 yards, including a 29-yard completion on a drive that resulted in a Buccaneers' touchdown.

*3. The Buccaneers continue their search for success on third-down.
The Buccaneers have struggled with third downs on both sides of the ball all season and Sunday was no exception. On defense, the Bucs allowed the Falcons to convert 11 of 14 third down situations for a 78 percent success rate. Atlanta was able to convert on multiple third-and-long situations to keep drives alive. In the Falcons' first possession of the second half, the Bucs defense got Atlanta in a third-and-9 situation, only to give up a 25-yard reception to receiver Mohamed Sanu in a drive that would result in a Falcons' touchdown. Offensively, the team converted 36 percent of their third down attempts, finding success of four of 11 tries. However, it's worth noting that the Bucs ended up with 27 first downs on the day, besting Atlanta's total of 23. *
*

4. The defense allowed Atlanta to be effective in both the running and passing game, allowing offensive flexibility.
The Falcons had 516 yards of total offense in Sunday's contest and were successful in two of three trips into the red zone. Atlanta had 148 yards rushing despite their number one rusher, Devonta Freeman, being out with a concussion for the second straight game. Running backs Tevin Coleman and Terron Ward (brother to Bucs' safety T.J. Ward) stepped in and had 97 and 35 yards, respectively. With the run game established, the Falcons managed 368 yards through the air. Making an offense one-dimensional by taking away the running game has been a point of emphasis for the Bucs' defense, although it was one they couldn't manage in Atlanta.*

*5. Atlanta was able to create explosive plays.
The Bucs' defense gave up multiple 'explosive' plays on Sunday – most at the hands of Falcons' receiver Julio Jones. The most bizarre play came on Jones' first touchdown of the game, where he caught a 51-yard pass downfield on third-and-1, not from Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan, but receiver Mohamed Sanu, for the score. From that point on, the Bucs' defense didn't seem to have an answer for Jones, who finished the day with 12 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns. However, it wasn't all on the defense. Inside the red zone, with an opportunity to tie the game following the huge forced fumble and subsequent recovery by the defense, Atlanta came up with a huge play to stop the Bucs' offense from converting on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

First-Round Fury: Jason Taylor Praises Rueben Bain Jr.'s Passion for the Game and Violence on the Gridiron

In a CBS Sports interview, Miami Defensive Line Coach Jason Taylor discusses Rueben Bain Jr.'s work ethic, flexion and violence on the field

news

Todd Bowles Talks Surprises in the Bucs' 2026 NFL Draft | Bucs Blitz

Todd Bowles joined Rich Eisen on the 'Rich Eisen Show' to recap the 2026 NFL Draft and described how outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. and defensive back Keionte Scott fell magically to the Bucs at pick 15 and pick 116

news

2026 State of the Bucs: Post-Draft Edition, Defense

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, a look at how the roster shakes out on the defensive side of the ball

news

Magic Pick 84 and More | S.S. Mailbag

In our latest mailbag, Bucs fans have questions about Keionte Scott's draft slot, this year's international games, Lavonte David memories and more

Latest Headlines

First-Round Fury: Jason Taylor Praises Rueben Bain Jr.'s Passion for the Game and Violence on the Gridiron

In a CBS Sports interview, Miami Defensive Line Coach Jason Taylor discusses Rueben Bain Jr.'s work ethic, flexion and violence on the field

Todd Bowles Talks Surprises in the Bucs' 2026 NFL Draft | Bucs Blitz

Todd Bowles joined Rich Eisen on the 'Rich Eisen Show' to recap the 2026 NFL Draft and described how outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. and defensive back Keionte Scott fell magically to the Bucs at pick 15 and pick 116

Post-Draft Roundup | Bucs Insider

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith, Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed important topics following the draft, including picking up 5th year option for Calijah Kancey and analyzing the NFC South draft class.

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Falcons

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Atlanta Falcons

2026 Bucs Beach Bash Highlights

Watch the recap for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 6th annual Bucs Beach Bash at TradeWinds Island Resorts at St. Pete Beach on Saturday, April 25th, 2026.

2026 State of the Bucs: Post-Draft Edition, Defense

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, a look at how the roster shakes out on the defensive side of the ball

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Cowboys

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Dallas Cowboys

Magic Pick 84 and More | S.S. Mailbag

In our latest mailbag, Bucs fans have questions about Keionte Scott's draft slot, this year's international games, Lavonte David memories and more

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Bengals

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

Todd Bowles & Jason Licht Call Fifth-Round Draft Pick DeMonte Capehart

Listen as GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles call to select Clemson DT DeMonte Capehart in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Watch the moment Capehart joins the Krewe.

2026 State of the Bucs: Post-Draft Edition, Offense

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, a look at how the roster shakes out on the offensive side of the ball

Draft Grade Roundup: Bucs Receive Favorable Report Card | 2026 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers' brass received a favorable review post-draft from various outlets

2026 NFL Draft Reaction: Selection Breakdown | Road to the Draft

Team Reporter Casey Phillips, Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and special guest Trevor Sikkema Co-Host of the NFL Stock Exchange discuss the final storylines of the 2026 NFL Draft. This week they shared their insights on our newest additions to the Krewe.

Bucs 2026 NFL Draft Class Highlights

View highlights from the incoming 2026 NFL Draft class of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Browns

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Cleveland Browns

Photos: Best of 2026 Bucs Beach Bash

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Annual Bucs Beach Bash

Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy Names Class of 2026

2026 Buccaneers Draft Block Party Highlights

View the best moments from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Draft Block Party in Downtown St. Pete for the 2026 NFL Draft

Inside the Bucs' New-Look Linebacker Corps

With the acquisition of Alex Anzalone in free agency and Josiah Trotter via the 2026 NFL Draft, a new era begins for the Buccaneers' linebacker room

Bucs Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Calijah Kancey

The Buccaneers have picked up the 2027 option year in DL Calijah Kancey's contract, after the 2023 first-round pick recorded 11.5 sacks and 66 quarterback pressures in his first 29 career games

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising