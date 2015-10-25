Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Standouts from Buccaneers vs. Redskins

Despite a loss in Week 7, several Buccaneers had impressive performances.

Oct 25, 2015 at 09:43 AM

1. RB Doug Martin
For the third time in as many games, Martin ran for 100 yards or more. He is the third running back in Buccaneer history to rush for 100+ yards in three consecutive games. Martin picked up 136 yards on 19 carries against the Redskins, including a long of 49. He averaged an impressive 7.2 yards per attempt on the day. Martin was also productive in the passing game, hauling in three passes for an additional 35 yards. He finished the game with 171 yards of total offense.

READ: BUCS FALL TO WASHINGTON, 31-30

2. QB Jameis Winston
Winston finished the game with a passer rating of 128.1, completing 21 of 29 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the game without being intercepted, the third time he's gone turnover free in six games, and averaged more than 10 yards per attempt. His passer rating is the best that he's earned in a Buccaneer uniform.

3. WR Mike Evans
Evans has had breakout games against the Redskins in back-to-back seasons. On Sunday, he caught eight passes for 164 yards and a touchdown, following up a 209-yard game against Washington in 2014. Evans' touchdown came on a 40-yard bomb on the Bucs' first drive, helping him finish the day averaging more than 20 yards per reception.

WATCH: BUCS VS. REDSKINS HIGHLIGHTS

4. DE Howard Jones
In his first career game against the Jaguars in Week 5, Jones exploded, sacking Blake Bortles twice. He didn't get a sack against the Redskins, but his impact was still felt. In the first half, Jacquies Smith sacked Kirk Cousins, forcing him to fumble in the process. Jones recovered the fumble and brought it 43 yards for a touchdown.

5. WR Donteea Dye
Dye made the Buccaneers as a tryout player from Division 3 Heidleberg University in Ohio. He earned a trip to training camp, where he impressed enough to earn a spot on the team's practice squad. Dye worked his way up to the active roster and caught his first touchdown, reeling in a seven-yard strike from Jameis Winston in the second quarter. Dye played a significant role within the Bucs offense in the second half, when Louis Murphy and Vincent Jackson were both sidelined with injuries.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

