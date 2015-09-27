Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Standouts from Buccaneers vs. Texans

Five players who performed well in the Bucs' loss to Houston.

Sep 27, 2015 at 10:09 AM

**

Photos: Buccaneers vs. Texans, Week 3

Photos from the Buccaneers' game against the Texans in Houston.

RB Doug Martin
1 / 62
RB Doug Martin
2 / 62
OT Gosder Cherilus
3 / 62
QB Jameis Winston
4 / 62
RB Doug Martin
5 / 62
QB Jameis Winston
6 / 62
DT Henry Melton
7 / 62
LB Lavonte David
8 / 62
S D.J. Swearinger
9 / 62
S D.J. Swearinger
10 / 62
WR Mike Evans
11 / 62
RB Doug Martin
12 / 62
RB Doug Martin
13 / 62
LB Lavonte David
14 / 62
DT Henry Melton
15 / 62
LB Kwon Alexander
16 / 62
DT Gerald McCoy
17 / 62
Head Coach Lovie Smith
18 / 62
CB Alterraun Verner
19 / 62
LB Kwon Alexander, CB Alterraun Verner
20 / 62
WR Mike Evans
21 / 62
WR Mike Evans
22 / 62
K Kyle Brindza
23 / 62
K Kyle Brindza
24 / 62
P Jacob Schum, K Kyle Brindza
25 / 62
K Kyle Brindza
26 / 62
CB Sterling Moore, DT Clinton McDonald
27 / 62
DT Clinton McDonald
28 / 62
LB Kwon Alexander
29 / 62
LB Kwon Alexander, CB Alterraun Verner
30 / 62
OT Donovan Smith
31 / 62
RB Charles Sims
32 / 62
RB Charles Sims, G Logan Mankins
33 / 62
RB Charles Sims
34 / 62
RB Charles Sims
35 / 62
RB Charles Sims
36 / 62
RB Charles Sims
37 / 62
OT Gosder Cherilus
38 / 62
QB Jameis Winston
39 / 62
Buccaneers vs. Texans
40 / 62
QB Jameis Winston, G Ali Marpet
41 / 62
LB Danny Lansanah
42 / 62
RB Doug Martin
43 / 62
LB Kwon Alexander, LB Lavonte David
44 / 62
RB Doug Martin
45 / 62
RB Doug Martin
46 / 62
CB Chris Conte
47 / 62
OT Gosder Cherilus
48 / 62
CB Sterling Moore
49 / 62
Head Coach Lovie Smith, DE Will Gholston
50 / 62
QB Jameis Winston
51 / 62
RB Charles Sims
52 / 62
WR Louis Murphy
53 / 62
RB Doug Martin
54 / 62
RB Charles Sims
55 / 62
DT Tony McDaniel, DE Will Gholston
56 / 62
WR Mike Evans
57 / 62
WR Louis Murphy
58 / 62
Buccaneers vs. Texans
59 / 62
QB Jameis Winston, G Logan Mankins
60 / 62
DE Will Gholston
61 / 62
QB Jameis Winston
62 / 62
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

**

1. WR Mike Evans
Evans' first week back from injury was technically last week, but he was limited against the Saints. On Sunday, Evans was able to play without restrictions and put together one of the most productive games of his career. The second-year wide receiver, who is originally from the Houston area, caught seven passes for 101 yards, averaging 14.4 yards per reception. It was his fourth 100-yard game of his career.

WATCH: BUCCANEERS VS. TEXANS HIGHLIGHTS

2. RT Gosder Cherilus
Despite playing against one of the NFL's top pass-rushers, the Bucs didn't give up a single sack on Sunday. Cherilus found himself matched up with reigning Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt often and did enough to keep him off of Jameis Winston throughout the day.  "To be able to protect me the way that they did is promising," Winston said of his offensive line.

3. LB Kwon Alexander
Alexander has a knack for getting to the ball; through two games, he was tied for the team-lead in tackles. Against Houston, he recorded 10 tackles, second only to Lavonte David's 14. He had one tackle for a loss in addition to picking up the Bucs' only turnover, which came off an interception of Ryan Mallett.

READ: BUCS FALL TO TEXANS, 19-9

4. QB Jameis Winston
Winston threw for 261 yards against the Texans, the most he's accumulated in his professional career. He completed 17 of 36 passes, including a touchdown and an interception, while averaging 7.3 yards per attempt.

5. DT Henry Melton
Melton earned the only sack earned by either team on Sunday when he took down Ryan Mallett in the first half. In addition to his sack, Melton recorded three tackles, including one for a loss. When the Bucs signed Melton this spring, the team hoped he would assist rushing the passer. Melton has two sacks on the season, tied with Gerald McCoy for the second-most of any Buccaneer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 Midseason Review Roundtable: Bucs' Second Half MVP

Carmen, Casey and Scott debate who could be the Bucs' most valuable player in the seasons' second half…and picking Tom Brady is not allowed
news

A Midseason Look at the NFC Playoff Picture

At 6-2 and leading the NFC South, where do the Bucs fall in the seeding if the season ended today?
news

Go Broncos and Titans! | A Bye Week Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

A very top-heavy NFC could see some shifts in the overall standings as the Buccaneers watch from the sideline…Suggestions for which teams to root for in each contest as the Bucs enjoy their Week Nine bye
news

2021 Midseason Review Roundtable: Toughest Challenge in Second Half

Our bye-week Roundtable exercise continues with a look at what we think will be the biggest challenges for the Bucs when they return to action, including a tight division race and the need to reduce penalties
Advertising