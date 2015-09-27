5 Standouts from Buccaneers vs. Texans

**

1. WR Mike Evans

Evans' first week back from injury was technically last week, but he was limited against the Saints. On Sunday, Evans was able to play without restrictions and put together one of the most productive games of his career. The second-year wide receiver, who is originally from the Houston area, caught seven passes for 101 yards, averaging 14.4 yards per reception. It was his fourth 100-yard game of his career.

2. RT Gosder Cherilus

Despite playing against one of the NFL's top pass-rushers, the Bucs didn't give up a single sack on Sunday. Cherilus found himself matched up with reigning Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt often and did enough to keep him off of Jameis Winston throughout the day. "To be able to protect me the way that they did is promising," Winston said of his offensive line.

3. LB Kwon Alexander

Alexander has a knack for getting to the ball; through two games, he was tied for the team-lead in tackles. Against Houston, he recorded 10 tackles, second only to Lavonte David's 14. He had one tackle for a loss in addition to picking up the Bucs' only turnover, which came off an interception of Ryan Mallett.

4. QB Jameis Winston

Winston threw for 261 yards against the Texans, the most he's accumulated in his professional career. He completed 17 of 36 passes, including a touchdown and an interception, while averaging 7.3 yards per attempt.