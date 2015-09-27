5 Standouts from Buccaneers vs. Texans

**
Photos from the Buccaneers' game against the Texans in Houston.
**
1. WR Mike Evans
Evans' first week back from injury was technically last week, but he was limited against the Saints. On Sunday, Evans was able to play without restrictions and put together one of the most productive games of his career. The second-year wide receiver, who is originally from the Houston area, caught seven passes for 101 yards, averaging 14.4 yards per reception. It was his fourth 100-yard game of his career.
2. RT Gosder Cherilus
Despite playing against one of the NFL's top pass-rushers, the Bucs didn't give up a single sack on Sunday. Cherilus found himself matched up with reigning Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt often and did enough to keep him off of Jameis Winston throughout the day. "To be able to protect me the way that they did is promising," Winston said of his offensive line.
3. LB Kwon Alexander
Alexander has a knack for getting to the ball; through two games, he was tied for the team-lead in tackles. Against Houston, he recorded 10 tackles, second only to Lavonte David's 14. He had one tackle for a loss in addition to picking up the Bucs' only turnover, which came off an interception of Ryan Mallett.
4. QB Jameis Winston
Winston threw for 261 yards against the Texans, the most he's accumulated in his professional career. He completed 17 of 36 passes, including a touchdown and an interception, while averaging 7.3 yards per attempt.
5. DT Henry Melton
Melton earned the only sack earned by either team on Sunday when he took down Ryan Mallett in the first half. In addition to his sack, Melton recorded three tackles, including one for a loss. When the Bucs signed Melton this spring, the team hoped he would assist rushing the passer. Melton has two sacks on the season, tied with Gerald McCoy for the second-most of any Buccaneer.