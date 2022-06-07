5 Things to Watch at Bucs Mandatory Minicamp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday at the AdventHealth Training Center. The three-day event will mark the first time the entire team will take the practice field together featuring veterans, draft picks and free agent acquisitions. Situational periods will be an emphasis under the direction of new Head Coach Todd Bowles. This is a pivotal time to complete and optimize defensive and offensive installs.

"As of right now, I expect everyone to be here," Bowles stated in describing his expectations for minicamp. "Looking forward to all the guys just getting back together, really. The camaraderie – and just trying to pick up some of the things we learned in Phase II, and this OTA camp, and bring it home in minicamp.

"There will be more 'good-on-good.' But, not more in the physical sense – more of a competitive, situational stand-point sense – as far as executing the plays. Whether it's fourth-and-goal on the five yard-line, whether it's a two-minute drive, whether it's third down, whether it's backed-up – we'll emphasize more situational things with 'good-on-good' with the defense understanding what the offense is trying to do and vice-versa. So, there will be a little bit more of that. But for the most part – schedule wise – we'll have a lot of the same things. But there will be some tweaks in different periods."

Here are five storylines to follow over the next few days as the Buccaneers build the foundation for the future prior to the start of Training Camp:

1) Defensive line progression

The Buccaneers defensive line will undergo a transition this season with new faces joining the lineup. The club did not re-sign Ndamukong Suh or backup Steve McLendon and added veteran Akiem Hicks to join the rotation with rookie Logan Hall alongside Vita Vea. It would have been a challenging task to have Hall replace Suh's 700-plus snaps in his first year and Hicks will fortify the unit as an established veteran. Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Pat O'Connor will provide depth and Benning Potoa'e, Will Previlon and Deadrin Senat will battle for roster spots. As the D-line works to create continuity, there are questions that must be answered.

The coaching staff has been impressed with Hall's development regarding pad level and athleticism during voluntary OTAs and although minicamp is still without pads, he can continue to build momentum heading into training camp going up against the Bucs' offensive linemen. Hicks enters the scene and will familiarize himself with the Bucs' defensive scheme and aggressive approach.

In 138 career games, Hicks has accumulated 40.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and nine passes defensed (110 game starts). He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 but there are injury concerns regarding the 32-year-old. Hicks missed 20 of 49 games over the previous three seasons but possesses athleticism to bolster the club's run defense. He provides flexibility having played in both a 4-3 and 3-4 front with the Patriots and Bears. Hicks has played in both one-gap and two-gap systems.

Hall took first-team reps alongside Vea during OTAs and received pointers from Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. Can this revamped defensive front affect Tom Brady over the next few days during 11-on-11? They will be an intriguing unit to keep an eye on.

2) Left guard competition

Since Bowles confirmed this is the battle to watch throughout the offseason, I doubt the action will disappoint. Aaron Stinnie, who stepped in for an injured Alex Cappa during the 2020 playoffs, took the majority of first-team reps at left guard during OTAs. Second-round rookie Luke Goedeke will push for a starting role, as expected. He is still acclimating to the NFL and learning the Bucs' blocking schemes but has the developmental traits to become a full-time starter. Despite being a two-year starter at right tackle for Central Michigan, Goedeke is a natural fit at guard with excellent play strength. Nick Leverett, who possesses rare position flex along the line, will also compete for the role.

3) Wide receiver competition

While Chris Godwin recovers from a torn ACL and Russell Gage works through an unspecified soreness confirmed by Bowles, opportunities arise for other players to step up and emerge during minicamp. Godwin, Mike Evans and probably Gage have their roles entrenched; that leaves several players competing for a handful of jobs. Those names include 2020 fifth-round pick Tyler Johnson, 2019 sixth-rounder Scotty Miller, 2021 fourth rounder and core special teamer Jaelon Darden, former collegiate track star Cyril Grayson and veteran Breshad Perriman. Both Grayson and Perriman posted game-winning touchdowns in 2021, taking advantage of opportunities created by injuries, but were each lost to injuries in the playoffs. In 2020, Miller topped 500 receiving yards but he missed a good portion of the 2021 season due to turf toe. Darden handles the return duties and accumulated six catches for 43 yards last season. Undrafted rookies Jerreth Sterns, Deven Thompkins and Kaylon Geiger will vie for a depth spot as well. No matter what happens with the active roster, there could be great competition for spots on the practice squad, if players who are cut clear waivers.

4) Strong safety job

Mike Edwards is penciled in as the starting strong safety opposite Antoine Winfield Jr. at free safety; however the free agent additions of Keanu Neal and Logan Ryan keeps things interesting heading into minicamp. Jordan Whitehead signed with the Jets and the Bucs are looking to fill the vacated role. Bowles wanted competition to foster production and his request was granted.

Neal transitioned to linebacker last year for the Cowboys but will resume playing his natural position at safety in Tampa Bay. Prior to his stint in Dallas, Neal served as the prototypical cover three strong safety for the Falcons. He was effective against the run in the box and became known for his ability to carry running backs and tight ends. Injuries halted his career (ACL tear-2018, Achilles tear-2019) and Neal is striving for rejuvenation. Ryan reunites with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay after the pair won two Super Bowls together in New England. Last year with the Giants, Ryan tallied a career-high 117 combined tackles and provides positional flex at both slot corner and safety. He will look to build off last year's stellar campaign this season with the Bucs.

"Ball hawk" has become synonymous with Edwards for his instincts in the secondary. He has been utilized as a rotational safety and as a slot corner in nickel packages. Edwards will have the opportunity to cement a full-time starting role opposite Winfield. The strong safety position will be one to focus on as competition heats up under the Florida sun.

5) Tight end room