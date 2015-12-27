5 Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Bears

1. Jameis Winston's red zone streak came to an end. In the second half of the Bucs' game against the Bears, Winston was intercepted by Harold Jones-Quartey in the end zone. It was the first time that Winston has thrown an interception inside the 20 all season. Winston now has 13 interceptions on the season, compared to 21 touchdown passes.

2. Charles Sims has a nose for the big play.

When the Buccaneers needed a big play, Sims was the player who provided it. He had the team's longest run of the day, a 29-yard gain, and also had the team's longest reception, which came on a 50-yard catch-and-run. Sims finished the day with 117 yards of total offense, the most of any Buccaneer, and one touchdown.