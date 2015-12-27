Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Bears

A few notes from the Buccaneers' loss to the Bears in Week 16.

Dec 27, 2015 at 08:23 AM

1. Jameis Winston's red zone streak came to an end.
In the second half of the Bucs' game against the Bears, Winston was intercepted by Harold Jones-Quartey in the end zone. It was the first time that Winston has thrown an interception inside the 20 all season. Winston now has 13 interceptions on the season, compared to 21 touchdown passes.

READ: BUCS VS. BEARS RAPID REACTION

2. Charles Sims has a nose for the big play.
When the Buccaneers needed a big play, Sims was the player who provided it. He had the team's longest run of the day, a 29-yard gain, and also had the team's longest reception, which came on a 50-yard catch-and-run. Sims finished the day with 117 yards of total offense, the most of any Buccaneer, and one touchdown.

**

  1. The Bucs didn't miss a beat at safety.**
    Tampa Bay was without Chris Conte, who was sidelined with an injury. With Conte out, Keith Tandy was propelled into the starting lineup and performed well. Tandy finished with 10 tackles, the second-most of any Buccaneer defender, along with one tackle for a loss.

4. Winston spread the ball out well.
Mike Evans led the Buccaneers in receptions with four, but several players were involved in the team's passing game. Nine different Bucs earned receptions on Sunday. In addition to Evans' four catches, Sims had three and Austin Seferian-Jenkins had two. Cameron Brate, Russell Shepard, Luke Stocker, Donteea Dye, Adam Humphries and Doug Martin all caught one pass each.

WATCH: BUCS VS. BEARS HIGHLIGHTS

5. Gerald McCoy impressed.
Double-digit sacks are still a possibility for McCoy this season. McCoy recorded the Bucs' only sack on Sunday, bringing his season total to 8.5. His sack was No. 35 ½ of his career, which moves him into the No. 5 spot on the team's all-time list. McCoy added four tackles and a tackle for a loss as the Bucs fell to the Bears.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

