5 Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Rams

4. The Bucs slowed Todd Gurley down. Gurley entered Thursday's game as the NFL's No. 4 rusher. He scored once and was able to reach the 1,000-yard mark against the Buccaneers, but, for the most part, Tampa Bay was able to keep St. Louis' talented back in check. Gurley finished the game with 48 yards and averaged 2.3 yards per rush.

5. Adam Humphries filled in nicely.

With Vincent Jackson sidelined with a knee injury, Humphries saw an increased number of reps. He put together one of the most productive games of his career, catching six passes for 60 yards. He was second on the team in receptions and receiving yards, trailing Mike Evans, who led the team with nine catches for 157 yards. Humphries hauled in every pass that he was targeted on in the Bucs' loss.