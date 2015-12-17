Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Rams

A few notes from the Buccaneers 31-23 loss to the Rams in Week 15.

Dec 17, 2015 at 03:59 PM

Photos: Buccaneers vs. Rams, Week 15

Photos from the Buccaneers vs. Rams game at the Edward Jones Dome.

QB Jameis Winston
1 / 64
LB Adarius Glanton
2 / 64
DE Will Gholston
3 / 64
Bucs Special Teams
4 / 64
S Chris Conte
5 / 64
K Connor Barth, LS Andrew DePaola
6 / 64
QB Jameis Winston
7 / 64
QB Jameis Winston
8 / 64
RB Doug Martin
9 / 64
RB Doug Martin
10 / 64
WR Adam Humphries
11 / 64
RB Doug Martin
12 / 64
LB Lavonte David
13 / 64
RB Doug Martin
14 / 64
QB Jameis Winston, RB Doug Martin
15 / 64
DT Gerald McCoy
16 / 64
S Major Wright
17 / 64
Bucs D-Line
18 / 64
LB Danny Lansanah
19 / 64
WR Adam Humphries
20 / 64
RB Charles Sims
21 / 64
RB Doug Martin
22 / 64
Bucs Offense
23 / 64
Head Coach Lovie Smith
24 / 64
RB Doug Martin
25 / 64
WR Mike Evans
26 / 64
QB Jameis Winston
27 / 64
QB Jameis Winston
28 / 64
WR Mike Evans
29 / 64
S Chris Conte
30 / 64
TE Luke Stocker
31 / 64
WR Mike Evans
32 / 64
WR Mike Evans
33 / 64
QB Jameis Winston
34 / 64
WR Adam Humphries
35 / 64
QB Jameis Winston
36 / 64
TE Luke Stocker
37 / 64
TE Luke Stocker
38 / 64
QB Jameis Winston
39 / 64
QB Jameis Winston
40 / 64
WR Donteea Dye
41 / 64
K Connor Barth
42 / 64
WR Russell Shepard
43 / 64
S Bradley McDougald
44 / 64
DE Will Gholston
45 / 64
Bucs D-Line
46 / 64
Buccaneers vs. Rams
47 / 64
Head Coach Lovie Smith
48 / 64
RB Doug Martin
49 / 64
Bucs Defense
50 / 64
WR Donteea Dye
51 / 64
TE Luke Stocker
52 / 64
TE Luke Stocker
53 / 64
K Connor Barth
54 / 64
S Major Wright
55 / 64
QB Jameis Winston
56 / 64
WR Adam Humphries
57 / 64
RB Charles Sims
58 / 64
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
59 / 64
DE Jacquies Smith
60 / 64
DE Will Gholston
61 / 64
TE Cameron Brate
62 / 64
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
63 / 64
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
64 / 64
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

1. Doug Martin leads the pack.
Martin had a strong game, rushing for 91 yards on 18 carries, an average of 5.1 yards per attempt. In the process, Martin passed Minnesota's Adrian Peterson as the NFL's leading rusher. Peterson and the Vikings still have a game to play this weekend, so whether or not Martin will remain the league-leader won't be determined until Sunday night.

READ: BUCS FALL TO RAMS IN WEEK 15

2. Aaron Donald showed up.
Donald has established himself as one of the league's best defenders and is a candidate for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award. The Buccaneers got a first-hand taste as to why Donald is so highly regarded as the defensive tackle picked up three quarterback hits and two tackles for losses, both of which were team-highs for the Rams.

**

  1. Jameis Winston set a personal record.**
    Winston finished Thursday's game with 363 yards, the most he's recorded in a single game in his NFL career. After a slow start, Winston threw for 314 yards in the second half. It was also Winston's first game with 300 yards or more this season. He finished the game having completed 29 of 50 passes for two touchdowns with an interception.

WATCH: BUCS VS. RAMS HIGHLIGHTS

4. The Bucs slowed Todd Gurley down.
Gurley entered Thursday's game as the NFL's No. 4 rusher. He scored once and was able to reach the 1,000-yard mark against the Buccaneers, but, for the most part, Tampa Bay was able to keep St. Louis' talented back in check. Gurley finished the game with 48 yards and averaged 2.3 yards per rush.

5. Adam Humphries filled in nicely.
With Vincent Jackson sidelined with a knee injury, Humphries saw an increased number of reps. He put together one of the most productive games of his career, catching six passes for 60 yards. He was second on the team in receptions and receiving yards, trailing Mike Evans, who led the team with nine catches for 157 yards. Humphries hauled in every pass that he was targeted on in the Bucs' loss.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

List with a Twist: Buccaneer Career Highs in 2022

To begin our 'list with a twist' series, Scott Smith asks new Bucs staff writer/reporter Brianna Dix to pinpoint five specific areas in which current Buccaneers could produce their career-best numbers in 2022

news

The Mike Evans Family Foundation Facilitates Youth Empowerment in Off-The-Field Charity Events

Buccaneers' standout receiver Mike Evans and his foundation hosted their 3rd Annual Golf Tournament and Inaugural Gala over the weekend following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp.

news

Buccaneers Announce Football Operations Promotions

news

In Case You Missed It: June 10, 2022

Top news from the Bucs' previous week during the bustling offseason.

Advertising