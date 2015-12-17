5 Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Rams

Photos from the Buccaneers vs. Rams game at the Edward Jones Dome.
1. Doug Martin leads the pack.
Martin had a strong game, rushing for 91 yards on 18 carries, an average of 5.1 yards per attempt. In the process, Martin passed Minnesota's Adrian Peterson as the NFL's leading rusher. Peterson and the Vikings still have a game to play this weekend, so whether or not Martin will remain the league-leader won't be determined until Sunday night.
2. Aaron Donald showed up.
Donald has established himself as one of the league's best defenders and is a candidate for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award. The Buccaneers got a first-hand taste as to why Donald is so highly regarded as the defensive tackle picked up three quarterback hits and two tackles for losses, both of which were team-highs for the Rams.
**
- Jameis Winston set a personal record.**
Winston finished Thursday's game with 363 yards, the most he's recorded in a single game in his NFL career. After a slow start, Winston threw for 314 yards in the second half. It was also Winston's first game with 300 yards or more this season. He finished the game having completed 29 of 50 passes for two touchdowns with an interception.
4. The Bucs slowed Todd Gurley down.
Gurley entered Thursday's game as the NFL's No. 4 rusher. He scored once and was able to reach the 1,000-yard mark against the Buccaneers, but, for the most part, Tampa Bay was able to keep St. Louis' talented back in check. Gurley finished the game with 48 yards and averaged 2.3 yards per rush.
5. Adam Humphries filled in nicely.
With Vincent Jackson sidelined with a knee injury, Humphries saw an increased number of reps. He put together one of the most productive games of his career, catching six passes for 60 yards. He was second on the team in receptions and receiving yards, trailing Mike Evans, who led the team with nine catches for 157 yards. Humphries hauled in every pass that he was targeted on in the Bucs' loss.