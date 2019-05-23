Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Things to Know About Ndamukong Suh

Get to know a couple facts about the veteran defensive tackle who is already a household name across the league.

May 23, 2019 at 03:21 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

AP_19030589001994

1. After his senior season at Nebraska in 2009, Suh won AP Player of the Year, was a Heisman Trophy finalist, won the Bronko Nagurski Award, the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Lombardi Award and the Outland Trophy, all in addition to being named a consensus All-American. It came after a year where he tallied 85 combined tackles, 20.5 of which were for loss along with 122 sacks, 28 quarterback hurries and 10 passes defensed.

2. Suh was drafted by the Detroit Lions second overall in the 2010 draft, making him the highest drafted Cornhusker since WR Irving Fryar and tackle Dean Steinkuhler were taken first and second overall in the 1984 NFL Draft. Quarterback Sam Bradford was drafted first overall in 2010 out of Oklahoma and former Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was taken third with offensive tackle Trent Williams (yes, three of the first four picks that year from Oklahoma) and safety Eric Berry rounding out the top five that year.

3. Suh's only professional interception so far came in his 2010 rookie season while with the Lions when he picked off guess who? Sam Bradford, who was in his rookie year with the St. Louis Rams.

4. He is the second oldest among four sisters and is from Portland, Oregon. His mother is an elementary school teacher from Jamaica and his father, who works as a machinist, was a soccer player from Cameroon. Suh started out playing soccer, like his older sister Ngum. She ended up playing at Mississippi State in college and then for the Cameroon National Team. Suh's great grandfather on his father's side, also named Ndamukong, was 7-foot-3 and their name means 'House of Spears' in Cameroon's native language of Ngemba.

5. One of the first things Suh did after declaring for the NFL Draft out of the University of Nebraska was donate $2.6 million to his alma mater. It was the largest donation from any former player. A majority of the gift went towards the school's strength and conditioning program as well as an endowed scholarship to the UNL College of Engineering, which Suh graduated from with a degree in construction management.

Top Photos of Ndamukong Suh

View photos of DT Ndamukong Suh from his career so far.

Los Angeles Rams' Ndamukong Suh (93) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
1 / 24

Los Angeles Rams' Ndamukong Suh (93) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) lines up prior to the snap during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
2 / 24

Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) lines up prior to the snap during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2018 National Football League
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) throws the ball as Los Angeles Rams' Ndamukong Suh (93) rushes during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
3 / 24

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) throws the ball as Los Angeles Rams' Ndamukong Suh (93) rushes during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, left, blocks a pass by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the first half in an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
4 / 24

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, left, blocks a pass by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the first half in an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh speaks during a media availability ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the New England Patriots Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
5 / 24

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh speaks during a media availability ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the New England Patriots Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) in action during NFL Super Bowl 53 against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. The Patriots defeated the Rams, 13-3. (Ryan Kang via AP)
6 / 24

Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) in action during NFL Super Bowl 53 against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. The Patriots defeated the Rams, 13-3. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, left, passes under pressure from Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh during the second half in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
7 / 24

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, left, passes under pressure from Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh during the second half in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) in action against Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Packers, 29-27. (Ryan Kang via AP)
8 / 24

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) in action against Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Packers, 29-27. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) runs around the edge as Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) blocks during a week 11 NFL football game on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018 in Los Angeles. Los Angeles won 54-51. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
9 / 24

Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) runs around the edge as Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) blocks during a week 11 NFL football game on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018 in Los Angeles. Los Angeles won 54-51. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

AP2018
AP_18332009567725
10 / 24
New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees, bottom, is sacked by Los Angeles Rams' Ndamukong Suh during the first half of an NFL football NFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
11 / 24

New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees, bottom, is sacked by Los Angeles Rams' Ndamukong Suh during the first half of an NFL football NFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott breaks away from Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh during the first half in an NFL divisional football playoff game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
12 / 24

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott breaks away from Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh during the first half in an NFL divisional football playoff game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) applies pressure on Arizona Cardinals quarterback SAmm Bradford (9) during an NFL Week 2 game on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rams shutout the Cardinals 34-0. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
13 / 24

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) applies pressure on Arizona Cardinals quarterback SAmm Bradford (9) during an NFL Week 2 game on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rams shutout the Cardinals 34-0. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackles Aaron Donald (99) and Ndamukong Suh (93) pressure New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during the NFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams defeated the Saints 26-23 in overtime. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
14 / 24

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackles Aaron Donald (99) and Ndamukong Suh (93) pressure New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during the NFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams defeated the Saints 26-23 in overtime. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is pressured by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) during the NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
15 / 24

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is pressured by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) during the NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2018 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) in action during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Rams defeated the Raiders, 33-13. (Ryan Kang via AP)
16 / 24

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) in action during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Rams defeated the Raiders, 33-13. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) chases Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
17 / 24

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) chases Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93), during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
18 / 24

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93), during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and Miami Dolphins strong safety T.J. McDonald (22), tackle Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22), during the first half of an NFL football game, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Miami Dolphins appear ready to move on without their defensive anchor. Miami is discussing releasing five-time Pro Bowl tackle Ndamukong Suh when the NFL's new year begins Wednesday, a person familiar with the situation said Monday, March 12, 2018. The person said nothing has been finalized, and confirmed the conversations to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins have not commented.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
19 / 24

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and Miami Dolphins strong safety T.J. McDonald (22), tackle Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22), during the first half of an NFL football game, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Miami Dolphins appear ready to move on without their defensive anchor. Miami is discussing releasing five-time Pro Bowl tackle Ndamukong Suh when the NFL's new year begins Wednesday, a person familiar with the situation said Monday, March 12, 2018. The person said nothing has been finalized, and confirmed the conversations to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins have not commented.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Wilfredo Lee
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) tackles Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) during an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Miami won 34-31 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
20 / 24

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) tackles Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) during an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Miami won 34-31 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (90) stops Miami Dolphins running back Lamar Miller (26) during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
21 / 24

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (90) stops Miami Dolphins running back Lamar Miller (26) during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (90) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during the second half of an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
22 / 24

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (90) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during the second half of an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) is sacked by Detroit Lions' Ndamukong Suh (90) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014. The Panthers won 24-7. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
23 / 24

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) is sacked by Detroit Lions' Ndamukong Suh (90) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014. The Panthers won 24-7. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (90) during an NFL wild card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, January 4, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 24-20. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
24 / 24

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (90) during an NFL wild card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, January 4, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 24-20. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bucs Place Richard Sherman on Injured Reserve

CB Richard Sherman will be out for at least three weeks after he was placed on injured reserve Wednesday due to a calf injury suffered prior to the start of Sunday's game at Washington
news

Updates: Triner Back in Action, Sherman Lands on IR

Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs regular season
news

Vote Your Favorite Buccaneers Into the 2022 Pro Bowl

Pro Bowl voting is now live and if you vote online, you could win a trip to the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas!
news

LS Zach Triner Returns to Practice

Long-snapper Zach Triner was back in action on Wednesday for the first time since he suffered a torn tendon in his finger, opening a 21-day window during which he can be activated from injured reserve
Advertising