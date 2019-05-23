5 Things to Know About Ndamukong Suh

1. After his senior season at Nebraska in 2009, Suh won AP Player of the Year, was a Heisman Trophy finalist, won the Bronko Nagurski Award, the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Lombardi Award and the Outland Trophy, all in addition to being named a consensus All-American. It came after a year where he tallied 85 combined tackles, 20.5 of which were for loss along with 122 sacks, 28 quarterback hurries and 10 passes defensed.

2. Suh was drafted by the Detroit Lions second overall in the 2010 draft, making him the highest drafted Cornhusker since WR Irving Fryar and tackle Dean Steinkuhler were taken first and second overall in the 1984 NFL Draft. Quarterback Sam Bradford was drafted first overall in 2010 out of Oklahoma and former Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was taken third with offensive tackle Trent Williams (yes, three of the first four picks that year from Oklahoma) and safety Eric Berry rounding out the top five that year.

3. Suh's only professional interception so far came in his 2010 rookie season while with the Lions when he picked off guess who? Sam Bradford, who was in his rookie year with the St. Louis Rams.

4. He is the second oldest among four sisters and is from Portland, Oregon. His mother is an elementary school teacher from Jamaica and his father, who works as a machinist, was a soccer player from Cameroon. Suh started out playing soccer, like his older sister Ngum. She ended up playing at Mississippi State in college and then for the Cameroon National Team. Suh's great grandfather on his father's side, also named Ndamukong, was 7-foot-3 and their name means 'House of Spears' in Cameroon's native language of Ngemba.