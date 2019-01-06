5 Things You Need to Know About Kris Richard

1. Kris Richard is currently the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach with the Dallas Cowboys, but also serves as the defensive play caller. The Cowboys' defense ranks in the top five for both rushing yards allowed per game (94.6) and rushing yards per play (3.78). They rank sixth in scoring defense, as well. As passing game coordinator, he makes sure all levels of the defense are on the same page.

2. Richard joined the Seahawks in 2010 as their assistant defensive backs coach before being promoted to cornerbacks coach in 2011 and then defensive backs coach in 2012. He was named defensive coordinator from 2015-2017. Starting in 2012, Seattle led the NFL in scoring defense for four straight seasons (2012-2015), becoming the first defense in the Super Bowl era to accomplish the feat. He was defensive coordinator during Seattle's 2014 Super Bowl run where his defense led the league in rushing defense, allowing just 81.5 yards per game and 1,304 yards all season.

3. Richard is largely credited for assembling and developing what was known as the Legion of Boom, a nickname for the Seattle secondary stemming from their hard hits, shutdown corners and splash plays. Cornerback Richard Sherman and safety Earl Thomas were named to the AP All-Pro first-team for three consecutive seasons from 2011 to 2014. Thomas was a five-time Pro Bowler under Richard while Sherman was a four-time Pro Bowler along with safety Kam Chancellor. Cornerback Brandon Browner, a former player in the Canadian Football League, was selected to the 2011 Pro Bowl under Richard's tutelage, as well.

4. As a player, Richard played cornerback and spent three seasons with the Seahawks from 2002 to 2004 and one season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2005.