6 Players the Bucs Could Target on Day Two

The defensive tackle depth in this draft is just incredible. Sheldon Rankins went early on Thursday night, and then there was a little mini-run at the end of the first round with Kenny Clark, Vernon Butler and, if you want to call him a DT, Robert Nkemdiche…and there are still a handful of notable interior linemen left. I know that I saw Reed, Alabama teammate A'Shawn Robinson, Mississippi State's Chris Jones and Baylor's Andrew Billings in first-round mocks, and there all still available. At least one of them will surely be on the board when the Bucs make the eighth pick of the second round, and I'm going to predict the on the Bucs want is Reed. He may not be an elite pass-rusher, but he can eat up multiple blockers to help free up Gerald McCoy, Robert Ayers and Jacquies Smith for runs at the quarterback. This is helping the pass rush in a different way, and I think there's enough defensive end depth that one will still be available in the third round.