The Buccaneers acquired Kwon Alexander in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and it took the rookie just one preseason game to earn a starting spot. Alexander went on to record 93 tackles during his rookie campaign, the second-most of any Buccaneer, and was twice named the NFL's Rookie of the Week. Buccaneers.com has put together an in-depth look at Alexander's season, which can be viewed by clicking below.