Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A Long, Strange Trip

Marcus Jones’ journey from near roster casualty to the starting lineup is complete

Aug 28, 2000 at 10:29 AM
jones8_28_1.jpg

DE Marcus Jones, foreground, warmed up for his first practice as a starter on Monday

He is perhaps the most physically imposing player in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' locker room, a chiseled 6-foot-5 man with long arms, enormous hands and mountains of muscle. You can't miss him.

Yet, somehow, the Bucs almost lost him.

In February of 1999, the 30 existing NFL teams had to put together a list of unprotected players, from which the expansion Cleveland Browns could select to form the first foundation of their teams. The Bucs included Marcus Jones, then a three-year veteran with 32 career tackles and one sack, on their list.

Cleveland didn't bite, perhaps because Jones was still sporting the contract given to him as a first-round draft choice in 1996. The Bucs thus held onto Jones and, rather than release him as many thought would occur next, converted him from defensive tackle to defensive end and gave him another shot.

It was the best roster non-decision the Buccaneers have made in years.

To further emphasize that, Tampa Bay moved Jones into the starting lineup at right defensive end on Monday. It was the culmination of a long journey for Jones, who saw his faith rocked by ankle injuries in 1997 but had his determination restored in a big way in '99. Though not a starter during the 1999 season, he was one of the team's most effective defensive linemen, and when he continued in that fashion this summer, the decision was inevitable.

"I think it just shows everyone that every year is a new year," said Dungy, confirming the move. "Everybody has an opportunity no matter when it comes or how it comes. Marcus had an opportunity and took advantage of it beginning last year. I think we finally found the right position for him, his work habits picked up, and the combination of the two…he's had a great year and a half."

That doesn't mean this move was a lock for Jones, and he was prepared for whatever role he was to be placed in. Jones elevation to the starting lineup comes over Steve White, who made a similar move past Regan Upshaw last August. In this case, however, White will remain heavily involved in the rotation, as his play has not dropped off, either.

"I sat up last night thinking about it," said Jones. "Whatever the decision was, I knew it was going to be best for the team. Steve and I are two different players. He's much more of a technician. He does everything right, while I'll go out there and do some things right and then I'll mess up.

"The level of play right now with the defensive line…anybody can step up right now. We're all competitors."

The two formed a powerful combination last year. Jones finished second on the team with 7.0 sacks, despite starting only four games, and his 36 tackles were more than he had posted in his first three seasons, combined. White burst out of the gate strong but was slowed by his own ankle injuries and wasn't at full strength until the last few weeks of the season. When he finally returned to full health, he was dominant over the Bucs' last three contests, including playoffs, notching 16 tackles, three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception. Those two, plus the ever-productive Chidi Ahanotu on the left side will continue to form an imposing trio.

"Steve's a great competitor," said Jones. "I learn so much from Steve every day. There's nothing he doesn't know about an offense we play, and there's nothing he doesn't know about our defense. At some times, I feel like he's a teacher, because he knows everything about everything. He's one of those kinds of guys. I'm still learning from him, and he's learning from me, so it works both ways."

There was some thought that Jones would remain in the same role he filled in 1999, because he is the best prepared of the three to play on both the right and left side. However, Dungy believes he can still fill that role while starting.

"It probably won't be a lot of difference in playing time," said Dungy, "but he'll start the game and then flip over to the left side when Steve comes in. All those guys will play. We won't do it a whole lot differently, but I think guys take pride in being a starter and he had a great training camp."

Jones realizes that it's not a great inflation in his playing time, but he does believe it can be significant. "It's not much, because we were pretty much splitting the time anyway," said Jones. "I'd say probably about 10-15 extra snaps. Those 10-15 extra snaps can make a world of difference."

Jones expects the extra playing time to give him more of an opportunity to make significant plays, but it might have just as much of an impact on him mentally. After a promising but unspectacular rookie season in which he played in all 16 games, started three and had 25 tackles and one sack, Jones limped through a disastrous '97. He played in just six games in that season and had only one tackle, not revealing to the media until near the end of the campaign that he had been suffering from serious shin splints in each ankle. During the following season, there was some effort to switch him to defensive end, but he ended up backing up inside again and seeing sparse playing time.

Right from the start during the '99 offseason, however, he took to his new role. Much in the manner that the Bucs recently parted ways with DT Brad Culpepper because not only Anthony McFarland but also James Cannida were due more playing time, the team was willing to trade Upshaw last August because both White and Jones were on the verge of bigger things. Jones stepped through that opening and hasn't looked back since. On Monday, he seemed like a man with a weight off his shoulders.

"It's a blessing," said Jones. "You work hard, and I guess the route I took was probably the hardest way to do it. Just to come back from all the adversity that was thrown at me made me a stronger person and a wiser person."

And, as of Monday, a starter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs-Eagles Playoff Game Set for Monday Night

Tampa Bay and Philadelphia will cap off Super Wild Card Weekend on Monday, January 15 at Raymond James Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 18 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 9-0 victory over the Panthers en route to their third-straight division title 
news

Todd Bowles: Bucs Were Still Growing in Week Three Eagles Game

Tampa Bay's Wild Card round contest against Philadelphia on Monday Night will be a rematch of a lopsided Eagles win in Week Three, but Todd Bowles doesn't think that has much bearing on the upcoming playoff battle
news

Bucs Outlast Panthers to Capture NFC South Crown

With their first shutout in 13 years, the Buccaneers clinched their third straight NFC South title, as Chase McLaughlin's three field goals produced a 9-0 win over the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Bucs-Eagles Playoff Game Set for Monday Night

Tampa Bay and Philadelphia will cap off Super Wild Card Weekend on Monday, January 15 at Raymond James Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET

Todd Bowles: Bucs Were Still Growing in Week Three Eagles Game

Tampa Bay's Wild Card round contest against Philadelphia on Monday Night will be a rematch of a lopsided Eagles win in Week Three, but Todd Bowles doesn't think that has much bearing on the upcoming playoff battle

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 18 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 9-0 victory over the Panthers en route to their third-straight division title 

Todd Bowles Looks Ahead to Wild Card Round vs. Eagles | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' clinched the NFC South against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. HC Bowles discussed the team's win in Carolina, what led to their success this season and the upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

Bucs Defying Expectations, Writing Their Own Narrative | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Former Guard Ali Marpet break down the latest Bucs news on the weekly radio show.

Bucs Outlast Panthers to Capture NFC South Crown

With their first shutout in 13 years, the Buccaneers clinched their third straight NFC South title, as Chase McLaughlin's three field goals produced a 9-0 win over the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium

Baker Mayfield Reacts to Being Crowned NFC South Champions | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 9-0 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. QB Mayfield discussed the team's 'tough battle' to secure the NFC South against the Panthers, the mentality of the locker room and what this win meant to him.

Todd Bowles' Postgame Speech After Securing NFC South Championship vs. Panthers | Victory Sound

Watch as Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team following the Bucs' division-clinching victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

Breaking Down the NFC South Clinching Game vs. the Panthers | Nothing But Bucs

The Buccaneers have won the NFC South on the final Sunday of the season with a 9-0 win over the Panthers. Host T.J. Rives returns with insight and analysis from the sideline in Charlotte. Plus, get all the highlights from Gene Deckerhoff and Dave Moore on Bucs radio and hear T.J.'s post game interviews with Baker Mayfield, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield and coach Todd Bowles. It's onto the playoffs and another date with Eagles and hear all about it on "Nothing But Bucs!"

Chase McLaughlin Caps Best Kicker Season in Bucs History

Data Crunch: Chase McLaughlin accounted for all of Tampa Bay's points in their division-clinching win on Sunday, in the process posting the best field goal percentage and long-range mastery in franchise annals

Antoine Winfield Jr. or Chase McLaughlin? | Week 18 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs' division-clinching win at Carolina…Fans will vote to pick the winner

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Wild Card Round Game Preview

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming NFL Wild Card Playoff matchup between the Bucs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bucs vs. Panthers Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 9-0

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

Bucs Make Franchise History with Third Straight NFC South Title

With a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the Buccaneers clinched a division crown, marking the first time they have done so in three straight seasons and guaranteeing a home game in the opening round of the playoffs

Todd Bowles on Winning Third-Straight Division Title | Press Conference

Head Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 9-0 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. HC Bowles discussed clinching the NFC South vs. the Panthers, the defensive battle in Week 18 and the team's young pass rushers stepping up in the victory.

Bucs to Host Eagles in Wild Card Round

For the fourth year in a row, the Buccaneers' postseason journey will start against an NFC East Team in the opening round

Bucs' Finalized List of 2024 Opponents Includes Ravens, 49ers, Lions

By clinching the NFC South on Sunday, the Buccaneers earned visits in 2024 from fellow first place teams Baltimore and San Francisco, plus a trip to Detroit to face the NFC North champs

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 9, Panthers 0

The Buccaneers beat the Panthers 9-0 en route to their third-straight division title 

Bucs vs. Panthers Week 18 | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 18 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers where the Buccaneers were crowned NFC South champions.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Forces Bryce Young Fumble | Bucs vs. Panthers Highlights

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka forces a fumble and DL Greg Gaines recovers against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.
Advertising