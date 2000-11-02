 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A Special Month

The NFL recognizes Buccaneer kicker Martin Gramatica for his superb work in October

Nov 01, 2000 at 07:00 PM
gramatica11_2_1.jpg

After his first successful field goal of October tied the Washington game at the end of regulation, Martin Gramatica flew high for the rest of the month

It's been suggested, for good reason, that October is a month of horrors for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While it's true that the Bucs have experienced an annual swoon leading up to Halloween, at least one Tampa Bay player had a superb month of October this year.

At least, that's what the National Football League believes. Second-year Buccaneer kicker Martin Gramatica was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month on Thursday, marking his second such award in just six NFL months. He also was the conference's top special teams player in November of 1999, his rookie season.

Gramatica's award, which comes just a day after QB Shaun King was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week and the Miller Lite NFL Player of the Week, is the Bucs' first monthly award of the season. They have captured four weekly awards, including three Defensive Players of the Week (Derrick Brooks, Ronde Barber, Warren Sapp).

On pace to shatter the Buccaneer scoring record he set as a rookie last year (106), Gramatica ranks third in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in points, many of them tallied during four October games. In the month, Gramatica nailed 10 of 12 field goals and all nine of his extra point tries for a total of 39 points. His two misses included one blocked kick and one attempt from 53 yards.

Though he missed that long-distance try at Minnesota on October 9, Gramatica was dramatically accurate from beyond 50 yards against Detroit on October 19, hitting a 50-yarder in the second quarter and a personal-best 55-yarder in the fourth quarter to briefly tie the game. Gramatica's 55-yarder is also the second longest in team history and the longest ever by a Buccaneer in a home game. In addition, Gramatica nailed a 42-yarder at the end of regulation in Washington on October 1 to send the game into overtime.

Gramatica finished the month of October by making his last nine field goals, including shots from 26 and 47 yards last Sunday in the Buccaneers' critical victory over Minnesota. He also drove five of his eight kickoffs well into the end zone in that contest, helping hold the potent Vikings' offense to an average drive start of their own 22-yard line.

Buccaneer players have combined to win seven Player of the Month awards since Head Coach Tony Dungy took over in 1996. In addition to Gramatica's haul, DT Warren Sapp has twice been named NFC Defensive Player of the Month (September, 1997 and September, 1999), FB Mike Alstott was tabbed as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month in November of 1996 and WR Karl Williams was named both NFC Special Teams Player of the Month and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for his performance in December of 1996.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Additions to Coaching Staff, Bucs Host Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the recent events for the Buccaneers in the offseason
news

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Chase McLaughlin

After signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in March, Chase McLaughlin went on to set franchise placekicking records and is now eligible for free agency again in March
news

Bucs Fill Out Coaching Staff with Three More Additions

The Bucs completed an overhaul of their offensive coaching staff by hiring Pass Game Coordinator Josh Grizzard, Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon and Asst. Offensive Line Coach Brian Picucci
news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 2.0 

In our second addition to the Mock Draft series, we find depth on the edge for the Buccaneers in a cornerback and offensive tackle-heavy first round

Latest Headlines

Additions to Coaching Staff, Bucs Host Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the recent events for the Buccaneers in the offseason

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Chase McLaughlin

After signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in March, Chase McLaughlin went on to set franchise placekicking records and is now eligible for free agency again in March

Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic Recap | Highlight 

Watch a recap from the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, the country's largest girls flag football tournament, featuring more than 100 teams and 2,000 athletes.

Photos: Buccaneers' Digital Divide Celebration

View photos from the Buccaneers' Digital Divide Celebration with Verizon at Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary School on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Free Agents, Prospects & Coaches, Oh My! | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the newest additions to the coaching staff, the history of the franchise tag, and what to look for at the NFL Combine.

Bucs Fill Out Coaching Staff with Three More Additions

The Bucs completed an overhaul of their offensive coaching staff by hiring Pass Game Coordinator Josh Grizzard, Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon and Asst. Offensive Line Coach Brian Picucci

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 2.0 

In our second addition to the Mock Draft series, we find depth on the edge for the Buccaneers in a cornerback and offensive tackle-heavy first round

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Chase Edmonds

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Edmonds became the team's primary backfield reserve behind Rachaad White, but now he is due to hit the open market again after playing on a one-year deal

Our Favorite Plays in Bucs' 2023 Season | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith have some fun in their series of weekly debates, looking back on the plays they remember most fondly from the Buccaneers' exciting 2023 campaign

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 5.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing following the conclusion of the 2023 campaign

Franchise Tag Window Opens, Will Bucs Use Option?

Beginning Tuesday, NFL teams have two weeks to decide whether or not to utilize a franchise tag on a pending free agent, which the Bucs most recently did in 2022 on Chris Godwin before signing him to a long-term deal

Photos: Best of Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

View the best photos from the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, the country's largest girls flag football tournament, featuring more than 100 teams and 2,000 athletes.

Bucs Embraced Challenge of Cap-Strapped Offseason in 2023

The Buccaneers headed into the 2023 offseason with cap restrictions they had never seen before and an open question mark at quarterback but produced another winner by having fun with the challenges to their professional pride

2024 State of the Bucs: Safety

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with safeties

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. wrapped up his rookie contract in 2023 by earning First Team Associated Press All-Pro honors and helping the Bucs to a fourth straight playoff berth with a string of big plays

Free Agency Looms, Coaching Staff Additions | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the new additions to the Bucs' coaching staff, the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic and some headlines ahead of free agency.

Bucs Hire Thomas McGaughey as Special Teams Coordinator

The Bucs have hired former long-time NFL coach and recent Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey to serve in the same position on Todd Bowles' staff following Keith Armstrong's retirement

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield revived his career in Tampa in 2023 and now has a chance to test free agency again…Our 10-part series on potential Bucs free agents in 2024 starts at the most important position in football

5 Things to Know About ST Coordinator Thomas McGaughey

New Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey comes to Tampa Bay after six seasons with the New York Giants, replacing retired Keith Armstrong

Bucs Name Kevin Carberry Offensive Line Coach

After introducing new Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen, the Bucs began filling out his offensive support staff, beginning with the addition of former Saints assistant Kevin Carberry on Wednesday
Advertising