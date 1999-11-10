Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A Step Back

Bucs sign George Hegamin as Jason Odom’s back takes a turn for the worse

Nov 10, 1999 at 07:00 PM
wuns1.jpg

Jerry Wunsch has filled in well for the injured Jason Odom

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers signed sixth-year free agent T/G George Hegamin after placing S Eric Vance (foot) on injured reserve. The move has not been officially linked to the condition of erstwhile right tackle starter Jason Odom, but the team definitely shored up its offensive line depth with the addition of Hegamin.

Odom has not played in a game since September 26 against Denver due to a lower back condition that refuses to fully respond to treatment. Though he was showing significant progress as this week began, he took a turn for the worse on Wednesday and was again unable to practice. The team still hopes Odom can recover and avoid surgery and the injured reserve list.

"To be quite honest, my back's just not quite right," Odom said on Wednesday. "I don't want to have another setback at this point. They're being extremely patient to get me back."

Much of that patience is attributable to the outstanding play of third-year T Jerry Wunsch, who has stepped in for Odom on the right side and fared well in the most extensive action of his career. However, Hegamin's signing is an indication that the timetable for Odom's return is uncertain.

Hegamin's five previous seasons include a 1995 campaign in which he earned a Super Bowl ring as a top substitute on the Dallas Cowboys' offensive line. Hegamin signed a free-agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1998 and started six games last season at left guard after opening nine contests the previous season for the Cowboys at left tackle and left guard.

"George is a solid player who knows how to win," said Buccaneer Head Coach Tony Dungy. "He has won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys and can provide that added veteran leadership on our offensive line."

Though Hegamin has played every offensive line position except center in a regular-season game, Dungy indicated that the 6-7, 331-pound lineman would work out primarily at tackle with Tampa Bay. With Odom sidelined, Hegamin joins fifth-year veteran Pete Pierson as the Bucs' only backups at the tackle positions. Pierson has started six games in his NFL career, but none since 1996.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Eagles | Week 3

Tob observations from the Buccaneers' 25-11 loss to the Eagles in Week Three on Monday Night Football
news

'Back to the Drawing Board' for Bucs Following First Loss in 2023 

The Eagles imposed their will at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football, handing the Buccaneers a 25-11 defeat in Week Three
news

Bucs Will "Continue to Grind" in Run Game

Though they currently rank last in yards per carry, the Buccaneers are determined to make the ground game work and are looking for improvement from both the blockers and the ballcarriers
news

Bucs' Release Week Four Depth Chart: Derrek Pitts Makes Defensive Debut

Undrafted rookie CB Derrek Pitts logged some playing time on defense on Monday night and RB Rachaad White got almost all the work in the Bucs' offensive backfield
Advertising