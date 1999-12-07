Abraham Named NFC Player of the Week

For the second time in three weeks, the National Football League named CB Donnie Abraham the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Abraham had two interceptions, including one he returned 55 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the game in the 24-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night. A fourth-year pro from East Tennessee State, Abraham is tied for the NFC lead with six interceptions, which is also a career high.

"Donnie has been playing extremely well," Bucs Head Coach Tony Dungy said. "He is definitely in the zone right now and that's evident with the first interception he had the other night."

Other Bucs who garnered NFC Player of the Week honors include: Abraham, NFC Defensive Player of the Week (November 24); DT Warren Sapp, NFC Defensive Player of the Week (September 19); K Martin Gramatica, NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (November 24); and DE John McLaughlin, NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (September 29).

BUCS HOST LIONS FOR FIRST PLACE IN NFC CENTRAL

The Bucs, winners of an NFC-best five straight, host the Detroit Lions for sole possession of first place in the NFC Central. The Lions boast a modest three-game win streak over Tampa Bay and handed the Bucs their last loss, a 20-3 decision on October 31.

"They've beaten us three times in a row and on national TV up there, so we know what they're capable of," Dungy said. "We're going to have to play our best game in order to beat them."

BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT