Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Abraham Named NFC Player of the Week

Dec 07, 1999 at 07:00 PM

For the second time in three weeks, the National Football League named CB Donnie Abraham the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Abraham had two interceptions, including one he returned 55 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the game in the 24-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night. A fourth-year pro from East Tennessee State, Abraham is tied for the NFC lead with six interceptions, which is also a career high.

"Donnie has been playing extremely well," Bucs Head Coach Tony Dungy said. "He is definitely in the zone right now and that's evident with the first interception he had the other night."

Other Bucs who garnered NFC Player of the Week honors include: Abraham, NFC Defensive Player of the Week (November 24); DT Warren Sapp, NFC Defensive Player of the Week (September 19); K Martin Gramatica, NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (November 24); and DE John McLaughlin, NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (September 29).

BUCS HOST LIONS FOR FIRST PLACE IN NFC CENTRAL

The Bucs, winners of an NFC-best five straight, host the Detroit Lions for sole possession of first place in the NFC Central. The Lions boast a modest three-game win streak over Tampa Bay and handed the Bucs their last loss, a 20-3 decision on October 31.

"They've beaten us three times in a row and on national TV up there, so we know what they're capable of," Dungy said. "We're going to have to play our best game in order to beat them."

BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT

The Buccaneers will gauge the status of RB Warrick Dunn (left ankle sprain) this week at practice. Dunn missed last week's game against the Vikings, but is expected to return. Other Bucs listed on the team's injury report include QB Trent Dilfer, who is out with a right clavicle fracture and G Ken Blackman, who is doubtful with a left knee sprain. DT Warren Sapp (left shoulder strain), T Paul Gruber (left shoulder strain), C Tony Mayberry (back strain), QB Eric Zeier (right rib contusion) and S Shevin Smith (right hamstring strain) are listed as probable for Sunday's contest.

