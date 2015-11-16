Advanced Statistics from Bucs vs. Cowboys





The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 10-6, on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, improving their 2015 record to 4-5. Here are some of the more notable statistics and milestones from Sunday's game:

Rookie quarterback Jameis Winston scored the game-winning points on Sunday on a bootleg run that became a one-yard touchdown. Winston wasn't necessarily considered a serious rushing threat coming into the NFL Draft out of Florida State this past spring, but he has now used his legs to find the end zone in three straight games. He is the first quarterback to do that since both Russell Wilson and Cam Newton – two of the league's most dangerous running quarterbacks – did it last year. Newton is responsible for four of the last 10 instances of such streaks occurring in the NFL in the same season:

Quarterback Tm Streak Dates Jameis Winston TAM 3 11/1-11/15/15 Russell Wilson SEA 3 10/6-10/19/14 Cam Newton CAR 3 12/7-12/28/14 Christian Ponder MIN 3 9/22-11/3/13 Robert Griffin WAS 3 9/16-9/30/12 Cam Newton CAR 3 9/16-9/30/12 Cam Newton CAR 4 10/2-10/23/11 Cam Newton CAR 3 11/20-12/4/11 Michael Vick PHI 3 11/7-11/21/10 Michael Vick PHI 4 12/2-12/28/10

Newton also had two such streaks in 2011, his rookie season. Before Winston, however, the last rookie quarterback to score a rushing touchdown in three straight games was Washington's Robert Griffin, who did it in 2012. Winston is only the fourth rookie QB to post such a streak in the last 15 years (Newton did it twice in '11):

Rookie QB Team Streak Dates Jameis Winston TAM 3 11/1-11/15/15 Robert Griffin WAS 3 9/16-9/30/12 Cam Newton CAR 4 10/2-10/23/11 Cam Newton CAR 3 11/20-12/4/11 Chris Weinke CAR 3 11/25-12/9/01

If Newton were to extend that streak to four games next Sunday in Philadelphia, that would truly be a rare NFL treat. Over the last 30 years, only five quarterbacks have put together such a four-game run in the same season: Newton (2011), Michael Vick (2010), Donovan McNabb (2002), Kordell Stewart (2007) and Jeff Hostetler (1993). Of that group, only Newton was a rookie. No quarterback has a five-game streak dating back through the 1960 season.

Winston also scored a rushing touchdown in the Bucs' Week Two win at New Orleans, so he has a total of four such scores in his first nine NFL games. That is already tied for the third-highest number of rushing touchdowns in a single season by a Buccaneer quarterback, and he's just one off the record. Winston is the first Buccaneers rookie quarterback to score at least four rushing touchdowns in a season.

Most Rushing TDs by a QB, Single Season, Buccaneers1t. Shaun King, 2000…5

1t. Steve Young, 1986…5

3t. Josh Freeman, 2011…4

3t. Doug Williams, 1980…4

3t. Doug Williams, 1981…4

3t. Jameis Winston, 2015…4

**

Winston's favorite target in Sunday's win was once again second-year wide receiver Mike Evans, who caught eight passes for 126 yards. That marked the second consecutive 100-yard receiving game for Evans and his third in the last four weeks. He has four such performances this year and seven in his first two NFL seasons. Evans is already tied for the sixth-most 100-yard receiving games in team history, and he's gotten to that total in rapid fashion.

100-Yard Receiving Games, Regular Season, Career, Buccaneers

Player, Seasons 100-yd. Gms. Total Gms. WR Mark Carrier, 1987-92 15 88 2. WR Kevin House, 1980-85 14 94 3. WR Vincent Jackson, 2012-15 13 54 4t. WR Joey Galloway 2005-07 11 66 4t. WR Keyshawn Johnson, 2000-03 11 57 6t. WR Mike Evans, 2014-15 7 23 6t. WR Antonio Bryant, 2008-09 7 29 6t. TE Jimmie Giles, 1978-86 7 121 WR Keenan McCardell, 2002-03 6 30 10t. WR Horace Copeland, 1993-97 5 58 10t. WR Bruce Hill, 1987-91 5 57

Evans rate of one 100-yard receiving performance for every 3.29 games he plays is the best in team history. His teammate, Vincent Jackson, ranks third in that regard, with his rate of one ever 4.15 games just behind Antonio Bryant's rate of one every 4.14 games. Evans has gotten almost halfway to Mark Carrier's team record in this category in almost exactly a fourth of the total of games played.

Even among his NFL peers as a whole, Evans is racking up 100-yard receiving games at an extraordinary rate for such a young player. Evans, who just turned 22 in August, is among the most prolific receivers of his age since 1960. The following players had the most 100-yard receiving games (since 1960) before their 23rd birthdays:

Player Team 100-Yard Games Randy Moss Minnesota 11 Odell Beckham N.Y. Giants 10 Keenan Allen San Diego 8 Josh Gordon Cleveland 8 Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 Larry Fitzgerald Arizona 7 Kenny Britt Tennessee 6 Isaac Bruce St. Louis 6 Mike Ditka Chicago 6 Rob Gronkowski New England 6 Hakeem Nicks N.Y. Giants 6