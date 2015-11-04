Alexander NFC's Defensive Player of the Week

Alexander's performance came just days after his 17-year-old brother had passed away.

"We all know what he was going through and that takes an awful lot to be able to stay focused like that throughout the game," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "At this time you were helping another part of your family do something that was important to them. It was a great game, one that he'll never forget."

The linebacker could win one more award by the end of the week. He was nominated for the NFL's Rookie of the Week award, with the winner being announced on Friday. Alexander has won the Rookie of the Week award already this year, earning the honor in Week 3.