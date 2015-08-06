Ali Marpet Gets His Shot

"I think it was a smooth transition," said Marpet. "I know moving forward we're still going to be rotating at right guard and I know the position is up for grabs, but it was a smooth transition to start with the twos and then finally getting reps with the ones today. And again, I still have a lot of things to work on."

In one sense, the job is the same whether you're playing on the first, second or third line. In a larger sense, however, the challenge is far different when you graduate to first chair. That's because the Buccaneers are currently running ones against ones, two against twos and threes against threes. The competition gets better as you move up the ladder, and that's especially true at right guard, where Gerald McCoy is waiting for the guards like the final boss of a video game.