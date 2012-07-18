 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Another Honor for the Glazer Children's Museum

The Tampa Bay Business Journal has named the Glazer Children’s Museum its Arts, Culture and Humanities Nonprofit of the Year, validating the museum’s efforts to be a valued part of the Bay area community

Jul 18, 2012 at 10:09 AM
Museum07_18_12_1_t.jpg


If you're a local parent or a Bay area visitor searching for a great outing for your kids this summer, the Tampa Bay Business Journal recently made the perfect suggestion: The Glazer Children's Museum in downtown Tampa.

Already presented with  “Be More Knowledgeable” and “Urban Excellence” awards earlier this year, the Glazer Children's Museum now has another accolade to recommend it to locals and visitors alike.

This summer, the *Tampa Bay Business Journal *presented the museum with its "Nonprofit of the Year" award.  The Journal's award is intended to "honor nonprofit organizations making a difference in the community every day, [while] also focusing on recognizing organizations that utilize sound financial practices."

Glazer Children's Museum Development Director Kerry Falwell said the Journal's award is a validation of the museum's efforts since it first opened in September of 2010.

"The museum is honored to win the Arts, Culture and Humanities Nonprofit of the Year," said Falwell. "This prestigious award confirms that the museum is living up to its expectations to be a valued part of the Tampa Bay community."

The Children's Museum was one of three finalists for the Journal's award, along with Bok Tower Gardens and M.A.D. Theatre of Tampa. Participants were judged in several categories regarding the value brought to the community and how well the business is run.

"The judges looked at everything from our financials to our community programs," said Falwell. "This means that all the generous community members who showed support during the capital campaign made a solid investment in the museum's ability to serve the community."

The museum features 170 hands-on activities in 14 themed areas. In addition to showcasing traveling exhibits, the facility offers school workshops, leads educational scavenger hunts and regularly partners with community organizations to provide special offers and unique events. Recently, the museum held themed weekends including "Happy Birthday, U.S.A." in honor of the Fourth of July, and "There's a Monster Under My Bed," in recognition of the popular children's book.

Since opening its doors just under two years ago, the museum has remained focused on developing impactful, interactive programs for its visitors. This concentration on educating youth in a fun, diverse environment has driven hundreds of thousands of visitors through its doors.

"The more engaged a child is with the museum, the more they will interact with a new learning opportunity," said Falwell. "Science has proven that learning through play is an effective way to promote knowledge retention, and we are happy to provide that."

Not only has the museum provided an invaluable resource for children to become lifelong learners and leaders, but it has helped bolster downtown Tampa while strengthening the cultural and artistic community.

"It is vital to our mission that the museum stays active and involved in the Tampa Bay area," said Falwell. "We have partnered with HART [Hillsborough Area Regional Transit] to pair a bus pass with some donated ticket programs to bridge the transportation barriers. Collaborations like these will help us continue to serve our mission of providing learning environments where children play, discover and connect to the world around them."

And while the Glazer Children's Museum has been decorated with awards recently, the accolades have only increased the staff's drive to work harder to make a difference in the community.

"We are looking at expanding out accessibility initiative to include military families as well as increasing our relationships with youth social service providers," added Falwell. "From our daily guests to our Title 1 elementary school partnerships to our special programs for our children with disabilities, the Museum has become a resource for learning, regardless of an ability to pay admission."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Applications Are Open for the Fifth Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

The Girls in Football Scholarship, facilitated by a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university
news

Bucs Holiday Initiatives, NFL Expands Hispanic Heritage Foundation | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the Buccaneers' community outreach initiates over the previous week and the league's expansion of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) 
news

Baker and Emily Mayfield Hold "Passing the Joy" Holiday Event | Brianna's Blitz 

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily host fifth annual "Passing the Joy" community event at Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Named Buccaneers' Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Buccaneers and Tampa Sports Authority Unveil Sensory Room Additions at Raymond James Stadium 

To spur inclusivity, two sensory rooms are now available at Raymond James Stadium
news

Bucs Launched 2023-24 Player-Led Youth Leadership Program on Monday | Brianna's Blitz 

In coordination with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, Safe & Sound Hillsborough and Habitat for Humanity, the Buccaneers launched a player-led Youth Leadership Program
news

Buccaneers Legend Martín Gramática Nominated For NFL Salute To Service Award, Presented By USAA

Gramática Family Foundation has built 10 homes for veterans
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Holds 11th Annual Treasure Chests 5k + Fun Run, Powered By Jabil

Event has raised over $500,000 in support of the fight against breast cancer
news

Baker and Emily Mayfield Hold Fundraiser to Benefit Early Childhood Literacy | Brianna's Blitz 

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily held a fundraising event at Topgolf Tampa in Brandon on Sunday to support early childhood literacy
news

Rachaad White Supports Big Brothers Big Sisters Event to 'Pass it Down'

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, who was the special guest at Friday's 'Strikes for Kids' event, credits his experience in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America program with helping build the foundation that has led to his success
news

Applications Are Open for the Fourth Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

The Girls in Football Scholarship, facilitated by a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university
news

Bucs Community Outreach and More | Brianna's Blitz

The Buccaneers spread holiday cheer through a festive frenzy of player-led initiatives

Latest Headlines

2024 NFL Offseason Key Dates for Bucs Fans to Know

Here are some of the important dates that Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans should know about the 2024 NFL Offseason.

2024 State of the Bucs: Inside Linebacker 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with inside linebacker

State of the Bucs with Tampa Two, OC Outlook & Team MVP | Salty Dogs

It's the long-awaited Tampa Two/Salty Dogs mashup! Brianna, Casey, Jeff and Scott discuss the new OC, Team MVP, secret NFC South summits, caveman coaches and much more

Baker Mayfield Draws 10 First Place Votes for Comeback Player Award | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

Baker Mayfield Mic'd Up at 2024 Pro Bowl

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was mic'd up during the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida. Watch as Baker leads the NFC to victory en route to being named MVP.

Bucs Hire OC Liam Coen, Pro Bowl Performances | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the Bucs' hire of offensive coordinator Liam Coen, WR Chris Godwin's potential in reimagined offense and a recap of the 2024 Pro Bowl.

Bucs' Finalized List of 2024 Opponents Includes Ravens, 49ers, Lions

The Buccaneers earned visits in 2024 from fellow first place teams Baltimore and San Francisco, plus a trip to Detroit to face the NFC North champs

Baker Mayfield Explains How 'Being Himself' Empowered Him Throughout 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield breaks down how 'being himself' empowered him in the 2023 season, and more during 'Super Bowl Live' on NFL Network

Bucs Land at 26th Spot in 2024 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay is slated to pick 26th in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, the result of the team's advancement to the Divisional Round of the playoffs and Green Bay's loss in San Francisco

Bucs Deafen the Doubt, Create Their Own Story | Battle Sound 2023 Recap

Get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 season where they rewrote their own narrative & defying expectations all year long.

Liam Coen Envisions Chris Godwin Having Big Role in the Slot

New Bucs Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen Sees a Role for WR Chris Godwin similar to what Cooper Kupp does for the Rams, and Godwin has already proved himself as a big-time producer out of the slot

OC Liam Coen Dishes on Weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs, Along with His Philosophy | Brianna's Blitz 

As Liam Coen gave his introductory press conference, he fielded questions on a variety of topics from his mantra to weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs. Here is a look forward

2024 State of the Bucs: Outside Linebackers 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with outside linebackers

Applications Are Open for the Fifth Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

The Girls in Football Scholarship, facilitated by a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university

Liam Coen: Baker Mayfield is an "Igniter"

New Bucs OC Liam Coen saw the difference QB Baker Mayfield made in a short stint with the Rams in 2022 and considered the chance to work with Mayfield again, if a new contract is worked out, to be a draw in coming to Tampa

OC Liam Coen on Finding Balance Between the Run and Pass

In his introductory press conference as the Buccaneers' Offensive Coordinator, Liam Coen spoke on his desire to marry the run and pass

Liam Coen's Vision for the Bucs Offense, Excited to Get Started | Press Conference

The Buccaneers introduced Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator during Tuesday's introductory press conference. OC Coen discussed his gratefulness for the opportunity, QB Baker Mayfield being an 'igniter' and his eagerness to get going.

Photos: Liam Coen's First Day as Offensive Coordinator

View photos of the Buccaneers' new offensive coordinator Liam Coen's first day and introductory press conference at  AdventHealth Training Center on February 6, 2024.

Baker Mayfield's Top Plays from MVP Performance at 2024 Pro Bowl

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's best plays from his MVP performance at the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Bucs' Keith Armstrong Retires After 30 Years in NFL

Keith Armstrong, whose NFL coaching career spanned three decades including the last five seasons in Tampa Bay, has elected to retire, meaning the Bucs will have two new coordinators in 2024
Advertising