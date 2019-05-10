Anthony Nelson, Bucs Begin Shaping His Role in Defense

"It's all up in the air," said Nelson. "I'm going to come in, learn the defense – I mean, that's priority number one, what I'm doing now. Once I do that, once they find a spot for me, then it will be easier to say, 'Go up weight, go down weight, stay the same.' Whatever they decide."

After using their first-round pick on do-everything linebacker Devin White and focusing entirely on a needy secondary on Day Two of the draft, the Bucs were thrilled to be able to land Nelson at the top of the fourth round. He's got well-developed pass-rushing skills, he's relentless, and most importantly he's been productive. He record 6.0 sacks and 8.0 tackles for loss for the Hawkeyes in 2016, upped that to 7.5 and 9.5 in 2017 and then topped himself again last year with 9.5 and 13.5. He expects his ascension to continue as the result of continued hard work.

"That's just the mindset we have at Iowa…just improving every year, said Nelson. "Every year I got stronger, every year I got faster, every year I improved my technique as a pass-rusher. Then just staying relentless in the pass-rush. It's not always clean, but a lot of those sacks come from just grit and staying with it."

Nelson mostly rushed off the left end for the Hawkeyes last year but in previous seasons he came from both sides. He doesn't expect to be constrained to one end or the other, and if he ends up as a rotational player than there's a good chance he'll get reps in both spots. He also doesn't think the adjustment from Iowa's defense to the one he's currently learning will be too demanding.

"The first thing [is] it's a 3-4 base defense," he said. "Iowa played a 4-3 but at the end of the day it's a lot of the same elements. A lot of the same techniques, a lot of the same position – just different ways of getting into it. So there will be adjustments with that, and then just terminology is going to be different. There may be some complex schemes, but other than that football's football. I'm just going to learn and do my best to be a part of the defense.

"I'm just trying to get ahold of the system. I need to understand the terminology, understand what I'm going to be doing on defense and come out here. I haven't played football since the Senior Bowl so it's been months. I've got to sharpen up, work on my skills, so right now that's just been the focus."