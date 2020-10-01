Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What a Debut | Antoine Winfield, Jr. Named Defensive Rookie of the Month

Second-round S Antoine Winfield, Jr. is the first Buccaneers defensive back ever to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month honors after he put together a robust stat line filled with big plays in September

Oct 01, 2020 at 08:29 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

200927_KZ_Bucs_Broncos_0301
Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31

A week ago we noted in this space that everyone at the AdventHealth Training Center loves Antoine Winfield, Jr. Apparently that feeling extends beyond the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' headquarters, and well beyond the Bay area.

On Thursday, Winfield was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September. It is the third straight month that a Buccaneer has captured that award, as it went to inside linebacker Devin White in November and December of last season. Winfield is just the fourth Tampa Bay player ever to win Defensive Rookie of the Month honors, joining White, Noah Spence (November of 2016) and Lavonte David (November of 2012). Winfield is the first Buc to win the award in the opening month of a season.

Speaking of David, he was also named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month on Thursday, as the Buccaneers' defense is off to an impressive start.

Like David, Winfield has drawn early-season attention with his wide variety of contributions on defense. He has already racked up 23 tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits, one tackle for loss, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. Among NFL rookies, Winfield ranks second in sacks, tied for second in tackles, tied for fourth in passes defensed, tied for eighth in tackles for loss and tied for first in forced fumbles. He is the only rookie to have already made a mark in all of those statistical categories.

Winfield's contributions have helped the Buccaneers get off to a 2-1 start and rank fourth in the NFL in yards allowed and seventh in points allowed. He stepped right into the starting lineup in Week One despite not having the opportunity to play in any preseason games or learn the defense during an extensive offseason program.

Winfield has also already demonstrated the remarkable versatility that has drawn him comparisons to veteran stars Tyrann Mathieu and Budda Baker. After playing free safety throughout the Buccaneers' first two games, Winfield opened the third contest at that position in Denver on Sunday but later moved to the slot corner spot after Sean Murphy-Bunting left with an injury. Winfield recorded a sack while blitzing out of the safety position and a pass defensed while blitzing out of the slot.

Winfield's forced fumble was a key play in the Buccaneers' Week Two win over Carolina. He chased down quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from behind in the second quarter and got him for a sack, freeing the football in the process. Jason Pierre-Paul recovered for the Buccaneers at the Panthers' 23 and Tom Brady hit Mike Evans on a touchdown pass on the very next play.

Winfield is the first Buccaneers defensive back to win a Player of the Month award. He was drafted in the second round out of the University of Minnesota in April as the 45th player selected overall.

Related Content

news

Lavonte David Does It All in September, Wins Defensive Player of the Month

The NFL has named Buccaneers ILB Lavonte David the NFC Defensive Player for the Month for September after he put together a stat line unmatched across the league
news

Homecoming King! | Shaq Barrett Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Bucs OLB Shaquil Barrett has won his second NFC Defensive Player of the Week award in 19 games as a Buccaneer after punishing his former team with two sacks and a safety in Denver on Sunday
news

Bowles Brings the House | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Broncos

The Buccaneers' defense dialed up a higher percentage of blitzes than usual on Sunday, and it worked for the most part…Also Tom Brady was particularly good passing to three specific areas, and more
news

Game Ball | Buccaneers vs. Broncos

Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith nominate two possible recipients of the Game Ball for Tampa Bay's 28-10 win over Denver on Sunday…What do you think? Cast your vote in the poll
news

Bradley Pinion, Ryan Succop Part of Special Teams 'Win' in Denver

Bruce Arians called the Bucs' efforts in the third phase of the game a 'major win' on Sunday, and in addition to a big early play by Patrick O'Connor, Tampa Bay's kickers showed how their dependability can affect game outcomes
news

What's Next: Bucs Look to Extend Streak, Welcome Chargers to Town

Tampa Bay will look to record its first 3-1 start in nine years in Week Four when they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers – and possibly a rookie at quarterback – to Raymond James Stadium
news

Everybody Loves Antoine | Rookie Safety Making Fast Impression

Safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. may be a rookie with all of two games under his belt, but his teammates and coaches have joined in a chorus of praise about his veteran-like level of play
news

Fournette Turns on the Jets | A Next Gen Look at Panthers-Bucs

Leonard Fournette reached the highest speed for a Buc running back on his long touchdown Sunday…Plus, the Bucs went to more "12" personnel against the Panthers and Will Gholston fared well on his pass rushes
news

Panthers vs. Buccaneers | Game Ball 

Should the Game Ball for the Buccaneers win over the Panthers go to Antoine Winfield, Jr. or Mike Evans? Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith state their cases for their respective nominees
news

Ndamukong Suh, Bucs' DL 'Worth Their Weight in Gold'

Ndamukong Suh and the Bucs' interior linemen continue to power one of the NFL's best run defense but they'll be even more valuable in 2020 if they can add as much to the pass rush as they did in Sunday's win
news

What's Next: Bucs Head to High Altitude for First Interconference Game

Having evened their record at 1-1 with a Week Two home win over Carolina, the Buccaneers will look to capture their first road victory of 2020 against Melvin Gordon and the Denver Broncos

Advertising