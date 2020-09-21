Panthers vs. Buccaneers | Game Ball 

Scott Smith: WR Mike Evans

Since this felt like a win that had equal contributions from offense and defense (and a perfectly solid afternoon from the special tams), I'm going to take my nominee from the offensive side to balance Carmen's pick. But, even after eliminating half of the team, I still find myself faced with a difficult choice.

Do I take the player who was the driving force behind the Bucs' building a 21-0 lead, which they never fully relinquished? Or do I take the player who finished it off at the end and scored two of the Bucs' four touchdowns?

Evans and Fournette both finished with 100-yard games in their respective areas of expertise, Evans with 104 on seven catches and Fournette with 103 on just 12 carries. They were responsible for the two longest plays of the day, Evans with a 50-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter and Fournette with a 46-yard touchdown sprint with two minutes to play. Together, they were responsible for 220 of the Buccaneers' 339 yards in the game.

It was a difficult choice, but in the end I had to go with Evans. Carmen mentioned Winfield's sack and forced fumble in the first quarter; on the very next play, Evans ran down the left sideline and turned just at the right momentum to haul in a perfect back-shoulder throw from Brady for a 23-yard score. In addition, that 50-yard catch I noted above was the big play in a 78-yard drive that turned Whitehead's interception into a Ronald Jones touchdown.

Evans had 91 yards by halftime and the Bucs had that three touchdown lead. He did all of this without the usual presence of Chris Godwin on the other side of the field or in the slot drawing away coverage. Godwin missed the game due to a concussion and no other Buccaneer had more than 48 receiving yards. Those belonged to Justin Watson, who got 36 of them on a nifty flea-flicker trick play. Beyond that, the one and only player making big plays in the passing game on Sunday was Mike Evans. He should get the game ball.