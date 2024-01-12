Antoine Winfield Jr. Receives Recognition, Containing Jalen Hurts and Eagles' Offensive Attack | Brianna's Blitz 

Antoine Winfield Jr. Named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

The NFL announced that Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December/January. Winfield Jr. is the first defensive back in team history to earn the honor and the eighth defensive player overall. From Weeks 13-18, Winfield Jr. was a two-time NFC Defensive Player of the Week winner (Weeks 13, 18) for a Bucs' team that went 5-1 over the final six weeks of the regular season. During that span, Winfield Jr. accumulated 41 tackles (four for loss), 4.0 sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

In 2023, Winfield Jr. collected 122 tackles (six for loss), 12 passes defensed, eight quarterback hits, 6.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and three interceptions. He concluded the season with a share of the league lead in both forced fumbles and fumble recoveries, joining Haason Reddick (2022) as the only players to accomplish that feat since at least 2000. Among defensive backs this season, Winfield Jr. finished first in sacks (6.0), first in forced fumbles (six), first in fumble recoveries (four), tied for third in takeaways (seven) and third in quarterback hits (eight). He set the tone for the Bucs, showcasing his recognition of play designs. With rare pursuit leverage, body control, balance and ballhawking twitch, Winfield Jr. solidifies the secondary for Tampa Bay.

His play garnered Defensive Player of the Year-caliber praise from Head Coach Todd Bowles, who stated, "from the plays he's made this year – just from the way he's played. Week-in and week-out, big play after big play, be it a sack, be it a fumble, be it an interception, be it a tackle – play-in, play-out, he's been consistent all year," noted Bowles. "Again, I haven't looked at the other defensive players play – I'm sure there's a lot of guys that are deserving of that award, but in our minds, he should be."

Jalen Hurts' Mobility

The Eagles' offense is predicated on running the football with an RPO-centric attack and Jalen Hurts working out of shotgun formations. Hurts is able to make plays off-schedule while on the move and has the ability to elude pocket pressure. If defenses over-pursue, Hurts will exploit open lanes. He forces defenses to make a challenging choice - cover or break out of coverage to tackle the quarterback? Hurts is dealing with a dislocated finger on his right hand but with a high-stakes Wild Card matchup on the horizon, he will do whatever it takes to be on the field come Monday night against Tampa Bay. He runs with vision and balance in the open field but is also adept at carving up defenses with deep passes as well. With an injured finger, the Eagles will likely dial up a run-heavy approach with Hurts as a focal point, as opposed to unleashing the gunslinger. The Bucs will have to be disciplined in run fits and in setting the edge.

"He gets his runs in, but it's the passing runs that kill you when you rush four," described Bowles. "And he's so athletic, he gets outside the pocket anyway when you have four [and] you try to rush him normally. When you send five and [he] makes somebody miss, he gets up through the hole – that's going to be a real concentration point, because I don't see anybody that's really stopped it. We've just got to try to limit it [from] being 30-40-50-yard gains and try to keep it at six-seven-eight, hopefully."

Stop the Run

In Week 18, the Panthers used a run-first approach, running Chuba Hubbard through the C and D-gaps, which forced the Bucs' safeties and corners to fill gaps and make open field tackles. They attacked the edges, and the Eagles will vie to make their mark on the ground at Raymond James Stadium to advance. Against the Bucs in Week Three, Eagles' D'Andre Swift totaled 158 yards from scrimmage, with the majority coming on the right side behind Lane Johnson. Swift surpassed the 1,000-yard marker in 2023 and garnered a Pro Bowl nod for his contributions on the gridiron. With quick acceleration, understanding of blocking schemes and one-cut agility, Swift will be a key focal point for the Bucs' run defense on Monday night.