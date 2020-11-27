A.Q. Shipley, Bucs O-Line in State of Transition

Marpet has missed the last three games due to a concussion but he did participate fully in practice this week. Like Smith, he was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report as the Bucs wait to see if he will fully exit the NFL's concussion protocol or miss a fourth straight game. In Tampa Bay's last two games, Shipley started at center with Ryan Jensen sliding over to left guard to replace Marpet, a lineup that produced good results. The Bucs ran for 210 yards in a win over Carolina and in those two games combined Brady was only sacked two times.

That, of course, will not be an option against the Chiefs with Shipley out, so Aaron Stinnie would likely draw his first career NFL start if Marpet cannot play. What will be on option for Shipley moving forward is to transition into coaching, and he won't even have to leave the Buccaneers' facility. Arians plans to introduce him to the coaching life with the Buccaneers.

"Yes, for sure," said Arians. "He aspires to be a coach and I think he's going to be a great one, so we'll get him started to make sure he likes this life."

While Arians has high expectations for Shipley as a coach, it is still a difficult thing to see a man's playing career end so abruptly. Assuming he has played his last game, Shipley finishes with 110 games played and 72 career starts for Arizona, Indianapolis, Baltimore and Tampa Bay. As Arians noted, he also finishes his career with "all his mobility" and the opportunity to live a healthy life with his family.

That didn't make the conversation with Shipley about his injury any easier.