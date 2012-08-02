Arizona OLB Acho ready to get after QB some more

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Sam Acho is not your average football player in oh so many ways. But however all those aspects of this interesting, multi-faceted man add up, the result is a versatile, fast, smart-as-whip outside linebacker who loves to get after the quarterback.

A second round draft pick out of Texas, where he earned a business degree with a double major in business honors and marketing, Acho is firmly in place at outside linebacker, half of the young OLB tandem that has O'Brien Schofield on the other side.